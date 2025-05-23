The Specific Shoe Trend Kylie Jenner and Sydney Sweeney Are Both Wearing Right Now

It's officially spring, and a surprisingly specific shoe trend is quietly taking hold: Say hello to nude heeled mules. When Kylie Jenner and Sydney Sweeney are on board, you know it's worth paying attention. Both style icons are tapping into a leg-lengthening illusion that allows their overall outfits to take center stage without the distraction of bold footwear.

Kylie Jenner was recently spotted pairing sleek, minimalist raffia mules with a curve-hugging red tank dress. Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney brought her signature playful style to the trend, using beige heels to add a refined polish to a denim-on-denim ensemble. The mule silhouette keeps the look modern and subtly cool, preventing it from feeling too casual.

This shoe trend effortlessly transitions between day and night, casual and dressy. It's a refreshing move away from louder trends, proving that sometimes the most impactful style comes from understated elegance. Take a cue from Jenner and Sweeney, and keep scrolling to shop several pairs below.

(Image credit: Splash)

On Sydney Sweeney: Miu Miu jean jacket, skirt, bag, and belt; Saint Laurent sunglasses

(Image credit: Backgrid / @kyliejenner)

On Kylie Jenner : Jacquemus The Sablier Mini Dress ($1490), The Cubisto Mules in Natural ($690), Les Creoles Nodo Brass Hoop Earrings ($420), and La Pochette Salon Patent Croc-Embossed Shoulder Bag ($1390)

Shop High-Heeled Nude Mules We Love