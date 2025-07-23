The Coolest Outfits of Summer 2025 Are Actually the Laziest—Let Me Explain

Summer and layering aren't exactly a match made in heaven. On one hand, layered outfits can quickly feel restricting and hot, and in the heat of mid-July, I want to wear less clothing, not more. Alas, the coolest outfits of summer 2025 all feature some kind of layering technique, and once you see the looks below, you'll know what I mean. I'm not talking about layering in the sense of wearing a jacket over your tee. Instead, it's a mindset of ease, effortlessness, and—dare I say—laziness that's permeating the style space right now.
"Lazy" sounds like a derogatory word, but I promise it's a good thing here. To me and the tastemakers setting the tone for cool style, lazy means wearing an oversize tee over your slip skirt instead of pairing it with something soft or traditionally feminine, but it can also mean letting a long tank or tunic flow over your jeans instead of tucking it in or simply wearing flip-flops with anything and everything. Starting to get the gist? Good. Below, I'm outlining the ultimate guide to summer's lazy layering trend and showing the key outfit combinations that exemplify this laid-back, 'couldn't care less' type of vibe. Once you see these looks, I have a feeling you'll be dialing things back and getting into the fuss-free energy for yourself.
One key element to getting the lazy look is tying a long-sleeve sweater, tee, or button-down shirt around your waist. It visually breaks up a monochrome outfit and adds some dimension to something simple like this jeans-and-tee combo. Most importantly, it gives off the energy that you just threw it on without overthinking.
ÉTERNE
Short Sleeve Baby Tee Cotton and Modal-Blend Jersey T-Shirt
BP
Mid Rise Baggy Jeans
H&M
Roll-Edge Sweater
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Everyday Tote
Madewell
Tonio Strappy Sandals
Don't be afraid to double up on your tops—wearing a short-sleeve T-shirt over a long-sleeve T-shirt in different colors is a low-key way to add a cool vibe to your basics this summer. Plus, it's very "The Row summer 2025" coded.
H&M
Oversized T-Shirt
J.Crew
Perfect-Fit Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt
Treasure & Bond
Drawstring Wide Leg Pants
TOTEME
The Minimalist Suede Ballet Flats
Feeling really lazy? Look no further than the one-and-done outfit—the T-shirt dress. A maxi style becomes a minimalist outfit in and of itself. Just add flip-flops or simple sandals and a summery accessory like a raffia bag or bucket hat.
LESET
Margo Maxi Dress
Havaianas
Slim Flip Flop
Bembien
Lola Bag
Lele Sadoughi
Open Weave Straw Bucket Hat
Wearing a dress over pants is suddenly a very 2025 move thanks to a number of cool outfits like this one that Monikh styled with a sheer tunic dress and relaxed black pants. It's comfortable and effortless but somehow so directional.
Solaqua
Aurora Tunic
Everlane
The Drawstring Pant in Linen
Tony Bianco
Ives Sandal
Heaven Mayhem
Bundle Black Shell Necklace
While your first instinct might be to dress up a slip skirt with something equally as soft and delicate, like a satin tank, go against the grain and pair it with a boxy tee for a cool tough-meets-pretty contrast.
Grey Lab
Boxy Cotton Blend T-Shirt
Helsa
Suit Midi Skirt With Lace
A.Emery
Kinto Leather Thong Sandals
At first thought, lots of volume should be offset by something fitted, but witnessing the genius that is Josefine's's pairing of genie pants with a flowy cape top should make you realize that sometimes conventional fashion advice is best ignored.
Massimo Dutti
Textured Knit Cape
Lovers and Friends
Eliette Pant
Le Seul
Camellia Flats
If you take one thing away from this story, it should be to wear your flat flip-flops with anything and everything. An elegant dress? Denim shorts? Linen pants and a tee? The sandals make anything feel casual and undone, which works especially well when you want to tame serious pieces like tailored trousers.
COS
Long Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt
Enza Costa
Linen Everywhere Pant
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly
rag & bone
Jade Packable Raffia Straw Bucket Hat
petit moments
Simone Necklace
The easy, relaxed look comes across as especially chic when done in an all-satin ensemble, like a scoop-neck tank and bias-cut pants.
Nordstrom
Satin Scoop Neck Tank
Zw Collection
Satin Flare Pants
Lié Studio
Betty Necklace
Old Navy
Faux-Leather Flip Flop
There's just something about a plaid shirt that will always feel über-casual to me, and I love how Johanna played into that here, using a scarf belt to lend just a bit more "fashion" to the otherwise utilitarian shirt.