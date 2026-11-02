Sorry, Sneakers, But Women in Madrid and Milan Are Wearing This Pretty Flat-Shoe Trend Instead

One of my favorite things about traveling is discovering the little fashion nuances that distinguish one city from another. While I'm always paying attention to what women are wearing in fashion capitals like Paris and Milan, I've found that Madrid is particularly good at making a case for shoe trends I hadn't previously considered. Case in point? The velvet Mary Janes and Venetian-style slippers that seem to have taken over the city's streets during my visit earlier this fall.
Every time I visit Madrid, I make a point of stopping by Flabelus, the Spanish footwear brand that's helped popularize the style, to pick up a new pair. The shoes actually have roots in Italy, where traditional velvet flats, known as friulane or Venetian slippers, originated in the Friuli region before becoming a staple in Venice. Once favored by Venetian boatmen for their soft rubber soles, the slippers have since gotten a decidedly fashionable makeover.
On my most recent trip in October, I noticed I was hardly alone in my obsession. Everywhere I looked, women were wearing the pretty velvet flats, recognizable by their contrast piping and rich, jewel-toned colors. Some had delicate Mary Jane straps (sometimes two!), while others were simple slip-ons but all had that same slightly old-fashioned charm I love.
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Below, shop the velvet flats I'm convinced everyone in the U.S. will be wearing this season after following European women's stylish lead.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.