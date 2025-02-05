NYC Girls Will Wear This Celeb-Concocted Ankle-Boot Outfit For the Next 3 Months

If you're feeling like we're in a bit of an ankle boot dry spell, you're not wrong—especially as far as celebrities are concerned. Knee boots and flats have reigned supreme this season, but that doesn't mean ankle boots are "out" by any means. It's a staple shoe style that we all own. And on that note, there's some new ankle-boot outfit inspiration, courtesy of Sydney Sweeney.

Sweeney has been spending a lot of time in NYC (to film The Housemaid) as of late, and she packed a cool NYC girl-coded wardrobe to see her through her time there. The fact of the matter is that East Coast-ers have a few more months of winter to contend with, and that amounts to a lot of outfits to choose. While out for a rainy night in the city, Sweeney was photographed wearing an ankle-boot outfit that makes the boots look fresh, NYC-appropriate, and very 2025. She wore a fitted black leather jacket layered over a camel sweater with a leather miniskirt, sheer tights, and black leather combat boots with a sock-like fit. I don't know about you, but I'm newly inspired to wear some leather-on-leather with my ankle boots. Keep scrolling to join me and shop similar pieces to Sweeney's and a few ankle boots I think you'll be into.

