Calvin Klein Just Made Its NYFW Return With a New Designer, '90s Supermodels, and Kendall Jenner
One of the buzziest events of the NYFW F/W 25 season has undoubtedly been the return of Calvin Klein Collection to the runway. The iconic fashion house just staged its first show since the S/S 19 collection, and with a new creative director: Veronica Leoni. The NYFW schedule has been dominated by smaller brands in recent years, so when something as high profile and significant as a Calvin Klein Collection comeback occurs, the excitement is palpable.
A slew of celebrities and supermodels (more on that later) were in attendance, and even Kendall Jenner—who rarely walks the NYFW runways anymore—was part of the model line-up, wearing a wide-shouldered maxi coat and patent leather flats. Reviews for Leoni's debut collection were strong, so let's hope that Calvin Klein Collection becomes a NYFW fixture once again. Reviews for Leoni's debut collection were strong, so let's hope that Calvin Klein Collection becomes a NYFW fixture once again. Read on for more details about everything from the trends that made their way down the runway to the familiar faces on the front row.
The New Designer
Veronica Leoni, the first female creative director for the brand, has lent her design skills to Céline, The Row, and Jil Sander (to name a few) over the years. Leoni's designs stayed true to Calvin Klein's signature minimalism but with a softer, less stark touch. It was clear that her goal was to stay true to the brand's aesthetic while giving it her own personal touch and point of view. Calvin Klein himself was even in attendance to support the brand, which is a sign that she has his stamp of approval.
The Guest List
In addition to Calvin Klein himself (seated next to Anna Wintour, of course), '90s supermodel royalty Kate Moss and Christy Turlington were in attendence to show their support, along with Elsa Hosk, Greta Lee, Nara Smith, and many more very stylish and famous guests.
Pictured: Christy Turlington, Calvin Klein, and Kate Moss
Pictured: Nara Smith and Elsa Hosk
Pictured: Anna Wintour, Calvin Klein, and Kelly Rector
Pictured: Cooper Koch, Greta Lee and Alexander Skarsgård
Pictured: Bad Bunny
The Softer Side of Calvin Klein
In general, Calvin Klein hasn't always been seen as "soft" or "pretty", but this season, there was a noticeable shift toward this aesthetic. Satin, pastels, and off-the-shoulder silhouettes were just a few of the romantic touches that merged with the brand's signature minimalism.
The Expert Outerwear
Given that this is the F/W 25 season, a plethora of outerwear is to be expected, and Leoni nailed it. She sent, sharp-shouldered maxi coats, dramatic capes, sharp blazers, and oversized trenches down the runway, all of which are sure to set off a waitlist frenzy until they hit stores.
The Flat Shoe Trends
If you're a flat shoe person, there's some good news as the majority of the models came down the runway wearing trendy flat shoes. In order below, you'll see slipper mules, oxfords, chunky moccasins, and satin and white leather ballet flats with turn-up toes. Calvin Klein hasn't always been known for its shoes, but it appears that that's about to change.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
We're Fashion Editors—Everything We Saw, Wore, Did, and Ate During NYFW
Let's dive in.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
I Never Thought I'd Wear This Weird Sneaker Trend, But I Can't Stop Getting Compliments on It
They're kooky in the best, most Miu Miu way.
By Tara Gonzalez
-
Scandi Style Decoded: 5 New Trends Straight From Copenhagen Fashion Week
Runway report.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
Every Major Moment From Spring 2025 Couture Fashion Week
Inside the collections.
By Kristen Nichols
-
Classic, Elegant, Glamorous—Jacquemus Goes Grown-Up for Spring 2025
La Croisière.
By Kristen Nichols
-
The NYFW Outfit Prep Has Begun—36 Standout Buys I'm Adding to My Lineup
From opera gloves to scarf coats.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
6 Fresh and Affordable Pant Trends That Are Set to Dominate in 2025
Get them for under $150.
By Judith Jones
-
Gen Z Recently Discovered the 2000s Isabel Marant Runway Archive, and It's Fun
Here's why the throwback images are trending.
By Sierra Mayhew