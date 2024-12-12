Chanel Just Named Its New Artistic Director—9 Archival Looks I Hope He'll Reference
It's been over six months since Chanel parted ways with Karl Lagerfeld's successor Virginie Viard, who had helmed the maison since his death in 2019. Speculation about her replacement has been rampant, but we can finally put all the rumors to rest. Today, the storied French house made an exciting announcement: Matthieu Blazy, formerly of Bottega Veneta, is set to take over as artistic director.
Typically, one of the first things a newly hired designer does is pore into the brand's archives, so I decided to do the same for this story. Fashion designers may be obsessed with novelty, but they never turn down an opportunity to reference the past. What's old is new again! In the case of Chanel, no doubt Blazy will be tasked with offering new interpretations of house codes. Keep reading to chart the evolution of two major Chanel themes ripe for reinvention.
The Evolution of Chanel's House Codes
1. The Chanel Bride
Claudia Schiffer wowed in a Chanel wedding dress from the spring 1994 couture collection.
Devon Aoki was Karl Lagerfeld's bride for the fall 1999 couture collection.
Irina Lazareanu was Lagerfeld's fall 2006 couture bride.
The fall 2014 couture show included this spectacular bridal look.
2. The Chanel LBD
A dress from Karl Lagerfeld's first-ever Chanel collection: fall 1983 couture.
This spring 1985 Chanel dress looks as relevant as ever in 2024.
Linda Evangelista modeled an LBD from Chanel's spring 1992 couture show designed by Karl Lagerfeld.
Christy Turlington wore a black dress on Chanel's spring 1991 runway.
Spring 2011 saw the introduction of this feathery number modeled by Sasha Pivovarova.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.