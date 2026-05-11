We're big fans of Nordstrom's in-house labels here at Who What Wear, including the namesake line and Open Edit. The brands consistently turn out trend-forward silhouettes that bring relevancy to a wardrobe. The latest spring and summer drops are quite noteworthy—particularly the shoe trend offering.
The current shoes from Nordstrom and Open Edit could easily be described as "rich looking," in that they're on the affordable side at under $100, yet showcase modern designs and elevated features. Basically, if you wear one of the shoe styles in question, your outfit will feel current and on point. As a preview, I'm referring to styles like cute jelly slides, beautiful heeled flip-flops, and cool woven heels. But given the fashionable and coveted nature of the designs, I foresee many of the colorways selling out before we really get into the true summer months. So if you love something coming your way, it may be time to go for it. Happy shopping.
The Most Expensive-Looking Nordstrom Shoes Under $100
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandals
These flip-flops are wildly popular, and come in a range of colors.
Open Edit
Solis Jelly Slide Sandals
Adore jelly sandals for the season.
Nordstrom
Brynn Slide Sandals
I'd never guess these slides were $79.95.
Nordstrom
Selene Kitten Heel Flip Flops
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Flip Flops
Okay, these are also fun.