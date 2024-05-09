I Usually Wear Neutrals, But Even I Can’t Resist These 5 Colourful Dress Trends
The first signs of summer are finally blooming: skies that are more blue than grey, people stepping out in T-shirts and sandals, and sunshine that lingers long into the evening. Just as it feels natural to dress in moody hues for gloomy winter days, wearing vibrant colours is an appropriate response to warmer weather. With summer's arrival, even those partial to a neutral wardrobe are bound to feel the pull of pretty pastels and citrus shades.
One category which has been given the saturated treatment this spring/summer is dresses; we're seeing some of 2024's biggest colour trends come out in full force across linen midi dresses, slip styles and voluminous poplin frocks. Greens, pinks and oranges are all prominant, but five specific colours have emerged as the defining shades of this season's dress bounty.
Dresses are one of the easiest items to throw on once the temperature rises, so it's worth getting clued up on what's current before you add to your collection. We have the fiery hue that's defined the last 12 months, a soft purple backed by designers like Nina Ricci and Carolina Herrera, plus a ‘safer’ shade for the colour-averse minimalists. Scroll on to take a look.
See the Dress Colour Trends Fashion Experts Are Backing for Summer 2024
1. Cherry Red
Style Notes: Where Barbie pink took pride of place in 2023 wardrobes, bright red has slowly surged in popularity, reaching its peak on the SS24 runways. We've covered the red shoe trend, but the siren shade's latest target is dresses. Brands such as Reformation and Rixo are leaning into the look, delivering confidence-boosting dresses for dinner dates, park picnics and everything in between.
Shop red dresses:
This isn't just incredibly chic—it's comfortable, too, thanks to the stretchy knitted bodice.
2. Muted Lavender
Style Notes: Pastel lilac comes out every spring—it's not as bold as other colours, making it a wearable but no less uplifting choice for sunny days. This year, a softer, more muted lavender has cropped up in many runway shows, particularly in the dress department. Pair it with black to give it some edge, or style it with white accessories for a lighter look.
Shop lavender dresses:
Layer this over a T-shirt and add sneakers to dress it down.
Omnes' sustainable slip dresses are so reasonably prices but feel really luxe.
3. Butter Yellow
Style Notes: Pale yellow has made an entrance no one expected this season; specifically, buttery shades that verge on cream. There's something so luxurious about this subtle and versatile shade, and now we're left wondering why it hasn't always been a top colour choice for the warmer months.
Shop yellow dresses:
Keep the styling simple and let the dress shine.
4. Sky Blue
Style Notes: Blue skies might still be pending in parts of the UK, but perhaps this trend will manifest them? Dresses with a mid-blue tone feel suitably spirit-lifting for the lead-up to summer—designers like Staud, Loewe and Emilia Wickstead are in firm agreement.
Shop blue dresses:
H&M has done it again: the broderie anglaise detailing and puffed sleeves make this dress feel designer.
5. Pure White
Style Notes: That's right, not all colour trends need to be bold and highly saturated. Bright, angelic white—without any hint of cream or greige—presents a blank canvas to reset your style for summer. There's no better feeling than swanning around a warm city in a white cotton dress, even if it means taking extra care when drinking your morning coffee.
Shop white dresses:
Döen is the brand influencers all turn to for breezy summer dresses.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
