When I think of Sienna Miller, my mind instantly drifts to the boho era she defined in the mid-2000s—a time of flowing skirts, spaghetti-straps, tousled hair and casually—yet perfectly—draped low-slung belts. While she was carving out a place for herself in the film and TV industry, her free-spirited fashion sense quietly reshaped the style landscape, leaving a legacy that still lingers today.

So you can imagine my delight when I spotted Miller in London this week, wearing an outfit that looked like it had time-travelled straight from 2005. Attending a party in the city, she leaned into her signature aesthetic, draping a low-slung leather belt over a jumper and skirt in the most quintessentially boho-girl way.

(Image credit: Splash)

Rather than sitting at the waist in a polished, prim fashion, the belt slouched casually around her hips—an intentional nod to the carefree charm that made her a style icon in the first place. Of course, this isn’t Miller’s first rodeo with the trend. She’s been subtly championing low-slung belts for decades, opting for thick leather styles or delicate chain versions to add interest to dresses and loose silhouettes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking just as chic in 2025 as she did in 2005, Sienna Miller is reminding us that some trends are worth holding out for as they wait for the right moment to make a comeback.

