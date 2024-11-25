I'm a Shopping Director—These Are the Black Friday Deals I Care About Most

Shopping is my thing—it makes sense as the shopping director here at Who What Wear. So you can imagine my excitement this time of year when the best sales drop for Black Friday. And trust me, the Black Friday 2024 sales are epic.

Basically every one of my favorite brands and retailers already has deals live (ahem, Nordstrom, J.Crew, and Banana Republic). Below, I've rounded up the deals I care about most to have everything in one place to inspire your shopping needs.

Use the quick links below to jump straight to the retailers with the best Black Friday deals. If you keep scrolling, I rounded up my favorite fashion items on sale, including the most beautiful scarf coat, a dreamy pink sweater, and stunning boots.

The Best Black Friday Fashion Deals