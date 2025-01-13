Suddenly, All the Chicest People I Know Are Upgrading Their Outfits With This Pretty Accessory Trend

Have you ever stumbled upon a trend or item that makes you feel like you've just unlocked a whole new world of styling possibilities in your wardrobe?

That’s exactly the revelation I had when I encountered my first chain belt. After spotting a series of chic outfits featuring this metallic marvel, I found myself questioning how I'd gone without one for so long.

Adding texture, dimension and a touch of metallic sheen, a chain belt can instantly elevate even the simplest outfits. Whether worn around the waist of a tailored blazer, looped through jeans or cinching a flowy dress, this trend offers more versatility than you might have imagined.

Bridging the gap between edgy and elegant, chain belts have a unique ability to energise an outfit. Pairing beautifully with everything from classic jeans or tailored trousers to more eclectic pieces like maxi dresses and boho skirts, chain belts are a surprisingly adaptable wardrobe addition.

Whilst this accessory trend has recently caught my attention, whispers of its revival have been building for some time. On the spring/summer 2025 runways, several designers embraced the chain belt as a standout piece. Adding a relaxed touch to their collections, this trend brings a soft bohemian energy to waist-cinching, offering a fresh alternative to the more structured leather belt.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Model wears a chain belt at the Chloé S/S 25 show.

One notable highlight came from Chemena Kamali’s debut collection for Chloé, where the golden chain belt—emblazoned with the Chloé logo—made a triumphant return, building on its initial success from its debut the previous season. Meanwhile, Miu Miu brought its signature playful edge to the trend, layering multiple chain belts within a single look. Styled over structured leather pieces, the layered effect added a whimsical touch to even their most polished ensembles.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Model wears a chain belt on the Miu Miu spring/summer 2025 runway.

I’m not ready to part ways with my trusty leather belts, but the addition of a chain belt has been a game-changer for revitalising some of my most worn pieces. Whether styled over a silky summer dress or around a wool coat in winter, this chic accessory is an instant outfit enhancer that works year-round.

Ready to try the trend for yourself? Scroll to discover our edit of the best chain belts to shop now.

SHOP CHAIN BELTS:

H&M Metal Chain Belt £28 SHOP NOW This chic belt comes in five different sizes.

My Accessories Hammered Metal Chain Belt in Gold £12 SHOP NOW This looks more expensive than it is.

Alkemie Serpent Chain Belt £428 SHOP NOW The serpent detailing gives this such an elevated edge.

RIXO ⋆ Isolde - Gold £180 SHOP NOW This comes in two sizes and is adjustable, so you can find your perfect fit.

Ba&Sh Belt Brass £140 SHOP NOW Style with tailored trousers or pair this with a pretty dress.

Frame Open Link Chain Belt £175 SHOP NOW Frame belts are so good.

Loewe Donut Chain Belt £495 SHOP NOW This elegant belt is such an easy way to add interest to a casual look.

Chloé Gold-Tone Belt £590 SHOP NOW I think we'll be seeing a lot of these during the upcoming fashion month.