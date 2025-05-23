The Specific Shoe Trend Kylie Jenner and Sydney Sweeney Are Both Wearing Right Now
It's officially spring, and a surprisingly specific shoe trend is quietly taking hold: Say hello to nude heeled mules. When Kylie Jenner and Sydney Sweeney are on board, you know it's worth paying attention. Both style icons are tapping into a leg-lengthening illusion that allows their overall outfits to take center stage without the distraction of bold footwear.
Kylie Jenner was recently spotted pairing sleek, minimalist raffia mules with a curve-hugging red tank dress. Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney brought her signature playful style to the trend, using beige heels to add a refined polish to a denim-on-denim ensemble. The mule silhouette keeps the look modern and subtly cool, preventing it from feeling too casual.
This shoe trend effortlessly transitions between day and night, casual and dressy. It's a refreshing move away from louder trends, proving that sometimes the most impactful style comes from understated elegance. Take a cue from Jenner and Sweeney, and keep scrolling to shop several pairs below.
On Sydney Sweeney: Miu Miu jean jacket, skirt, bag, and belt; Saint Laurent sunglasses
On Kylie Jenner: Jacquemus The Sablier Mini Dress ($1490), The Cubisto Mules in Natural ($690), Les Creoles Nodo Brass Hoop Earrings ($420), and La Pochette Salon Patent Croc-Embossed Shoulder Bag ($1390)
Shop High-Heeled Nude Mules We Love
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.
-
The Elegant Dress Trend Kylie Jenner Wore to the Met Gala Will Be at Every Wedding You Attend in 2025
Trust me.
-
Kylie Jenner Wore the Summer Shoe Trend That's on a Winning Streak in Miami
Chic.
-
Kylie Jenner Wore the Shoe Trend You'll See in Calabasas But Not Malibu
Keep up!
-
Interesting: Everyone at Gigi Hadid's B-Day Party in NYC Wore the Shoes You Thought Were Dead
Don't blame the messenger.
-
I Called the Cuffed-Jeans Trend—7 Shoes Fashion People Are Wearing With the Chic Denim Style
Style the jeans like a fashion person.
-
No Offense to White Dresses, But This Expensive-Looking Color Is Even Prettier
Sydney Sweeney and Emily Ratajkowski agree.
-
This Is the Spring Heel Trend Every Chic Dresser in Manhattan Will Wear With Jeans
And it's kind of controversial.
-
Suddenly, Every Classy Fashion Person in Paris Is Wearing This Elegant Heeled-Shoe Trend
A fresh take on classic Mary Janes.