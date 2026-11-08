Impeccable taste never dates. It’s the reason why Elsa Peretti’s incredible office set-up in her serene Manhattan apartment is still as covetable now as it was then. Or how Bottega Veneta’s earliest designs still resonate, six decades after they were first issued. Even Dior’s enchanting Junon dress, which has just been immortalised in the French Maison’s whimsically animated holiday campaign, strikes a chord close to a century later. To me, however, the most perfect examples of this adage can be found in the winter fashion trends seen on stylish over-50s. So, when my mum asked me what chic women of a certain age are wearing this season, that's exactly what
From Isabelle Huppert in The Piano Teacher to Lauren Hutton in American Gigolo, this cohort of incredibly dressed women constantly piques my interest when it comes to showcasing masterful layering in frigid temperatures. Flexing their ability to swan around in lavish cashmere coats and sumptuous knitwear with discernment, this group of savants always proves the power of a sturdy investment. Buying well and with intention will reap dividends when the pieces you own only get better with age.
And whilst that’s not to say that stylish women over 50s never purchase anything new, it’s more a matter of being strategic with the items they do opt into. And after all, given how viciously repetitive the trend cycle can be, the majority of the most popular pieces have already circulated through their wardrobes: ladylike jackets that skim the torso, stirrup leggings that evoke the sensation of jodhpurs, kaleidoscopic prints reminiscent of the Memphis Group.
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So, whether you’re in desperate need of inspiration when getting dressed on frostbitten mornings or are just searching for a more timeless approach to styling your thermal basics, scroll through to see the 5 key winter fashion trends endorsed by fashionable over-50s.
5 Chic Winter 2026 Fashion Trends for Over 50s
1. Opera Coats
Style Notes: As a solemn, grey gloom hangs over our evenings and weekends, inject a bit of drama into your outerwear rotation through the opera dressing trend. Though torque necklaces and cummerbunds make up this theatrical universe, it’s the opera coat itself that serves as the trend’s pièce de résistance. Pioneered by Conner Ives and his gaggle of swans that swear by his demi-couture iterations—Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Kate Moss, Lila Moss, you get the gist—this trend is lavish, opulent and exceptionally worthy of every compliment bound to come your way.
Shop the Trend:
Rixo
Micah Embroidered Jacket
Though available for pre-sale, this Rixo jacket is truly worth the wait.
Hayley Menzies
Olsen Coat
With luxurious padding and an elongated silhouette, this style will be a future heirloom.
Self-Portrait
Navy Floral Jacquard Fur Collar Coat
It's the style you've seen all over your feed, and now, available to shop.
Conner Ives
The Demi Couture Reconstituted Vintage Fur and Silk Robe
The inimitable original. And if money were no object, I'd be wearing one every day.
2. Gold Flourishes
Style Notes: Not all that glitters is gold, but this trend certainly does. A once maligned colour reminiscent of chintzy Christmas decorations and cheap, knock-off statuettes handed out at end-of-year work parties, the gold colour trend has quickly become the most ornate hue one could wear this winter. Anthony Vaccerello’s final collection as creative director for Saint Laurent is primarily to blame for this, as is his recent CFDA Awards appearance, which saw him dress Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Rosé and Anja Rubik in the shade. But he’s not alone in adopting the Midas touch. As Pamela Anderson demonstrates here, the metallic hue adds a lustrous sheen to anything that’s layered underneath, even if this includes a polished turtleneck and knee-length skirt. (More on that later.)
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Stella Satin Coat
Pair with embroidered low-rise trousers and pin a feathered rosette to finish it off.
ZARA
Elongated Shoulder Bag
Proof that adopting a trend doesn't have to cost a fortune.
STAUD
Mimi Brocade Mini Dress
Brocade and rococo motifs have been silently on the uptick for a while, and this Staud dress does it in an exceptionally beautiful way.
AEYDE
Ellie Metallic Crinkled-Leather Ballet Flats
The 2000s called, they want their flats back.
3. Dresses Over Trousers
Style Notes: What goes around comes around. And whilst the dress-over-trouser trend might remind you of teen idols in the 2000s, Tracee Ellis Ross is showcasing how the divisive styling technique can actually look quite sophisticated. The top line? Ditch the denim in favour of a fluid pair of satin trousers and balance out the top half of the dress with some oversized tailoring. There’s nothing Disney Channel starlet about this look. And as we head towards the upcoming party season, I can’t think of a silhouette that I’d want to wear more than this.
Shop the Trend:
LESET
Barb Satin Midi Dress
A style elegant enough to be worn on its own, or over a pair of trousers.
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pant
As for the trousers, this pair has certainly made the top of my list.
ZARA
Beaded Contrast Skirt
Why not take a shortcut by wearing a layered style with a blazer on top?
ZARA
Embroidered Printed Skort
Again, this style does all of the heavy lifting.
4. Knee-Length Skirts
Style Notes: When Kylie Minogue sang “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” during her surprise performance at Chanel’s after-party for their replica Cruise 2026/27 collection in Sydney, she might’ve been referencing this lush knee-length skirt that she wore to the show. Fashion, for that matter, hasn’t been able to get this silhouette out of their minds either, cropping up at collections for Calvin Klein, Jil Sander, Tory Burch, Toteme and more. And when paired with this cosy cardigan and trend-forward two-toned shoes, the simple pencil shape becomes something far more elegant.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Slip Skirt
Alexa Chung-approved.
H&M
Jersey Pencil Skirt
CBK-inspired.
Kookai
Ariel Low Rise Midi Skirt
Layer up with knits to make this more friendly for the climate.
COS
Cotton Pencil Skirt
A staple you'll wear for years to come.
5. Peplum Jackets
Style Notes: Naomi Watts might’ve played Babe Paley, the former New York City socialite and fashion editor, in Ryan Murphy’s Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, but it’s clear the Upper East Side sensibilities are still rubbing off on her. Architectural yet graceful, the peplum jacket is one of the biggest winter trends of late. Cinching at the waist but protruding at the shoulders, it pairs well with straight-leg jeans and leather trousers. Just add a heel and your favourite top-handle bag, et voilà.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Nola Jacket
Such a premium piece.
JACQUEMUS
Palmier Peplum Wool-Hopsack Blazer
This shape is so heavenly.
ZARA
Faux Fur Peplum Jacket
The shearling effect is gaining momentum this month.
ALIGNE
Daphne High Neck Blazer
One of Aligne's signature silhouettes, back again for another winter.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's Fashion Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.