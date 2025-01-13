Suddenly, All the Chicest People I Know Are Upgrading Their Outfits With This Pretty Accessory Trend
Have you ever stumbled upon a trend or item that makes you feel like you've just unlocked a whole new world of styling possibilities in your wardrobe?
That’s exactly the revelation I had when I encountered my first chain belt. After spotting a series of chic outfits featuring this metallic marvel, I found myself questioning how I'd gone without one for so long.
Adding texture, dimension and a touch of metallic sheen, a chain belt can instantly elevate even the simplest outfits. Whether worn around the waist of a tailored blazer, looped through jeans or cinching a flowy dress, this trend offers more versatility than you might have imagined.
Bridging the gap between edgy and elegant, chain belts have a unique ability to energise an outfit. Pairing beautifully with everything from classic jeans or tailored trousers to more eclectic pieces like maxi dresses and boho skirts, chain belts are a surprisingly adaptable wardrobe addition.
Whilst this accessory trend has recently caught my attention, whispers of its revival have been building for some time. On the spring/summer 2025 runways, several designers embraced the chain belt as a standout piece. Adding a relaxed touch to their collections, this trend brings a soft bohemian energy to waist-cinching, offering a fresh alternative to the more structured leather belt.
Model wears a chain belt at the Chloé S/S 25 show.
One notable highlight came from Chemena Kamali’s debut collection for Chloé, where the golden chain belt—emblazoned with the Chloé logo—made a triumphant return, building on its initial success from its debut the previous season. Meanwhile, Miu Miu brought its signature playful edge to the trend, layering multiple chain belts within a single look. Styled over structured leather pieces, the layered effect added a whimsical touch to even their most polished ensembles.
Model wears a chain belt on the Miu Miu spring/summer 2025 runway.
I’m not ready to part ways with my trusty leather belts, but the addition of a chain belt has been a game-changer for revitalising some of my most worn pieces. Whether styled over a silky summer dress or around a wool coat in winter, this chic accessory is an instant outfit enhancer that works year-round.
Ready to try the trend for yourself? Scroll to discover our edit of the best chain belts to shop now.
SHOP CHAIN BELTS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Rhode Phone Cases, Pigeon Bags, and More—10 Trends I Spotted in the F1 Paddock This Season
Sports and fashion met at the track.
By Eliza Huber
-
Sorry, Sneakers—Fashion People Are in Agreement About These Classic Flats
A 58-year-old staple.
By Eliza Huber
-
Butter! Olive! Chocolate Mousse! 6 Color Trends You'll Be Craving in 2025
Let them cook.
By Ana Escalante
-
From Suede to Leopard Print, 2025's Most Dominant Skirt Trends Are Here
Shop one, shop all.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm Sad Too, But According to Parisians, These 7 Trends Aren't Making the Cut in 2025
Plus, the seven that are.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Own a Fashion Label—These Are the 2025 Trends That Will Make Any Wardrobe Chicer
By Bobby Schuessler
-
5 Days Into 2025, Kendall and Hailey Already Appointed This the Year's Top Flat Shoe
It makes jeans look so elegant.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Chloë Sevigny Is Already on Board With 2025's Coolest Jacket Trend
Who's buying one with me?
By Eliza Huber