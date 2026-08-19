Prediction: 6 Trends the Best Dressed People in the Street Style Set Will Wear This Autumn
If you're looking for fresh, new outfit inspiration for the cooler months, you've come to the right place. The street style set are one step ahead, and we predict a particularly stylish autumn thanks to these 6 trends.
Summer might not be over yet, but there’s something about the arrival of autumn that makes getting dressed feel exciting again. After months of lightweight dresses, sandals and minimal layers, the new season brings with it the opportunity to experiment with texture, proportion and, perhaps most importantly, outerwear. With fashion month just around the corner thanks to a colourful start in Copenhagen, the streets themselves have become a runway of sorts, and fashion insiders, influencers and editors are putting their own spin on the trends showcased in the months before.
This autumn, you won't be surprised to find that the mood is a mix of polished tailoring, rich seasonal colours and clever styling details that signify the shift in season. Think oversized coats thrown over sheer layers, classic knitwear tied around waists and shoulders, and accessories doing the heavy lifting when it comes to making an outfit feel fresh.
And ,while there are plenty of new-season pieces tempting us to update our wardrobes (in fact, I have an edit of the very best here), the street-style looks that standout the most are often less about buying something new and more about how you put things together in your own way. For example, familiar blazers can feel completely different with the addition of a shoulder pad and the right handbag can pull together an otherwise simple outfit in seconds (but more on those later).
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So, if you’re wondering what everyone will be wearing once the temperatures drop, these are the jackets, knits, colours and accessories already making their way onto the streets.
1. Return of the Black
Style Notes: If there’s one colour that never goes out of style, it’s black on black—and for autumn 2026, the head-to-toe look is feeling especially sleek. Rather than relying on bold pops of colour or statement prints, the fashion crowd is embracing the clichéd uniform, and reverting back to an all-black palette and letting silhouettes, textures and accessories do the talking. Think fluid satins, soft knits, leather accents and strappy sandals all worn together for a look that feels understated but far from boring. The best part? It’s one of the easiest trends to recreate, using pieces you probably already have in your wardrobe.
Shop Black Pieces:
Toteme
Varsity Wool Jacket Black
This is going to be so popular as soon as the weather shifts.
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Balloon-Leg Jumpsuit
Summers bloomer trend meets autumn's black evening cami.
Dear Frances
Fio Bootie, Black
The kind of boot you'll wear every autumn/winter for years to come.
2. The Bold Shoulder
Style Notes: Strong shoulders are back in a big way (pun intended) for autumn 2026, giving everything from blazers to coats a sharper, more directional feel. The key this season is to embrace the shape without making the look feel corporate—think oversized tailoring paired with pretty skirts or sculpted wool coats and jackets balanced with relaxed trousers. It’s an easy way to add instant polish to an outfit, and one that makes even the simplest autumn layers feel decidedly more fashion-forward.
Shop Bold Shoulders:
WARDROBE.NYC
+ Rhw Double-Breasted Twill Mini Dress
WARDROBE.NYC are experts in structured tailoring.
Na-Kd
Satin Shoulder Pad T-Shirt
The satin finish makes this feel especially luxurious.
MANGO
Fitted Waist Jacket
Selling fast, and for very good reason.
3. Feeling Boxy
Style Notes; Sorry slouchy totes, handbags are taking on a more structured shape next season with boxy silhouettes set to be one of the year's most polished accessories. From compact top-handle styles to softly square shoulder bags, the appeal lies in their clean lines and instantly elevated feel. They work particularly well with autumn’s oversized tailoring and all-black looks, so if you’re looking for an easy way to make your wardrobe feel more current, swap your XXL slouchy suede for a rigid, rectangle shape.
Shop Boxy Bags:
Chanel
Large Tote
I think we can all agree—we all want a Blazy Chanel bag, right?
Burberry
Check Small Leather Top-Handle Bag
Sleek, simple but sophisticated.
Tory Burch
Small Lee Radziwill Double Bag in Brown
I can't stop thinking about Tory Burch's Lee Radziwill and it's many colourways.
4. The Knit Factor
Style Notes: Hygge fans, rejoice! Once our linens are packed away, cosy knitwear is getting a playful update. Alongside the classic cashmere crewnecks and cardigans we return to every year, expect to see quirky patterns, unexpected colour combinations, and fluffy textures bringing a little more personality to everyday dressing. The beauty of the trend is that it doesn’t have to be statement-making—a bold knit with your favourite pair of jeans or a smart midi skirt bring plenty of autumnal charm.
Shop Fun Knits:
Barbour
Darwen Fairisle Rollneck Jumper
Imagine how good this would look tucked into high-waisted blue jeans.
Bode
Zoologist embroidered merino wool and alpaca-blend cardigan
Cute as a button!
&Daughter
Ava Argyle Crewneck
Wear on it's own in autumn, and add a white roll neck underneath for the coldest days in winter.
5. Check, Please
Style Notes: Check skirts are stepping back into the spotlight for autumn 2026, bringing a nostalgic feel to the season’s wardrobes. From classic tartans to more subtle windowpane checks, the runways would suggest layering checks on checks for a print clash (is that a print match?), but on the streets knee-skirts and maxis were styled up with shirts and loafers and even cool-girl trainers. Whether you lean into the skirts punk heritage á la Chopova Lowena or keep it polished, checks are the key print of the latter half of 2026. Sorry, polka dots.
Shop Check Skirts:
COS
Box-Pleat Checked Wool Midi Skirt
Want to up the ante? Add a burgundy tall boot.
Mango
Checked midi skirt
Great with sandals, even better with ballet flats and loafers.
Nobodys Child
Brown Check Midi Slip Skirt
An easy outfit to recreate.
6. Peep Show
Style Notes: If you thought peep-toe shoes were only for summer, think again. Not only is the formally "dated" style back with a vengeance in 2026, but fashion insiders and celebrities are continuing to champion the exposed toe in cooler weather too, making it a strong option for autumn. Think sleek peep-toe heels with ankle-grazing hems, toe-exposing flats worn with dark denim or tailored trousers and dressy kitten heels for all of your evening plans. This clever in-between shoe feels polished without being too buttoned-up—and, frankly we'll take any reason for our favourite sandals to stick around a little longer.
Shop Peep Toe Shoes:
Stradivarius
Flat Peep Toe Slingback Ballet Flats in Ecru
These just look expensive.
JUDE
Cave 65 Suede Mules
JUDE are the very reason that everyone is suddenly wearing peep toes again.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.