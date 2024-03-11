Sydney Sweeney Just Wore the Prettiest $49 Sports Bra

By Drew Elovitz
published

It's not a secret that Athleta has been making some of the most supportive sports bras in the game since the brand debuted in 1998. The Gap-owned label really understands what it means to create stylish apparel that goes beyond the athleisure category and can be worn for pretty much any fitness activity. Even better? Bra sizes range from A-DD+, which means that there are plenty of cute options for bustier gals, too.

Sydney Sweeney added credibility to this claim when she stepped out wearing a full set from Athleta's latest limited-edition drop, featuring the Solace bra, tights, and sweatshirt in the bright Glow color (it includes shorts, too). On this occasion, Sweeney was probably headed to pilates class, but the actress has been known to enjoy a variety of fitness activities, including skiing, mixed martial arts, and long walks with her dog, Tank.

So, whether you're looking for a cute new set to wear for spring, or want to update your collection of worn-out sports bras, we highly recommend hitting up Athleta ASAP. The Glow collection is selling out quickly, but there are almost a dozen other fun colors to choose from. And, at just $49, we're betting you'll want to buy more than one.

Sydney Sweeney wears an Athleta sports bra with matching leggings.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

On Sydney Sweeney: Athleta sports bra and leggings; APL sneakers

Athleta yellow sports bra.
Athleta
Solace Bra

Athleta yellow leggings
Athleta
Salutation Stash 7/8 Tights

Techloom Pro Sneakers
APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs
Techloom Pro Sneakers

Shop More of Our Favorites from Athleta

Athleta yellow workout shorts
Athleta
Salutation Stash 5 Shorts

These shorts are buttery soft.

Athleta glow bra in red.
Athleta

This is Athleta's best bra for cardio and HIIT workouts for those seeking maximum support.

Athleta Ultimate Mesh Top in olive
gap

A mesh panel on the back makes this longsleeve ideal for low-impact workouts in warm spaces.

Athleta Ultimate Muscle Tank in White
Athleta
Ultimate Muscle Tank

We love this sleeveless mesh version, too.

Athleta Transcend Stash Tight in blue
Athleta

You can't go wrong with any of Athleta's leggings; the toughest part is chosing which color to wear to your next workout.

Athelta train free bra in olive
gap

Super supportive, but also quite chic for a sports bra!

Athleta sweatshirt in gray heather
Athleta
Retroplush Revive Crewneck Sweatshirt

Athleta Ace Tennis Skort in navy
Athleta
Ace Tennis Skort

We love a tennis skort year-round.

Athleta Advantage Sweater in navy
Athleta
Advantage Sweater

Pair it with this cozy sweater to complete the match.

Athleta ultimate bra in pink.
Athleta
Ultimate Bra

Athleta's new iceplant pink hue is sure to invigorate any workout.

Athleta With Ease Open Back Tank in white
Athleta
With Ease Open Back Tank

For days when your workout isn't easy breezy, your outfit can be.

Drew Elovitz
Drew Elovitz
Director of Content Strategy

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.

