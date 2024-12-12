Chanel Just Named Its New Artistic Director—9 Archival Looks I Hope He'll Reference

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been over six months since Chanel parted ways with Karl Lagerfeld's successor Virginie Viard, who had helmed the maison since his death in 2019. Speculation about her replacement has been rampant, but we can finally put all the rumors to rest. Today, the storied French house made an exciting announcement: Matthieu Blazy, formerly of Bottega Veneta, is set to take over as artistic director.

Typically, one of the first things a newly hired designer does is pore into the brand's archives, so I decided to do the same for this story. Fashion designers may be obsessed with novelty, but they never turn down an opportunity to reference the past. What's old is new again! In the case of Chanel, no doubt Blazy will be tasked with offering new interpretations of house codes. Keep reading to chart the evolution of two major Chanel themes ripe for reinvention.

The Evolution of Chanel's House Codes

1. The Chanel Bride

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Claudia Schiffer wowed in a Chanel wedding dress from the spring 1994 couture collection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Devon Aoki was Karl Lagerfeld's bride for the fall 1999 couture collection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Irina Lazareanu was Lagerfeld's fall 2006 couture bride.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The fall 2014 couture show included this spectacular bridal look.

2. The Chanel LBD

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A dress from Karl Lagerfeld's first-ever Chanel collection: fall 1983 couture.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This spring 1985 Chanel dress looks as relevant as ever in 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Linda Evangelista modeled an LBD from Chanel's spring 1992 couture show designed by Karl Lagerfeld.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Christy Turlington wore a black dress on Chanel's spring 1991 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Spring 2011 saw the introduction of this feathery number modeled by Sasha Pivovarova.