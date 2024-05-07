This Elegant and Flattering Dress Trend Ruled the Met Gala, and It's At My Favourite Brands

This season basque waist dresses are having a moment and no occasion has proved this as much as last night's met gala. Signing off on the new-season trend, a swarm of celebrities took to the biggest event in the fashion calendar in romantic gowns that championed the timeless waist detail.

Originally popularised in the Victorian era, the trending design features a drop-waist silhouette with a "V" design that typically hugs the waist in the manner of a corset before billowing out at the skirt. Reminiscent of vintage gowns, the dress naturally imparts a romantic and elegant silhouette—making it a clear choice for the Met Gala's The Garden of Time theme. Whilst it's proven to be a red-carpet favourite, the rising trend has been picked up by designer brands and high street retailers this season—and we expect that it won't be long until it becomes one of the summer's most in-demand dress trends.

For the 2024 Met Gala red carpet, actress Uma Thurman took to the trend wearing a sky blue gown from Tory Burch. Featuring a a basque waist design with a pleated effect, the floor-length gown retained a romantic energy that worked well with the theme. Wearing a Loewe gown, Ariana Grande also embraced the emerging trend last night. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell , Grande's dress featured a strapless design and was embellished with a basque waist detail and a longline pleated skirt.

Styling a sculptural take on the vintage trend, actress Taylor Russell also opted a Loewe dress for the occasion. With a high neck design and a parred-back colour pallet, the elegant dress shape directed the romantic energy of her outfit for last night's event.

As low waist trousers, skirts and drop-waist dresses continue to emerge as a major trend this season, basque waist dresses offer a similar torso-elongating effect for a fresh silhouette that bites back at the high-waisted designs that have dominated for years.

Also styled to an after party by model Kendall Jenner—who chose an archival Givenchy by Alexander McQueen dress for the occasion, the emerging dress trend is officially one to watch.

Spotted across some of our favourite brands this season, read on to discover the basque waist dresses we're shopping right now.

