I'm a Shopping Director—These Are the Black Friday Deals I Care About Most

The best Black Friday fashion deals of 2024

Pictured: Sandro Cropped Wool-Blend Jacket ($406)

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Shopping is my thing—it makes sense as the shopping director here at Who What Wear. So you can imagine my excitement this time of year when the best sales drop for Black Friday. And trust me, the Black Friday 2024 sales are epic.

Basically every one of my favorite brands and retailers already has deals live (ahem, Nordstrom, J.Crew, and Banana Republic). Below, I've rounded up the deals I care about most to have everything in one place to inspire your shopping needs.

Use the quick links below to jump straight to the retailers with the best Black Friday deals. If you keep scrolling, I rounded up my favorite fashion items on sale, including the most beautiful scarf coat, a dreamy pink sweater, and stunning boots.

The Best Black Friday Fashion Deals

Nordstrom Crewneck Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom Crewneck Cashmere Sweater: was $149 now $100 at Nordstrom

This Nordstrom cashmere sweater is a fan favorite. The quality is perfection. It also comes in a variety of colors!

View Deal
Banana Republic Oversized Double-Faced Cape Coat
Banana Republic Oversized Double-Faced Cape Coat: was $400 now $192 at Banana Republic

Scarf coats are trending, and this silhouette from Banana Republic is one of my favorite picks of the season. It's currently under $200 and looks so expensive.

View Deal
Madewell Low-Slung Baggy Jeans
Madewell Low-Slung Baggy Jeans: was $138 now $83 at Madewell US

Stock up on all your Madewell favorites with the 40% off sale. These low-slung baggy jeans are about as cool as it gets.

View Deal
J.Crew Rollneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn
J.Crew Rollneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn: was $98 now $45 at J.Crew US

You can't go wrong with a J.Crew roll-neck sweater. Powder pink is one of the main color trends of 2025, so I'd suggest jumping on the trend early with this $45 sweater.

View Deal
Levi's Ribcage Full Length Jeans
Levi's Ribcage Full Length Jeans: was $98 now $74 at Shopbop

The Shopbop sale is fantastic. You won't regret these editor-favorite Levi's jeans on sale.

View Deal
Sandro Cropped Wool-Blend Jacket
Sandro Cropped Wool-Blend Jacket: was $580 now $406 at Sandro-Paris US

This Sandro jacket is about as polished as it gets. It will elevate any ensemble and give off that Parisian vibe.

View Deal
Toteme The Riding Boot
Toteme The Riding Boot: was $958 now $823 at Italist

Italist always has amazing deals on designer items because the retailer uses the local Italian prices. The Black Friday sale sweetens the deals even more. I can't stop thinking about these gorgeous boots.

View Deal
Anine Bing Tyler Sweatshirt
Anine Bing Tyler Sweatshirt: was $220 now $150 at Anine Bing

I live in Anine Bing sweatshirts, so you better believe this comfortable silhouette is in my cart.

View Deal
Almina Concept V Neck Cardigan
Almina Concept V Neck Cardigan: was $298 now $224 at almina-concept.com

Almina Concept is a brand the editors here at Who What Wear adore. This cardigan will garner so many compliments.

View Deal
With Clarity Four Prong Lab Diamond Tennis Bracelet
With Clarity Four Prong Lab Diamond Tennis Bracelet: was $990 now $891 at withclarity.com

This tennis bracelet from With Clarity is breathtaking. A dream gift idea.

View Deal
Jil Sander Goji Small Leather Tote
Jil Sander Goji Small Leather Tote: was $2,990 now $1,495 at NET-A-PORTER

Don't sleep on Net-a-Porter's Black Friday deals. This Jil Sander bag is now 50% off! The shape is beyond. And look at that handle!

View Deal
Vince Plush Cashmere Funnel Neck Sweater
Vince Plush Cashmere Funnel Neck Sweater: was $425 now $319 at Vince LLC

Vince's Black Friday sale is fantastic. Yes, even the cashmere is on sale. This funnel-neck silhouette is incredibly popular.

View Deal
Lillusory Oversized Turtleneck Sweater
Lillusory Oversized Turtleneck Sweater: was $60 now $30 at Amazon

There are so many deals included in Amazon's Black Friday sale. Our editors adore this sweater.

View Deal
Gap Big Puff Jacket
Gap Big Puff Jacket: was $188 now $75 at Gap US

This puffer coat from Gap's Black Friday sale will keep you chic and toasty.

View Deal

