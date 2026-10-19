It’s at this part of the year that we turn our attention towards party season. The weather is cooling, the nights are getting longer, and whilst the invites might only be trickling in, it’s an opportune moment to start percolating on what to wear. As tradition suggests, the festive period is one where sumptuous textures are not only encouraged, but almost made compulsory.
However, between the velvet ballet slippers and silk trousers vying for our attention, the satin bag trend has discreetly emerged as the party bag du jour for elegant dressing, proving to be an unmissable staple over the holidays.
It’s a bold claim to stake only a few weeks into autumn, though one that will duly prove correct by the time your first soirée rolls around. Still, you only need to consider the plethora of sightings the satin bag trend has already had, let alone contemplating the array of covetable styles on offer, to understand why it’s being asserted at all. For the uninitiated, the satin bag trend can trace its origins back over a year to Prada’s SS26 show.
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Presented during Milan Fashion Week, the collection was punctuated with high-shine pouches rendered in candy-coloured satin fabrics that immediately became one of the defining accessories. In part, this was due to the effortless nonchalance imbued into the style. Without any formal straps or pretences, especially when clutched in a model’s viper grip, it almost signalled that the wearer was too cool to lug around a cumbersome tote. After all, isn’t wandering around with little care and, in turn, very few belongings the ultimate form of luxury?
Then, in New York, two prolific members of the celebrity style set proved that in quick succession. The first came from Kendall Jenner, who, when visiting the pop-up store for Korean skincare brand Anua, hauled around a teensy, ochre-coloured Cecily satin bag from The Row.
The very next month, Zoë Kravitz was pictured outside of her Brooklyn brownstone ahead of attending Taylor Swift’s wedding at Madison Square Garden. For the occasion, she paired a vintage Balenciaga midi dress, which dates back to 1965, with the same The Row bag, albeit the black satin version.
That’s not even including the instance last summer where Hailey Bieber stepped out in Manhattan wearing the very same Cecily style on two separate occasions; once whilst
Whether rendered with a soft drawstring or in minuscule proportions, the satin bag trend brings an everyday elegance to dressing that few other styles can rival. And after being co-opted by discerning tastemakers, it’s only a matter of time before this trend becomes a ubiquitous staple.
Still, during a time when cocktail parties and evenings out are a common occurrence, the satin bag trend serves as the ultimate discerning plus one. It is never brash, always classy and an entirely chic way to embrace ornament dressing without feeling like a walking bauble. So, without further ado, scroll through to shop the satin bag trend.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.