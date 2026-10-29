It’s Official—These Once “Dated” Fashion Items Are the Secret to Looking On Trend This Winter
Everything old is new again, and that's especially true this season. From Y2K accessories to jackets that date back to the '80s, scroll through to see the fashion trends that have made a comeback this winter.
With the confirmation that old-school trainers and opera coats were amongst the hottest fashion items to covet this season, it should come as no surprise to hear that the biggest trends this winter are ones that are actually making a comeback. Now, this claim shouldn’t be interpreted as a lofty assertion that heralds the return of skinny jeans or wedge trainers. (Though, as the vibe shift in the style climate indicates, we’re not far off their return.) Instead, the winter trends to make a comeback this year are ones that have been slowly bubbling up under the surface, only now making their breakthrough into the mainstream.
Early adopters might even turn their nose up at the fact that these trends are only now reaching the masses, given how long they’ve been wearing them in advance. Still, with the arrival of Storm Austen, cooler temperatures and howling winds have forcibly thrust these styles into public consciousness. And with several more cold snaps on the horizon, these comeback trends make an enticing solution for those looking to instantly inject a fresh touch into their winter wardrobes.
Of course, to others, these trends might never have left in the first place. The cyclical nature of fashion always means that when one specific aesthetic is front of mind, another is seemingly being retired or stored in the annals of fashion history. But given that style is something deeply personal, being prevalent once again doesn’t necessarily mean it's relevant to you.
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So, keeping that in mind, consider the comeback winter trends listed below as a roadmap that guides you through what’s important in the current fashion landscape. You could also take this as an opportunity to invest in these pieces now and cling to them, knowing how much they endure. From accessories beloved by Kate Moss and Keira Knightley in the noughties to jacket trends that will have you feeling like Chloë Sevigny in her original indie sleaze era, scroll through for the key fashion trends that have made a comeback this winter.
5 Fashion Trends Making a Comeback for Winter 2026
1. Padded Bomber Jackets
Style Notes: Take your outerwear collection to new heights with the return of padded, bomber-adjacent jackets. Named after the uniforms worn by fighter pilots in combat, they first became a grail for true thrift shoppers in the ‘60s and ‘70s who bought from army surplus stores à la Robert De Niro in Taxi Driver. Then, thanks to Tom Cruise’s performance in Top Gun, the style broke through to the mainstream, becoming a pop culture icon in its own right. Any nods to the establishment were quelled by the noughties when Raf Simons included it in his iconic 2001 "Riot, Riot, Riot" collection, becoming a cult buy in its own right. This winter, look for longer styles with a slightly puffed silhouette and fur trim.
Shop the Trend:
Rotate
Oversized Bomber Jacket
This olive shade continues to dominate.
M&S
Satin Padded Faux Fur Bomber Jacket
From the satin finish to the fur trim, this is an understated essential in every sense of the word.
H&M
Tie-Belt Puffer Coat
Pillowy soft, this style will elevate everything from your Pilates run to a more casual pub lunch.
ASOS DESIGN
Ma1 Bomber Jacket
This colour will complement nearly every shade of denim.
2. Peplum Silhouettes
Style Notes: Fashion loves to look in the rear-view mirror, and nothing summarises this better than the return of peplum. To some, this hourglass silhouette has the bearings of a timeless shape. After all, it was a key element of Dior’s New Look, and what would the Bar Jacket be without this slightly pronounced flare? However, given its association with the era of “business casual” dressing that reigned supreme in the 2010s, its ubiquity led to an early retirement. Because how can you realistically wear a peplum dress in earnest and not feel like Marnie embarrassing herself in Girls? Still, time has a way of making us forget, with peplum coming back in full, sophisticated force. Perhaps you’d be more willing to try this trend if it were rebranded as a waisted jacket, which is a style prevalent at brands including Khaite, Reformation and Jacquemus. Or, if you really feel bold, why not try Agolde’s peplum jeans?
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Regin Jacket
Sculpting and sophisticated.
Ralph Lauren
Stretch Wool Crepe Jacket
Rachel Green would approve.
H&M
Puff-Sleeved Velvet Jacket
Pair with a cummerbund and cigarette trousers for a look that looks fresh from Conner Ives's spring/summer 2027 runway.
Free People
Cloud Nine Ruffle Band Jacket
A little punk never hurt anybody.
3. Flocked Jeans
Style Notes: Denim has been celebrated for over a century. But with pedigree like that, there is a penchant for wanting something a little more, well, novel. It’s this reason that makes the return of flocked jeans so enticing. On a surface level, they might look like something someone would’ve worn to Woodstock with a suede vest and cowboy boots. But when styled with a cashmere jumper or a white shirt, the napped texture and sumptuous feel add an elegant touch to otherwise formulaic outfits.
Shop the Trend:
Jeanerica
Kyoto Droit Blue Grey Flock Corduroy
Indigo jeans just got a sophisticated makeover.
Damson Madder
Marvis Jeans
It's hard to resist a name like flocked choc.
Massimo Dutti
Low-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans With Flocking Finish
This claret colour will continue to gain traction.
ZARA
Limited Edition Velvet Trousers
Neutral colours will never lead you astray in winter.
4. Newsboy Caps
Style Notes: It’s almost Love Actually season, which makes perfect sense for why the baker boy hat, famously worn by Keira Knightley in that pivotal scene in the film, has made its triumphant return. Though the British actress recently revealed it was only worn to cover a spot, there are several tastemakers who are making a compelling case for investing in the trend. You could go full Newsies and style it with high-waisted tailored trousers and a pinstripe shirt, or take a more understated route with supple knitwear and slouchy jeans.
Shop the Trend:
Prada
Corduroy Newsboy Cap
Mrs. Prada approved.
H&M
Baker Boy Cap
Pair with a cropped leather jacket for the full Khaite AW25 look.
Asos
My Accessories Baker Boy Hat in Black
Swap out your morning pastry and coffee for this subtle accessory.
Free People
Heritage Cadet Hat
With Glastonbury back in 2027, start your festival planning now.
5. Useless Skinny Scarves
Style Notes: On the topic of eccentric Y2K-era accessories, useless skinny scarves have also made a triumphant return this winter. Though serving a slightly functional element in the sense that it barely shields our necks from the elements, this trend is actually far more decorative than it would seem. Perhaps a continuation of the opera dressing trend, consider this the superfluous touch that you wrap around yourself to feel a little more ornate and elegant.
Shop the Trend:
Free People
Beaded Mornings Skinny Scarf
Worthy Farm ready.
Jaded
Stripe Knit Skinny Scarf
London-based fashion brand Jaded is always right on the money with these Y2K-inspired trends.
Monsoon
Rosa Embellished Skinny Scarf
Ornate excellence.
H&M
Narrow Scarf
This feels like something you'd find in an early 2000s Gap
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's Fashion Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.