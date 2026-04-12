I'm a Fashion Editor—This is My Go-To High-Street Brand When it Comes to Underwear

By now, you know that at Who What Wear UK, we rely on M&S for, well, basically everything. And that includes underwear. Scroll on to see the best pieces.

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I think we can all agree that a great outfit really starts with getting the basics right and that usually means having underwear that fits properly and feels good. When those foundations are sorted, everything else tends to fall into place more easily, and you’re far more likely to feel comfortable and supported throughout the day. Gone are the days of ill-fitting bras or anything less than comfortable pants. In 2026, I’m all about finding underwear that ticks every single one of my boxes and I refuse to settle for less.

Fortunately, there are plenty of places, both online and on the high street, where you can find underwear that looks good and fits well without being overly expensive. Marks & Spencer is one that’s often relied on for exactly that. It’s long been known for its mix of wardrobe staples, accessible trends and everyday essentials (do Percy Pigs count as essentials? I think so), and its underwear offering is no exception.

If you’re like me, though, and haven’t updated your lingerie drawer in years, the prospect of underwear shopping can feel a little overwhelming. So this week, when I was tasked by my Who What Wear colleagues to round up the best M&S underwear available to buy now, I thought—perfect timing. From lingerie and shapewear to simple, everyday pieces—including the new BODY line, which launched earlier this week—there’s a lot to choose from.

To make things easier, I’ve pulled together a selection of the best options to consider right now, pieces that are practical, comfortable and worth having on rotation.

Shop the Best M&S Underwear:

Shop the Best M&S Shapewear:

Shop the Best M&S Bras: