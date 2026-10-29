It’s Official—These Once “Dated” Fashion Items Are the Secret to Looking On Trend This Winter

Everything old is new again, and that's especially true this season. From Y2K accessories to jackets that date back to the '80s, scroll through to see the fashion trends that have made a comeback this winter.

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A collage of the biggest winter trends to come back in 2026.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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With the confirmation that old-school trainers and opera coats were amongst the hottest fashion items to covet this season, it should come as no surprise to hear that the biggest trends this winter are ones that are actually making a comeback. Now, this claim shouldn’t be interpreted as a lofty assertion that heralds the return of skinny jeans or wedge trainers. (Though, as the vibe shift in the style climate indicates, we’re not far off their return.) Instead, the winter trends to make a comeback this year are ones that have been slowly bubbling up under the surface, only now making their breakthrough into the mainstream.

Early adopters might even turn their nose up at the fact that these trends are only now reaching the masses, given how long they’ve been wearing them in advance. Still, with the arrival of Storm Austen, cooler temperatures and howling winds have forcibly thrust these styles into public consciousness. And with several more cold snaps on the horizon, these comeback trends make an enticing solution for those looking to instantly inject a fresh touch into their winter wardrobes.

Of course, to others, these trends might never have left in the first place. The cyclical nature of fashion always means that when one specific aesthetic is front of mind, another is seemingly being retired or stored in the annals of fashion history. But given that style is something deeply personal, being prevalent once again doesn’t necessarily mean it's relevant to you.

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So, keeping that in mind, consider the comeback winter trends listed below as a roadmap that guides you through what’s important in the current fashion landscape. You could also take this as an opportunity to invest in these pieces now and cling to them, knowing how much they endure. From accessories beloved by Kate Moss and Keira Knightley in the noughties to jacket trends that will have you feeling like Chloë Sevigny in her original indie sleaze era, scroll through for the key fashion trends that have made a comeback this winter.

5 Fashion Trends Making a Comeback for Winter 2026

1. Padded Bomber Jackets

A collage of the padded jacket trend, one of the biggest styles to make a comeback for winter.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: Take your outerwear collection to new heights with the return of padded, bomber-adjacent jackets. Named after the uniforms worn by fighter pilots in combat, they first became a grail for true thrift shoppers in the ‘60s and ‘70s who bought from army surplus stores à la Robert De Niro in Taxi Driver. Then, thanks to Tom Cruise’s performance in Top Gun, the style broke through to the mainstream, becoming a pop culture icon in its own right. Any nods to the establishment were quelled by the noughties when Raf Simons included it in his iconic 2001 "Riot, Riot, Riot" collection, becoming a cult buy in its own right. This winter, look for longer styles with a slightly puffed silhouette and fur trim.

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2. Peplum Silhouettes

A collage of the peplum trend, one of the biggest styles to make a comeback for winter.

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Style Notes: Fashion loves to look in the rear-view mirror, and nothing summarises this better than the return of peplum. To some, this hourglass silhouette has the bearings of a timeless shape. After all, it was a key element of Dior’s New Look, and what would the Bar Jacket be without this slightly pronounced flare? However, given its association with the era of “business casual” dressing that reigned supreme in the 2010s, its ubiquity led to an early retirement. Because how can you realistically wear a peplum dress in earnest and not feel like Marnie embarrassing herself in Girls? Still, time has a way of making us forget, with peplum coming back in full, sophisticated force. Perhaps you’d be more willing to try this trend if it were rebranded as a waisted jacket, which is a style prevalent at brands including Khaite, Reformation and Jacquemus. Or, if you really feel bold, why not try Agolde’s peplum jeans?

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3. Flocked Jeans

A collage of the flocked jeans trend, one of the biggest styles to make a comeback for winter.

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Style Notes: Denim has been celebrated for over a century. But with pedigree like that, there is a penchant for wanting something a little more, well, novel. It’s this reason that makes the return of flocked jeans so enticing. On a surface level, they might look like something someone would’ve worn to Woodstock with a suede vest and cowboy boots. But when styled with a cashmere jumper or a white shirt, the napped texture and sumptuous feel add an elegant touch to otherwise formulaic outfits.

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4. Newsboy Caps

A collage of the baker boy hat trend, one of the biggest styles to make a comeback for winter.

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Style Notes: It’s almost Love Actually season, which makes perfect sense for why the baker boy hat, famously worn by Keira Knightley in that pivotal scene in the film, has made its triumphant return. Though the British actress recently revealed it was only worn to cover a spot, there are several tastemakers who are making a compelling case for investing in the trend. You could go full Newsies and style it with high-waisted tailored trousers and a pinstripe shirt, or take a more understated route with supple knitwear and slouchy jeans.

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5. Useless Skinny Scarves

A collage of the useless scarf trend, one of the biggest styles to make a comeback for winter.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: On the topic of eccentric Y2K-era accessories, useless skinny scarves have also made a triumphant return this winter. Though serving a slightly functional element in the sense that it barely shields our necks from the elements, this trend is actually far more decorative than it would seem. Perhaps a continuation of the opera dressing trend, consider this the superfluous touch that you wrap around yourself to feel a little more ornate and elegant.

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Ava Gilchrist
Fashion Writer

Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's Fashion Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.