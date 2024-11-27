So *This* Is the Gwyneth Paltrow Way to Style Skinny Pants and Boots
'Tis the season for feeling Goopy and Gwyneth Paltrow is already leading the charge. Just yesterday the star was spotted shopping at the G.Label store in Rockefeller Center looking ready to hit the slopes (or maybe just the pre-Black Friday sales) ahead of the holiday weekend.
Clad in a cream cable-knit cardigan from her own brand, Paltrow's simple outfit is the epitome of cozy-cool winter style. Paired with black skinny pants and black leather boots, the actress was dressed perfectly for the unseasonably warm weather in NYC. Later in the day, she added a navy blue double-breasted peacoat, proving that it's possible to wear black and blue at the same time as long as it is done intentionally.
While we haven't yet figured out how to copy Paltrow's perfect cool blond highlights, it is surprisingly easy to re-create her three-piece outfit. Keep scrolling to browse creamy cable knit sweaters, smart black pants, and wear-everywhere black boots to wear through the end of the year and into the next. The level of genuine Goopy-ness is entirely up to you.
On Gwyneth Paltrow: G. Label by Goop sweater
Shop Pieces to Re-Create Gwyneth Paltrow's Look
Wear these versatile pants with everything from sweaters to sparkly tops.
J.Crew's leather goods are on-point (and on-sale!) this season.
There is no such thing as too chunky when it comes to cozy cable knit sweaters.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.
-
It's Not Denim's Fault That Chic People Prefer This Stylish Fall Pant Trend
It's too good.
By Eliza Huber
-
Zendaya Wore the Elegant Pant Trend That's Prettier and More Comfortable Than Jeans
Your next pant purchase, found.
By Allyson Payer
-
6 Very 2024 Ways to Style a Pullover Sweater
File under "chic and cozy outfit inspo."
By Natalie Cantell
-
The French Knitwear Brand Every Parisian Has in Their Closet
The greatest of all time.
By Ana Escalante
-
Hailey Bieber Wore the Pant Color Trend Fashion People in Europe Are Buying in 2024
It's as useful as black.
By Allyson Payer
-
Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae Just Made a Case for the Return of This Nostalgic Pant Trend
I don't know how to feel.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Katie Holmes Wore the Pant Trend That'll Earn Way More Compliments Than Jeans
"Where'd you get those?"
By Eliza Huber
-
I Asked My Fashion Friends Where They Buy Sweaters—They Said These 12 Brands
Very cool, very cozy.
By Natalie Cantell