The Easy Summer Uniform We All Forgot About Just Became Cool Again

Nostalgia is an ongoing theme in fashion lately. We’ve returned to and run through so many style eras, from the '90s and Y2K to the 2010s. The years spanning 2010 to 2015 were memorable with trends like chunky sneakers, crop tops, chokers, and the infamous “millennial pink.” Well, not even internet sensation Emma Chamberlain is immune to nostalgia—she just reminded me of the go-to uniform I wore all summer long in between my transition from middle school to high school.

Rompers were all the craze in the early 2010s and a little kitschy and quirky at times—the jumpsuit’s little sister. Fast-forward to 2025, Chamberlain is reclaiming the romper in a chic and elevated way for the summer. She was just spotted in the NYC SoHo area wearing a baby-blue cinched-waist romper. I say elevated because her outfit details reveal her attentiveness and intention. Her outfit is playful with the puff sleeves and Peter Pan collar, and she made it look expensive with a hint of glam by adding a sleek black leather bag to wear over her shoulder, minimalist silver jewelry, and lightweight socks with her square-toe black flats. If you’re willing to jump back in time and wear a romper as your summer uniform, keep scrolling.

