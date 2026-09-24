If You Wore Aqua and Purple In Summer, You’re Going to Adore This Y2K Colour Trend For Autumn

Now, I must begin this by being honest: I am not about to declare gold a brand new colour trend. Whether sported as pair of sizeable hoops or party heels that refuse to submit to background noise, in previous years, anything dipped in gold was considered a flex of status. But, and here's the thing, gold isn’t one-note. There's a whole spectrum at play. And on the one side, you have the glossy, high-shine version, often seen on glamour girls like Jennifer Lopez, and on the other, you have a softer, slightly tarnished tone. And, after years of years of attention seeking shine, it's the matte gold trend I’m locking in to dissect now.
Think Jennifer Lopez and Donatella Versace dancing tabletop, both in unapologetically loud, golden looks that captured the hearts of the fashion set and the full attention of the paparazzi. Or lest we forget the holy trifecta of 2000 music—Beyoncé, Rihanna and Mariah Carey, who cycled through metallic gold ensembles like a uniform of dominance. There was something majestic about this particular shade of gold. Slightly trashy (in all the best ways), its brash, delicious excessiveness drew the eye and commanded the room. And in 2026, it's loudly making itself known once again.
Whether reimagined as the hottest pick in Fendi’s re-released Baguette or the A/W '26 runways of Maison Margiela, Akris and Givenchy, the shade carries a tongue-in-cheek, Stars Are Blind energy (you remember it too, right?). It's nostalgic but not overdone, brimming with the "problem-child", pop-culture-crazed essence of the ‘2000s—all in one statement colour. And, after a summer filled with vibrant and zesty shades of aqua, red and purple, this shade's muted, matte, rock’n’roll feel is exactly what Gen Z’s coolest dressers are looking for.
With the fashion set enamoured with a good vintage find (according to Fashion United, Vinted is one of the top used apps within the age range) and social media apps like TikTok educating these dressers on eras gone by, it was only a matter of time before metallic gold was picked up by the masses. Whether worked into the silhouette of the season (a sweeping velvet duster) or dialled back into a strappy pair of sandals, the message is the same: metallic gold has re-contextualised itself, and in 2026, it might just be one of the hottest colours to wear.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Shop the Matte Gold Colour Trend:
Free People
Pyre Embellished Duster
You will have seen this all over your social feeds as of late.
Reformation
Stella Coat
This coat is reversible which means if you get tired of the gold hue, flip it for a shearling style.
ZARA
Sequinned Draped Halter Mini Dress
A perfect party dress if ever you've seen it.
MANGO
Square Textured Earrings | Mango United Kingdom
Statement-making.
Maje
Metallic Leather Milpli Mini Clutch
Style with an all black outfit this autumn.
RIXO
Mavi Leather Heels in Gold
I'd always advise you size up in Rixo shoes as they tend to fit quite narrow.
Jaded London
Idol Metallic Bandage Corset Top
This top has quickly become a fashion person's favourite.
Anthropologie
Maeve Peep Toe Kitten Heels
Peep toes like this have been everywhere this fashion month.
Never Fully Dressed
Ribbed Tank Top
This fitted tank top also comes in metallic silver too.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.