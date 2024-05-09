I Usually Wear Neutrals, But Even I Can’t Resist These 5 Colourful Dress Trends

The first signs of summer are finally blooming: skies that are more blue than grey, people stepping out in T-shirts and sandals, and sunshine that lingers long into the evening. Just as it feels natural to dress in moody hues for gloomy winter days, wearing vibrant colours is an appropriate response to warmer weather. With summer's arrival, even those partial to a neutral wardrobe are bound to feel the pull of pretty pastels and citrus shades.

One category which has been given the saturated treatment this spring/summer is dresses; we're seeing some of 2024's biggest colour trends come out in full force across linen midi dresses, slip styles and voluminous poplin frocks. Greens, pinks and oranges are all prominant, but five specific colours have emerged as the defining shades of this season's dress bounty.

Dresses are one of the easiest items to throw on once the temperature rises, so it's worth getting clued up on what's current before you add to your collection. We have the fiery hue that's defined the last 12 months, a soft purple backed by designers like Nina Ricci and Carolina Herrera, plus a ‘safer’ shade for the colour-averse minimalists. Scroll on to take a look.

1. Cherry Red

(Image credit: Courtesy of Isabel Marant; Alexander McQueen; Alberta Ferretti; Cecilie Bahnsen)

Style Notes: Where Barbie pink took pride of place in 2023 wardrobes, bright red has slowly surged in popularity, reaching its peak on the SS24 runways. We've covered the red shoe trend, but the siren shade's latest target is dresses. Brands such as Reformation and Rixo are leaning into the look, delivering confidence-boosting dresses for dinner dates, park picnics and everything in between.

Shop red dresses:

Reformation Tagliatelle Linen Dress
Reformation
Tagliatelle Linen Dress

A dreamy dress for a European summer.

Net-a-Porter
ST. AGNI
Ribbed-Knit and Poplin Maxi Dress

This isn't just incredibly chic—it's comfortable, too, thanks to the stretchy knitted bodice.

NET-A-PORTER
APIECE APART
Porta Shirred Gathered Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

Such a pretty summer style.

Strappy Midi Dress
ZARA
Strappy Midi Dress

Date night ready.

2. Muted Lavender

(Image credit: Courtesy of AZ Factory; Nina Ricci; Carolina Herrera; Holzweiler)

Style Notes: Pastel lilac comes out every spring—it's not as bold as other colours, making it a wearable but no less uplifting choice for sunny days. This year, a softer, more muted lavender has cropped up in many runway shows, particularly in the dress department. Pair it with black to give it some edge, or style it with white accessories for a lighter look.

Shop lavender dresses:

Strappy Linen Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Strappy Linen Midi Dress

Layer this over a T-shirt and add sneakers to dress it down.

Riviera Midi Dress in Lavender Violet 6
Omnes
Riviera Midi Dress in Lavender

Omnes' sustainable slip dresses are so reasonably prices but feel really luxe.

Cheesecloth Gather Detail Maxi Dress
ME+EM
Cheesecloth Gather Detail Maxi Dress

The gathering on this dress is divine.

Cotton-Poplin Maxi Shirt Dress
GUCCI
Cotton-Poplin Maxi Shirt Dress

Just add slingbacks and a basket bag.

3. Butter Yellow

(Image credit: Courtesy of Del Core; Loewe; Molly Goddard; Zimmermann)

Style Notes: Pale yellow has made an entrance no one expected this season; specifically, buttery shades that verge on cream. There's something so luxurious about this subtle and versatile shade, and now we're left wondering why it hasn't always been a top colour choice for the warmer months.

Shop yellow dresses:

Reformation Percy Linen Dress
Reformation
Percy Linen Dress

Butter yellow linen is fast becoming a new obsession of mine.

& other stories
& Other Stories
Tank Midi Dress

Just throw on and go.

MANGO
Mango
Mango France Linen Blend Midi Dress, Yellow

This feels like something out of Roman Holiday.

Nobody's Child Maddy Linen Blend Midi Dress, Yellow
Nobody's Child
Nobody's Child Maddy Linen Blend Midi Dress, Yellow

Keep the styling simple and let the dress shine.

4. Sky Blue

(Image credit: Courtesy of Emilia Wickstead; JW Anderson; Staud; Aknvas)

Style Notes: Blue skies might still be pending in parts of the UK, but perhaps this trend will manifest them? Dresses with a mid-blue tone feel suitably spirit-lifting for the lead-up to summer—designers like Staud, Loewe and Emilia Wickstead are in firm agreement.

Shop blue dresses:

BONDI BORN
BONDI BORN
Bormio Strapless Poplin Mini Dress

Such a cute mini!

Broderie Anglaise Dress
H&M
Broderie Anglaise Dress

H&M has done it again: the broderie anglaise detailing and puffed sleeves make this dress feel designer.

Sandrine - Daisy Jacquard Blue
RIXO
Sandrine - Daisy Jacquard Blue

A Rixo bestseller.

Long Cotton Shirt Dress
H&M
Long Cotton Shirt Dress

Wear this into the office with mules and a tote bag.

5. Pure White

(Image credit: Courtesy of 16Arlington; Alberta Ferretti; Cecilie Bahnsen; Staud)

Style Notes: That's right, not all colour trends need to be bold and highly saturated. Bright, angelic white—without any hint of cream or greige—presents a blank canvas to reset your style for summer. There's no better feeling than swanning around a warm city in a white cotton dress, even if it means taking extra care when drinking your morning coffee.

Shop white dresses:

Net-a-Porter Döen
DÖEN
Katherina Shirred Cotton-Voile Midi Dress

Döen is the brand influencers all turn to for breezy summer dresses.

Arket Midi Pleat Dress
Arket
Midi Pleat Dress

This went straight in my basket.

COS A-line Mini Shirt Dress
COS
A-Line Mini Shirt Dress

The ultimate throw-on-and-go dress.

Reformation Frankie Linen Dress
Reformation
Frankie Linen Dress

Sometimes simplicity wins out.

