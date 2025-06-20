If You Wear This Jean-and-Flat-Shoe Combination While Traveling, I'll Know You Have Cool Style

Traveling can be stressful or easy, depending on who you ask. From packing lists to last-minute errands, it’s a feat just to make it to the airport in time. While on a recent trip to London from Paris via the Eurostar train, Miley Cyrus stepped out in an effortlessly cool outfit combination that I can’t stop thinking about. It was understated, but spoke volumes to her personal travel style. The combination of relaxed, cuffed jeans paired with her black Margiela Tabi flats (every fashion person's favorite quirky flat shoe) was a perfect travel look in my book.

Cyrus’s green trench coat was a smart choice to layer over her simple, chic outfit, given London's rainy and cool weather. Meanwhile, her Maison Margiela handbag added some elegance. When I’m on the move, I’m often in a sweatsuit, but I’m trying to move away from that travel uniform in case I need to be somewhere right after landing at my destination. I think some of us are pretty over sweatsuits in general, and this outfit combination is a great alternative. If you’re on the hunt for a fuss-free yet cool travel outfit , keep scrolling.

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

On Miley Cyrus: Maison Margiela New Ballet Tabi flats ($995), Maison Margiela Soft 5AC On-Body Bag ($2450)

