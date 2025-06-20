If You Wear This Jean-and-Flat-Shoe Combination While Traveling, I'll Know You Have Cool Style

By
published
in News

Traveling can be stressful or easy, depending on who you ask. From packing lists to last-minute errands, it’s a feat just to make it to the airport in time. While on a recent trip to London from Paris via the Eurostar train, Miley Cyrus stepped out in an effortlessly cool outfit combination that I can’t stop thinking about. It was understated, but spoke volumes to her personal travel style. The combination of relaxed, cuffed jeans paired with her black Margiela Tabi flats (every fashion person's favorite quirky flat shoe) was a perfect travel look in my book.

Cyrus’s green trench coat was a smart choice to layer over her simple, chic outfit, given London's rainy and cool weather. Meanwhile, her Maison Margiela handbag added some elegance. When I’m on the move, I’m often in a sweatsuit, but I’m trying to move away from that travel uniform in case I need to be somewhere right after landing at my destination. I think some of us are pretty over sweatsuits in general, and this outfit combination is a great alternative. If you’re on the hunt for a fuss-free yet cool travel outfit, keep scrolling.

Miley Cyrus wearing a green trench coat, blue jeans, and black flats in London

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

On Miley Cyrus: Maison Margiela New Ballet Tabi flats ($995), Maison Margiela Soft 5AC On-Body Bag ($2450)

Shop the Look

A woman wearing an olive green trench coat and black boots
Apparis
Ozzy Water Repellent Trench Coat

Levi's Dad Jeans
Shopbop
Levi's Dad Jeans

A black pebbled leather bag

Maison Margiela
Soft 5AC On-Body Bag

Tabi New Leather Ballerina Shoes | 36
Maison Margiela
Tabi New Leather Ballerina Shoes |

Shop More Relaxed Jeans

Blue denim cuffed jeans
Aritzia
The '90s Vintage Lo-Rise Cuffed Jeans

The Ruler High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
FRAME
The Ruler High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans

Harper Mid Rise Relaxed Straight Jeans
AGOLDE
Harper Mid Rise Relaxed Straight Jeans

Woman wearing blue high rise cuffed jeans
Gap
High Rise Cuffed Barrel Jeans

Shop More Tabi Ballet Flats

Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats

Tabi Ballerina Shoes | 41
Maison Margiela
Tabi Ballerina Shoes

Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats

tan tabi ballet flat mules
Maison Margiela
Tabi Ballet Mules

Tabi Ballet Flats | 39
Maison Margiela
Tabi Ballet Flats

Explore More:
Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸