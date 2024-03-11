Sydney Sweeney Just Wore the Prettiest $49 Sports Bra

It's not a secret that Athleta has been making some of the most supportive sports bras in the game since the brand debuted in 1998. The Gap-owned label really understands what it means to create stylish apparel that goes beyond the athleisure category and can be worn for pretty much any fitness activity. Even better? Bra sizes range from A-DD+, which means that there are plenty of cute options for bustier gals, too.

Sydney Sweeney added credibility to this claim when she stepped out wearing a full set from Athleta's latest limited-edition drop, featuring the Solace bra, tights, and sweatshirt in the bright Glow color (it includes shorts, too). On this occasion, Sweeney was probably headed to pilates class, but the actress has been known to enjoy a variety of fitness activities, including skiing, mixed martial arts, and long walks with her dog, Tank.

So, whether you're looking for a cute new set to wear for spring, or want to update your collection of worn-out sports bras, we highly recommend hitting up Athleta ASAP. The Glow collection is selling out quickly, but there are almost a dozen other fun colors to choose from. And, at just $49, we're betting you'll want to buy more than one.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

On Sydney Sweeney: Athleta sports bra and leggings; APL sneakers

Shop More of Our Favorites from Athleta

Athleta Salutation Stash 5 Shorts $69 SHOP NOW These shorts are buttery soft.

Athleta $69 $50 SHOP NOW This is Athleta's best bra for cardio and HIIT workouts for those seeking maximum support.

gap $59 SHOP NOW A mesh panel on the back makes this longsleeve ideal for low-impact workouts in warm spaces.

gap $49 SHOP NOW Super supportive, but also quite chic for a sports bra!

Athleta Ace Tennis Skort $69 SHOP NOW We love a tennis skort year-round.

Athleta Advantage Sweater $159 SHOP NOW Pair it with this cozy sweater to complete the match.

