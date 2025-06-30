The Easy Summer Uniform We All Forgot About Just Became Cool Again

Nostalgia is an ongoing theme in fashion lately. We’ve returned to and run through so many style eras, from the '90s and Y2K to the 2010s. The years spanning 2010 to 2015 were memorable with trends like chunky sneakers, crop tops, chokers, and the infamous “millennial pink.” Well, not even internet sensation Emma Chamberlain is immune to nostalgia—she just reminded me of the go-to uniform I wore all summer long in between my transition from middle school to high school.

Rompers were all the craze in the early 2010s and a little kitschy and quirky at times—the jumpsuit’s little sister. Fast-forward to 2025, Chamberlain is reclaiming the romper in a chic and elevated way for the summer. She was just spotted in the NYC SoHo area wearing a baby-blue cinched-waist romper. I say elevated because her outfit details reveal her attentiveness and intention. Her outfit is playful with the puff sleeves and Peter Pan collar, and she made it look expensive with a hint of glam by adding a sleek black leather bag to wear over her shoulder, minimalist silver jewelry, and lightweight socks with her square-toe black flats. If you’re willing to jump back in time and wear a romper as your summer uniform, keep scrolling.

Emma Chamberlain wearing a blue romper, black leather bag, and black sunglasses in NYC

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Shop the Look

50mm Classic Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
50mm Classic Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses

Cannon Romper
Show Me Your Mumu
Cannon Romper

No 489 / Cayetano - One Size
Paloma Wool
No 489 / Cayetano

Ribbed Cotton Bootie Socks Three-Pack
J.Crew
Ribbed Cotton Bootie Socks Three-Pack

Johanna Square Toe Flat
Kenneth Cole
Johanna Square Toe Flats

Shop More Summer Rompers

Callie Romper
MAJORELLE
Callie Romper

Lydia Linen Romper
Reformation
Lydia Linen Romper

Farm Rio Summer Fruit Scarf Romper
Farm Rio
Summer Fruit Scarf Romper

Tropics Romper
Amanda Uprichard
Tropics Romper

Flowy Pocket Jumpsuit
ZARA
Flowy Pocket Jumpsuit

Brooklyn Utility Romper
Athleta
Brooklyn Utility Romper

Stretch Denim Apron Romper
Susana Monaco
Stretch Denim Apron Romper

Splendid Taryn Terry Romper
Splendid
Taryn Terry Romper

Staud, Veronica Silk Romper

Staud
Veronica Silk Romper

Naomi Cotton-Blend Terry Romper
Melissa Odabash
Naomi Cotton-Blend Terry Romper

Cascadian Belted Pleated Leopard-Print Linen Playsuit
ZIMMERMANN
Cascadian Belted Pleated Leopard-Print Linen Playsuit

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

