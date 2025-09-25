This Handbag Will be the Next Breakout Star—Shop it Now Ahead of it Selling Out Next Season

Tory Burch's Lee Radziwill bag is set to become the It-girl style of next year. Get ahead of the curve before it goes stratospheric.

Collage of models wearing the Tory Burch - Lee Radziwill bag.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Tory Burch.)
Sophie Robyn Watson's avatar
By
published
in Features

Few handbags reach cult status, but when they're designed with a fashion icon or It girl in mind (see the Hermès Birkin or Kelly, Mulberry's Alexa or the Lady Dior, dedicated to the Princess of Wales), their destiny is practically set in stone, and their allure becomes eternal.

Next in line for the throne is the Lee Radziwill bag by New York-based designer Tory Burch. First debuting in 2018 and named after the late American socialite, the bag has become a quiet mainstay in Burch's collections. Radziwill is considered to be one of the most stylish women who has lived, and she inspired Burch to design a handbag with her in mind. Lore has it that knowing Radziwill personally, Burch sent the namesake PR executive and interior designer a black version of the bag, and she then requested another in red a few weeks later.

A model wearing the Tory Burch &#039;Lee Radziwill&#039; bag on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; Tory Burch)

A model carrying the Tory Burch Lee Radziwill bag on the S/S 26 runway.

The Double style of the bag is arguably the most popular, featuring a lock-and-key hardware, belt detail and an almost trench-coat-like fold and form, with a mix of colours and fabrics giving it dimension and intrigue. The drape, sense of volume and undone feeling to the bag make it stand out from other, more structured shoulder bags on the market. Available in large, small and mini sizes, in pebbled leather, smooth calfskin, suede and croc-embossed variations, there's a Lee Radziwill bag for every taste and style. The colours on offer today range from classic black to teal, cream and pillar-box red.

I spotted the bag again on the Tory Burch S/S 26 runway, toted by supermodel Alex Consani, and on the laps of Emma Roberts, Tessa Thompson and Jessica Alba (who were all sitting front row), and this time around, the bag has received a luxe update by way of exotic-animal-skin textures and sculpted metal handles and beading. I predict this bag to be a sleeper hit, and right now, the classic variations will satisfy many a minimalist shopper's needs. It can be paired with jeans and trainers to elevate the look, or used to finish dressier outfits for the evening, too.

Scroll on to peruse the current collection.

SHOP THE TORY BURCH LEE RADZIWILL BAG:

Explore More:
Sophie Robyn Watson
Sophie Robyn Watson
Acting Fashion Editor

Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as WGSN, ASOS, LFW, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. After graduating with a first-class honours degree in Fashion Promotion & Imaging, she moved into the luxury editorial sector with a focus on menswear, firstly at Wallpaper* and later Mr Porter, where she worked her way up from Fashion Assistant to become Fashion Editor. At Mr Porter, she worked on global marketing shoots, celebrity profiles and luxury shopping edits. In her role as Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is chiefly interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸