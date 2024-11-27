So *This* Is the Gwyneth Paltrow Way to Style Skinny Pants and Boots

By
published
in News

'Tis the season for feeling Goopy and Gwyneth Paltrow is already leading the charge. Just yesterday the star was spotted shopping at the G.Label store in Rockefeller Center looking ready to hit the slopes (or maybe just the pre-Black Friday sales) ahead of the holiday weekend.

Clad in a cream cable-knit cardigan from her own brand, Paltrow's simple outfit is the epitome of cozy-cool winter style. Paired with black skinny pants and black leather boots, the actress was dressed perfectly for the unseasonably warm weather in NYC. Later in the day, she added a navy blue double-breasted peacoat, proving that it's possible to wear black and blue at the same time as long as it is done intentionally.

While we haven't yet figured out how to copy Paltrow's perfect cool blond highlights, it is surprisingly easy to re-create her three-piece outfit. Keep scrolling to browse creamy cable knit sweaters, smart black pants, and wear-everywhere black boots to wear through the end of the year and into the next. The level of genuine Goopy-ness is entirely up to you.

Gwyneth Paltrow wears black skinny trousers with a cable-knit sweater

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

On Gwyneth Paltrow: G. Label by Goop sweater

Shop Pieces to Re-Create Gwyneth Paltrow's Look

G. Label by Goop Modern Cable Knit
G. Label by goop
G. Label by Goop Modern Cable Knit

Goop-y enough for ya?

Woven Slim-Leg Pants
TOTEME
Woven Slim-Leg Pants

Hurry: These Toteme pants are on major sale.

Iggy Kitten Heel Booties
Marc Fisher LTD
Iggy Kitten Heel Booties

A reasonably sized heel with some flare.

Free People Frankie Cable Pullover
Free People
Frankie Cable Pullover

The chunkiest, coziest knit.

By Malene Birger Lisaboa Pants
By Malene Birger
Lisaboa Pants

Wear these versatile pants with everything from sweaters to sparkly tops.

New Stevie Ankle Boots in Leather
J.Crew
New Stevie Ankle Boots in Leather

J.Crew's leather goods are on-point (and on-sale!) this season.

Jax Chunky Cable Knit Turtleneck
Reformation
Jax Chunky Cable Knit Turtleneck

There is no such thing as too chunky when it comes to cozy cable knit sweaters.

Tapered Jersey Pants
H&M
Tapered Jersey Pants

Jersey fabric makes these slim pants extra comfortable.

Loeffler Randall Thandy Curved Heel Ankle Boots
Loeffler Randall
Thandy Curved Heel Ankle Boots

Use code HOLIDAY for 25% off.

Explore More:
Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸