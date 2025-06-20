If You Wear This Jean-and-Flat-Shoe Combination While Traveling, I'll Know You Have Cool Style
Traveling can be stressful or easy, depending on who you ask. From packing lists to last-minute errands, it’s a feat just to make it to the airport in time. While on a recent trip to London from Paris via the Eurostar train, Miley Cyrus stepped out in an effortlessly cool outfit combination that I can’t stop thinking about. It was understated, but spoke volumes to her personal travel style. The combination of relaxed, cuffed jeans paired with her black Margiela Tabi flats (every fashion person's favorite quirky flat shoe) was a perfect travel look in my book.
Cyrus’s green trench coat was a smart choice to layer over her simple, chic outfit, given London's rainy and cool weather. Meanwhile, her Maison Margiela handbag added some elegance. When I’m on the move, I’m often in a sweatsuit, but I’m trying to move away from that travel uniform in case I need to be somewhere right after landing at my destination. I think some of us are pretty over sweatsuits in general, and this outfit combination is a great alternative. If you’re on the hunt for a fuss-free yet cool travel outfit, keep scrolling.
On Miley Cyrus: Maison Margiela New Ballet Tabi flats ($995), Maison Margiela Soft 5AC On-Body Bag ($2450)
Shop the Look
Shop More Relaxed Jeans
Shop More Tabi Ballet Flats
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.
-
The Travel Pants That "Survive TSA and Turbulence," According to Lauren Santo Domingo
Comfy and stylish.
-
Trust a Frequent Flyer—These Cool Sneakers Will Make Drawstring Pants Look First-Class Coded
The ultimate airport outfit.
-
I'm a Corporate Girlie Now—32 J.Crew Pieces That Have Me Excited for My Morning Commute
For a fashionable 9-to-5.
-
Shopbop Has So Many New Discounted Gems—I'm Losing It Over These 27 Sale Finds
Summer standouts at up to 70% off.
-
See You in the Fall, Skinny Jeans—This Trend Is So Much Better With Flats for Summer
Casual, chic, and comfortable all in one.
-
Guess Who Just Paired the Dress Every NYC Girl Owns With 2025's Most Controversial Flat-Shoe Trend
Hint: She's very famous.
-
If a NYC Fashion Person Were Scrolling Through Amazon, They'd Buy These 27 Basics
Only the best of the best.
-
Of Course, 2025's Cali Summer Uniform Involves This Timeless Denim Trend
Can you take any guesses?