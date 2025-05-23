The Specific Shoe Trend Kylie Jenner and Sydney Sweeney Are Both Wearing Right Now

It's officially spring, and a surprisingly specific shoe trend is quietly taking hold: Say hello to nude heeled mules. When Kylie Jenner and Sydney Sweeney are on board, you know it's worth paying attention. Both style icons are tapping into a leg-lengthening illusion that allows their overall outfits to take center stage without the distraction of bold footwear.

Kylie Jenner was recently spotted pairing sleek, minimalist raffia mules with a curve-hugging red tank dress. Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney brought her signature playful style to the trend, using beige heels to add a refined polish to a denim-on-denim ensemble. The mule silhouette keeps the look modern and subtly cool, preventing it from feeling too casual.

This shoe trend effortlessly transitions between day and night, casual and dressy. It's a refreshing move away from louder trends, proving that sometimes the most impactful style comes from understated elegance. Take a cue from Jenner and Sweeney, and keep scrolling to shop several pairs below.

Sydney Sweeney wears a denim miniskirt

(Image credit: Splash)

On Sydney Sweeney: Miu Miu jean jacket, skirt, bag, and belt; Saint Laurent sunglasses

Kylie Jenner wears a red dress

(Image credit: Backgrid / @kyliejenner)

On Kylie Jenner: Jacquemus The Sablier Mini Dress ($1490), The Cubisto Mules in Natural ($690), Les Creoles Nodo Brass Hoop Earrings ($420), and La Pochette Salon Patent Croc-Embossed Shoulder Bag ($1390)

Shop High-Heeled Nude Mules We Love

Astrid Heels
Raye
Astrid Heels

These versatile mules will last you all summer long.

Tia Slide Sandal
Veronica Beard
Tia Slide Sandals

Raffia meets refined in these sophisticated shoes from Veronica Beard.

Emmla Slide Sandal
Vince Camuto
Emmla Slide Sandals

Woven edges make these mules unique.

Jaydin Slide Sandal
Open Edit
Jaydin Slide Sandals

The square toes feel super modern.

Spy-Kid Slide Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Spy-Kid Slide Sandals

We love the pointy toes.

Capricorn Kitten Heel Slide Sandal
Beach by Matisse
Capricorn Kitten Heel Slide Sandals

Beach ready.

Larroudé Verona Mules
Larroudé
Verona Mules

Note the unique buckle.

Staud Brigitte Mules
Staud
Brigitte Mules

These have been on my wish list since last summer.

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.

