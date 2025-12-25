Sorry, Silk Shorts—This New Winter Version Just Completely One-Upped You

If you loved the lace-trim silk shorts trend, there's no need to wait until summer to bring the sexy yet sophisticated look back. The cold-weather cousin of the style that dominated warm-weather season is here: lace-trim velvet shorts. Think of them as the dressier, more seasonally appropriate evolution of the popular lingerie-inspired pairs. With plush fabric and more coverage (especially when paired with tights), the look is winter-ready and just as fun thanks to the way the light-catching velvet plays with wool sweaters and winter coats.
Reformation’s Fern velvet shorts are basically the blueprint for the trend, a vintage-inspired, dressed-up take on the brand’s viral satin shorts. Equal parts polished and party-ready, the style, which comes in two colorways, combines a high-rise, A-line silhouette with delicate lace peeking out at the hem.
Shop Reformation's Fern Velvet Short
Reformation
Fern Velvet Short
Reformation
Fern Velvet Short
For a night out, style velvet shorts with sheer tights, a fitted turtleneck, and kitten-heel slingbacks. Finish with a shoulder bag in an equally luxe fabric (see: satin or patent leather) and a statement earring, and you’ve got an easy party outfit that feels fresher than yet another minidress. If your style preference leans more tailored, swap that high-neck long-sleeve knit for a silky camisole and layer it underneath a tuxedo-style blazer; the mix of sharp suiting and romantic lace is very cool-girl coded.
Don’t sleep on daytime styling, either. Dress down a pair of velvet shorts with a chunky cable-knit sweater and flat knee-high boots for a cozy but elevated weekend look. For the office, try them with opaque tights, loafers or Mary Janes, and a crisp button-down. On extra-cold mornings, top everything with an oversize longline coat or faux-fur jacket for bonus texture-on-texture appeal.
Some sizes of the Fern Velvet Short are already marked “low stock,” so don’t wait long to add either the black or almond (or both) to your cart. (If your size does sell out, don't fret. Shopbop also has sizes in stock.) If the satin and silk lace-trim shorts trend was any indication, this winterized version is the next look to covet.
Shop More Velvet-and-Lace Items
Kate Moss X Zara
Velvet Lace Shorts
Another lace-trim velvet pair, this pleated style, from the Zara x Kate Moss collaboration, comes in a sweet pastel hue that could easily transition into spring.
Reformation
Angele Velvet Dress
Date-night ready, this minidress could also double as a striking New Year’s Eve party or Valentine's Day look.
Topshop
Velvet Lace Cami With Contrast Lace in Olive
In a rich olive hue, this simple cami will make any outfit feel special occasion.
Cami NYC
Georgiana Velvet Skirt
For the minimalists, a velvet skirt with a lace trim is a subtler alternative to the shorts trend.
Beivy
Lace Trim Velvet Slipdress
For nights that call for something extra but not overdone, this velvet dress with lace detailing fits the bill.
Zara
Asymmetrical Velvet Lace Dress
This piece is a two-in-one: You can wear it as a minidress or a top.
Topshop
Velvet Lace Insert Pants in Black
If shorts aren’t on your winter fashion bingo card, these lace-trimmed velvet pants are just as fun.
Zadig & Voltaire
Christy Lace & Velvet Camisole
A top that can take any jeans into night-out territory.
Reformation
Camille Velvet Dress
Channel Old Hollywood glam in this V-neck, puff-sleeve stunner.
Reclaimed Vintage
Tea Top With Inserted Lace in Burgundy Velvet
With its cozy silhouette and glam fabric, this top has the perfect balance of style and comfort.
A black velvet dress is winter fashion's MVP.
& Other Stories
Velvet Maxi Dress
Proof that cozy and glamorous can coexist. This color is a nice take on a neutral.
Loft
Chantilly Lace Velvet Bias Midi Skirt
The kind of skirt you plan the rest of the outfit around.
Reformation
Marcella Knit Dress
Wear this midi dress on its own or style with a sweater on top.
Tanner Fletcher
Celerie Lace Trim Velvet Slip Skirt
Dress up this skirt with a silk tank top and stiletto boots for a night out, or dress down with a blouse and pumps for work. The styling potential is limitless.
Anthropologie
Velvet Lace V-Neck Top
A velvet top for Zoom meetings, dinner, and everything in between.
From desk to dinner, this is an everyday velvet skirt you can (and should) style a hundred ways.