Sorry, Silk Shorts—This New Winter Version Just Completely One-Upped You

@fakerstrom wearing a brown suede jacket with cream-colored lace-trim shorts.
(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

If you loved the lace-trim silk shorts trend, there's no need to wait until summer to bring the sexy yet sophisticated look back. The cold-weather cousin of the style that dominated warm-weather season is here: lace-trim velvet shorts. Think of them as the dressier, more seasonally appropriate evolution of the popular lingerie-inspired pairs. With plush fabric and more coverage (especially when paired with tights), the look is winter-ready and just as fun thanks to the way the light-catching velvet plays with wool sweaters and winter coats.

Reformation’s Fern velvet shorts are basically the blueprint for the trend, a vintage-inspired, dressed-up take on the brand’s viral satin shorts. Equal parts polished and party-ready, the style, which comes in two colorways, combines a high-rise, A-line silhouette with delicate lace peeking out at the hem.

Shop Reformation's Fern Velvet Short

For a night out, style velvet shorts with sheer tights, a fitted turtleneck, and kitten-heel slingbacks. Finish with a shoulder bag in an equally luxe fabric (see: satin or patent leather) and a statement earring, and you’ve got an easy party outfit that feels fresher than yet another minidress. If your style preference leans more tailored, swap that high-neck long-sleeve knit for a silky camisole and layer it underneath a tuxedo-style blazer; the mix of sharp suiting and romantic lace is very cool-girl coded.

Don’t sleep on daytime styling, either. Dress down a pair of velvet shorts with a chunky cable-knit sweater and flat knee-high boots for a cozy but elevated weekend look. For the office, try them with opaque tights, loafers or Mary Janes, and a crisp button-down. On extra-cold mornings, top everything with an oversize longline coat or faux-fur jacket for bonus texture-on-texture appeal.

Some sizes of the Fern Velvet Short are already marked “low stock,” so don’t wait long to add either the black or almond (or both) to your cart. (If your size does sell out, don't fret. Shopbop also has sizes in stock.) If the satin and silk lace-trim shorts trend was any indication, this winterized version is the next look to covet.

