Leggings are an indisputable part of the fabric of everyday dressing. Once maligned for their mundane contributions to style, they’ve since become as ubiquitous as a pair of trainers or blue jeans. (Categories that were once equally maligned for being too informal before finally being adopted by the upper echelons of fashion.)
You see, leggings were formerly, and honestly all too callously, viewed as synthetic dregs, a sign you had given up on looking presentable or an indicator that you were just working out. (See: coated in sweat.) But after much perseverance, let alone co-signs from some of the most influential members of the celebrity style set, leggings have officially been welcomed into the fold, and wardrobes, for off-duty savants.
As the key winter 2026 leggings trends prove, leggings have done much to rehabilitate their public image. Now, the sighting of a pair does less to cause a shock and more to pique interest. With the casual trouser a core staple for high-end brands like Jil Sander, Toteme, Phoebe Philo and The Row, it’s a common occurrence to see leggings paired back with more opulent staples like oversized coats or funnel-neck jackets.
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New York-born, London-based fashion darling, Conner Ives, showcased this in his latest spring/summer 2027 collection, which was presented at the famed Manhattan steakhouse The Grill. As modelled by Lila Moss, the designer styled his signature demi-couture opera coat with a pair of ribbed red tights inspired by the regalia worn by matadors.
This isn’t the first time he’s paired leggings, a staple that’s nothing short of ordinary, with the most deliciously ostentatious coat. For his autumn/winter 2025 collection, titled All That Jazz and staged at the lavish Lancaster Ballroom at The Savoy, Ives paired his signature silhouettes with red stirrup leggings that hooked over the toe, as opposed to under the foot. Later, for ‘On Pop’, which was presented at the Saatchi Yates gallery, leggings were rendered in high-octane shades of teal and magenta and layered under chartreuse fringed belts and tassel scarves.
Suffice to say, leggings are no longer a relic of normcore, nor a sign that you’re in sartorial distress. So, if you’re looking for new ways of wearing them this season or are just curious to know the state of the play, scroll through to see the 3 key winter leggings trends for 2026.
The 3 Key Winter Leggings Trends of 2026
1. Business Casual
Style Notes: Leggings no longer need to lie dormant in the drawer you reserve for your workout clothes. An unexpected antithesis to tailored trousers or wide-leg pants, a pair of slick, body-conscious leggings can look just as excellent with a boxy blazer and sleek, gathered loafers. This look is certainly more suitable for a Saturday morning brunch than a casual Friday in the office. Still, the tension between an inherently functional staple and polished tailoring is one that perfectly reflects the current mood of fashion, just as Miu Miu...
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
James Relaxed Blazer
This blazer strikes the perfect balance between sleek and relaxed, courtesy of it's single-breasted buttons and slouchy cut.
Adanola
Ultimate Narrow Racer Back Bra
Adanola is definitely the industry leader for effortlessly elegant athleisure. Supportive, casual yet still refined, this brand has become a go-to.
Adanola
Ultimate Leggings
And if there is only one thing you buy from the brand, make it their Ultimate Leggings.
M&S
Leather Chunky Tassel Block Heel Round Toe Loafer
Gathered loafers are having a moment, but the addition of the tassel puts a fresher take on it for the year ahead.
2. Big Coat, Little Skin
Style Notes: Both capri leggings and flared leggings have prevailed as two of the biggest activewear trends of late. But where this Y2K spin inherently leans towards more balmy styling, with chunky trainers, bright coloured tank tops and accessorising with a bottle of neon-coloured Vitamin Water à la Anna Kournikova in the early 2000s, embrace the moodier side of the trend by playing with proportion. Offset the skin-baring length with an oversized coat, the likes of which you can find at coveted designers like Conner Ives (of course), Rixo, Charlotte Simone and Maison Essentiele.
Shop the Trend:
MAISON ESSENTIELE
Chocolate Penny Lane Jacket
The Sydney-based brand has just launched exclusively into Liberty, bringing it's contemporary, cool-girl view to the UK in person for the first time.
For those unafraid to bare skin on cooler days, this capri cut will win out every time.
Balenciaga
Women's Rodeo Handbag Medium in Black
Officially one of the hottest products of the quarter according to Lyst (but didn't our guts tell us that already?) this Balenciaga bag is proving to be a modern heirloom in the making.
Dear Frances
Gala Flats
Dear Frances has some of the softest, most comfortable and incredibly chic ballet flats on the market. Buttery and smooth, these will only look better with age.
3. Off to the Races
Style Notes: With Rivalspandemonium reaching fever pitch—because how else could we get through the long winter ahead without watching Taggie and Rupert's relationship unfold—it should come as no surprise that people are taking styling cues from the Cotswolds set. Thankfully, there is a leggings trend for that. With stirrup leggings offering a sleek alternative to classic ankle-length cuts, they also work perfectly with the Sloane Ranger styling that is dominating. With shoulder-padded blazers and '80s slingback pumps, this is a style that works just as well in Chelsea as it does in the countryside.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Fitted Wool Blend Blazer
Zara's tailoring should not be overlooked.
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt
A classic for a reason.
ZARA
Stirrup Leggings
An instant buy.
M&S
Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes
The high-street will always deliver on expensive-looking basics at an affordable price point.
DeMellier
The Stockholm
It's not quite The Row's Margaux, but whilst the style stays out of stock, the DeMellier Stockholm is offering a sophisticated alternative.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's Fashion Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.