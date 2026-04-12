I'm a Fashion Editor—This is My Go-To High-Street Brand When it Comes to Underwear

I think we can all agree that a great outfit really starts with getting the basics right and that usually means having underwear that fits properly and feels good. When those foundations are sorted, everything else tends to fall into place more easily, and you’re far more likely to feel comfortable and supported throughout the day. Gone are the days of ill-fitting bras or anything less than comfortable pants. In 2026, I’m all about finding underwear that ticks every single one of my boxes and I refuse to settle for less.
Fortunately, there are plenty of places, both online and on the high street, where you can find underwear that looks good and fits well without being overly expensive. Marks & Spencer is one that’s often relied on for exactly that. It’s long been known for its mix of wardrobe staples, accessible trends and everyday essentials (do Percy Pigs count as essentials? I think so), and its underwear offering is no exception.
If you’re like me, though, and haven’t updated your lingerie drawer in years, the prospect of underwear shopping can feel a little overwhelming. So this week, when I was tasked by my Who What Wear colleagues to round up the best M&S underwear available to buy now, I thought—perfect timing. From lingerie and shapewear to simple, everyday pieces—including the new BODY line, which launched earlier this week—there’s a lot to choose from.
To make things easier, I’ve pulled together a selection of the best options to consider right now, pieces that are practical, comfortable and worth having on rotation.
Shop the Best M&S Underwear:
Shop the Best M&S Shapewear:
Body by M&S
Body Sculpt Firm Control Seamless All in One
This went straight in my basket.
Body by M&S
Body Sculpt Seamless Waist Cincher
Sometimes you just want your waist cinched in and it doesn't have to cost the earth.
Body by M&S
Firm Control Body Sculpt Seamless Vest
I love that this is seamless so it will easily sit under any top.
Body by M&S
Body Sculpt Seamless High Waist Thong
Perfect to sit under a satin cami dress and really enhance your shape.
Body by M&S
Body Sculpt Seamless High Leg Shaping Body
A foundation layer to offer support and firm control.
Body by M&S
Body Sculpt Firm Control Seamless Thigh Slimmer
This will create a sleek silhouette.
Shop the Best M&S Bras:
Body by M&S
Body Lace Wired Demi Cup Bra
For those that prefer a padded, underwire bra.
Body by M&S
Body Invisibles™ Double Boost Push Up Bra
Sometimes a push up bra gives you that extra confidence.
Body by M&S
Body Soft™ Wired Plunge T-Shirt Bra
Every underwear drawer needs a basic t-shirt bra.
Body by M&S
Flexifit™ Non Wired Full Cup Bra
I've been moving away from underwired bras recently and this ticks every box for me.
Body by M&S
Body Invisibles™ Non Wired Strapless Bra
The straps can be worn multiway or detached altogether.
Body by M&S
Body Invisibles™ Non Wired Micro Crop Top