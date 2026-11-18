For fashion people, the whole point of the timeless activity of people-watching is to see what they're wearing. We're not judging; just observing. Whether to gather shopping and outfit inspiration, note if a trend is making a comeback, or, well, check for outfit faux pas, a style-minded person can take in everything they want to know about an outfit in less than 30 seconds. (This is why we often lead with a compliment when we greet someone.)
So what exactly does one notice about an outfit? Chances are you're a fashion person yourself, so you're probably aware of the key observations, but I made a list anyway. If an outfit contains any of these eight key features, we notice immediately, and having them on your radar, all in one place, is likely to guide your future outfit planning.
Below, I expand upon the list, provide visual examples (of course), and offer up some relevant shopping inspiration for each look.
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The Personality-Adding Accessories
When wearing a simple outfit, accessories are everything. They add interest and personality to an outfit in an instant, whether in the form of jewelry, a statement bag, a scarf, a belt, or in this case, a trendy cummerbund. And yes, people will notice and applaud you.
Shop Personality-Adding Accessories
zara
Pleated Cummerbund Belt
J.Crew
Ostrich-Feather Brooch
Whether or Not It Looks Expensive
We all want our outfits to look as expensive as possible, but that doesn't mean they actually have to be expensive. It can be as easy as wearing a luxe piece such as a faux-fur scarf or opting for a classic outfit combination such as a cashmere sweater and dark-wash jeans.
Shop Outfit-Elevating Pieces
MANGO
Cross-Front Faux-Fur Scarf
Banana Republic
Lightweight Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
The Color Combination
A cool color combination always makes an outfit stand out, and it's the first thing that draws the eye.
Shop the Color Combo
ZARA
Cashmere Wool Plain Sweater
By Anthropologie
Goldie 100% Cashmere Long Sleeve Sweater
Loewe
Amazona 180 Mini Leather Top-Handle Bag
The Trends
If you're a fashion person, you're aware of what the current trends are, so you know what to look out for, and look out for them you do.
Shop the Trendy Pieces
Banana Republic
Heritage Suede Fringe Jacket
Madewell
The Easy Shirt in 100% Cotton Flannel
Which Basics It Includes
We're all always looking for fresh ways to style basics (such as leggings), so when we spot them in the wild being incorporated into a chic outfit, we notice.
Shop Chic Basics
NikeSKIMS
Matte Leggings
Madewell
Greta Low Cut Ballet Flats
The Jean or Pant Length
The length of a pair of jeans or pants can make or break an outfit—especially when paired with the wrong shoe. Speaking of, there's no right or wrong inseam. Anything goes these days, but what you wear them with makes all the difference.
Shop Cropped and Puddle Lengths
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean
Reformation
Brent Stretch Low Rise Bootcut Jeans
If the Shoes Are an Interesting Color
Fashion people are shoe people.
Shop Colorful Shoes
Maison Margiela
Tabi Leather Ballet Flats
Reformation
Calista Kitten Heel Pumps
The Zoomed-In Details
Details such as texture, buttons, embellishment, and anything else that makes a piece of clothing or accessory special will add so much to an outfit, and capture a fashion person's attention instantly.
Shop Detail-Oriented Pieces
POSSE
Florian Embroidered Satin-Trimmed Cotton-Velvet Top
ZARA
Limited Edition Reversible Jacquard Coat With Scarf
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.