I Just Got Back From Spain—6 Fall Trends I Spotted From Madrid to Seville

In recent years, I've found myself increasingly drawn to Spanish indie brands. Gimaguas, the Barcelona-based label founded by twin sisters, has become a favorite, as has Paloma Wool, the cool-girl brand born in Spain and made in Portugal. But while I've long admired Spanish style from afar, I finally got to experience the country's fashion scene firsthand a few weeks ago. I spent a week traveling through Madrid, Seville, and Toledo, and while the gorgeous architecture certainly grabbed my attention (and had me stopping at every corner to snap photos), the swoon-worthy outfits flooding the cobblestone streets did, too. Everywhere I looked, locals were already sporting some of fall's biggest trends—and naturally, I took note.
Unlike Scandi style, Spanish fashion tends to favor playful silhouettes and unexpected details over sleek, minimalist designs. That said, the outfits aren't necessarily in-your-face—they're just bold enough to make you do a double take. As someone who appreciates a fun detail, I was smitten with the fringe- and tassel-adorned pieces I spotted, along with seasonal textures like velvet and suede. Spanish women have also mastered the art of jewelry mixing, pairing beads in various shapes with contrasting metals.
Though I'm back in the United States, I'm still thinking about all the fall trends I clocked in Spain. Below, I'm breaking down six I plan to add to my wardrobe this season.
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Royal Purple
There’s no denying it: Royal purple is fall's It color—worldwide, it seems. In Spain, the striking shade appeared on everything from flowy tops to bags and shoes. Haven't yet embraced the color? Consider this your sign to give it a try.
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MANGO
100% Silk Tie-Neck Blouse
Bec + Bridge
Cedar City Maxi Dress
Eloquii
Wire Hem Plissé Strapless Top
STAUD
Maude Satchel | Amethyst
Two-Tone Flats
Though Chanel popularized two-tone flats in the '50s, the style has gone in and out of fashion ever since. This fall, however, the polished, timeless shoe is back—and Spanish women are on board. I spotted classic beige-and-black pairs in Madrid, but for a more colorful take on the trend, brands are offering styles in all sorts of contrasting shades (pink and maroon? Yes, please).
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J.Crew
Sophie Cap Toe Ballet Flats in Eel-Embossed Leather
Tory Burch
Cap Toe Ballet Flats
Sam Edelman
Alie 2 Ballet Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Arabesque Leather Cap Toe Ballet Flats
Puff-Sleeve Blouses
In the United States, puff-sleeve blouses have arguably taken a back seat in recent years. However, that certainly isn't the case in Spain. In fact, I noticed the voluminous silhouette early on while sightseeing. The Spanish-girl way to wear the top? With loose trousers and ballet flats.
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ZARA
Puff Sleeve Shirt
& Other Stories
Volume-Sleeve Cotton Blouse
DÔEN
Anisa Alpaca-Wool Puff-Sleeve Cardigan
Sézane
Liva Blouse
Velvet
I can't remember the last time I purchased anything in velvet. But after spending a week in Spain, the soft, sumptuous material is firmly back on my radar. Women wore the fabric in the form of matching sets and accessories, most notably flats.
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MANGO
Velvet Suit Trousers
ViBi VENEZiA
Brigitte Mary Jane Flats
Jennifer Behr
Tori Headband
H&M
Gathered Velvet Dress
Striped Pants
Striped pants were out in full force, which made sense given that La Veste is based in Spain—and has recently gained traction for its sequin-striped bottoms. Though I didn't come across that exact pair, plenty of other trousers rendered in the classic print caught my eye.
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La Veste
Club Pants
Ciao Lucia
Yuli Corduroy Pants
Anthropologie
Maeve Colette Striped Full Length Wide Leg Pants
Sixxta
Chill Jeans
Brocade
If I had to pick my number one trend from my trip to Spain, it would be brocade. My vintage-obsessed self has long been a sucker for the high-shine fabric, which had quite the heyday in the 18th century. Today, it's having a moment on everything from outerwear to dresses.
Kelsey is a Los Angeles–based fashion, lifestyle, and beauty writer with more than six years of experience. She began her career in 2019 as an intern at The Zoe Report, where she later held roles including Editorial Assistant, Fashion & Beauty Writer, and Associate Fashion Editor. Kelsey also spent time at Shopbop as a copywriter, shaping homepage, email, and social media content for the retailer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Business Management from The Fashion Institute of Technology. Her work has also appeared in Vogue, Glamour, Byrdie, InStyle, Refinery29, WWD, Footwear News, and Coveteur.