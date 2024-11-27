So *This* Is the Gwyneth Paltrow Way to Style Skinny Pants and Boots

'Tis the season for feeling Goopy and Gwyneth Paltrow is already leading the charge. Just yesterday the star was spotted shopping at the G.Label store in Rockefeller Center looking ready to hit the slopes (or maybe just the pre-Black Friday sales) ahead of the holiday weekend.

Clad in a cream cable-knit cardigan from her own brand, Paltrow's simple outfit is the epitome of cozy-cool winter style. Paired with black skinny pants and black leather boots, the actress was dressed perfectly for the unseasonably warm weather in NYC. Later in the day, she added a navy blue double-breasted peacoat, proving that it's possible to wear black and blue at the same time as long as it is done intentionally.

While we haven't yet figured out how to copy Paltrow's perfect cool blond highlights, it is surprisingly easy to re-create her three-piece outfit. Keep scrolling to browse creamy cable knit sweaters, smart black pants, and wear-everywhere black boots to wear through the end of the year and into the next. The level of genuine Goopy-ness is entirely up to you.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

On Gwyneth Paltrow: G. Label by Goop sweater

Shop Pieces to Re-Create Gwyneth Paltrow's Look

