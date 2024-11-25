Live
I'm a Shopping Director—These Are the Black Friday Deals I Care About Most
Shopping is my thing—it makes sense as the shopping director here at Who What Wear. So you can imagine my excitement this time of year when the best sales drop for Black Friday. And trust me, the Black Friday 2024 sales are epic.
Basically every one of my favorite brands and retailers already has deals live (ahem, Nordstrom, J.Crew, and Banana Republic). Below, I've rounded up the deals I care about most to have everything in one place to inspire your shopping needs.
Use the quick links below to jump straight to the retailers with the best Black Friday deals. If you keep scrolling, I rounded up my favorite fashion items on sale, including the most beautiful scarf coat, a dreamy pink sweater, and stunning boots.
The Best Black Friday Fashion Deals
- Nordstrom's Black Friday sale: Take up to 60% off.
- J.Crew's Black Friday sale: Take up to 50% off almost everything.
- Banana Republic's Black Friday sale: Take 40% off your full-priced purchase.
- Madewell's Black Friday sale: Take 40% off everything.
- Shopbop's Black Friday sale: Take 25% off with the code HOLIDAY.
- Amazon's Black Friday sale: Take up to 50% off clothes, shoes, and more.
- Net-a-Porter's Black Friday sale: Take up to 50% off.
- Sandro's Black Friday sale: Take up to 40% off.
- With Clarity's Black Friday sale: Take up to 30% off.
- Almina Concept's Black Friday sale: Take 25% off with the code ACTHANKSYOU24.
- NAADAM's Black Friday sale: Take 40% off, including luxe cashmere.
- Gap's Black Friday sale: Take 40% off everything.
- Italist's Black Friday sale: Take up to 65% off.
- Anine Bing's Black Friday sale: Save on a range of items. Plus, take an extra 15% off when you spend $200+ and take an extra 25% off when you spend $300+.
- Vince's Black Friday sale: Take 25% off with the code HOTELVINCE.
This Nordstrom cashmere sweater is a fan favorite. The quality is perfection. It also comes in a variety of colors!
Scarf coats are trending, and this silhouette from Banana Republic is one of my favorite picks of the season. It's currently under $200 and looks so expensive.
Stock up on all your Madewell favorites with the 40% off sale. These low-slung baggy jeans are about as cool as it gets.
You can't go wrong with a J.Crew roll-neck sweater. Powder pink is one of the main color trends of 2025, so I'd suggest jumping on the trend early with this $45 sweater.
The Shopbop sale is fantastic. You won't regret these editor-favorite Levi's jeans on sale.
This Sandro jacket is about as polished as it gets. It will elevate any ensemble and give off that Parisian vibe.
Italist always has amazing deals on designer items because the retailer uses the local Italian prices. The Black Friday sale sweetens the deals even more. I can't stop thinking about these gorgeous boots.
I live in Anine Bing sweatshirts, so you better believe this comfortable silhouette is in my cart.
Almina Concept is a brand the editors here at Who What Wear adore. This cardigan will garner so many compliments.
This tennis bracelet from With Clarity is breathtaking. A dream gift idea.
Don't sleep on Net-a-Porter's Black Friday deals. This Jil Sander bag is now 50% off! The shape is beyond. And look at that handle!
Vince's Black Friday sale is fantastic. Yes, even the cashmere is on sale. This funnel-neck silhouette is incredibly popular.
There are so many deals included in Amazon's Black Friday sale. Our editors adore this sweater.
This puffer coat from Gap's Black Friday sale will keep you chic and toasty.