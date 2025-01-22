This Sydney Sweeney Outfit Is Top-Notch But I'd Never Wear Her Jeans in NYC
If you live in NYC or have ever visited it in January, you know that the condition of the sidewalks and streets can be less than ideal. Wet and icy with patches of leftover snow is the norm when it comes to what you're dealing with this time of year. I actually love visiting NYC in January as the crowds are far fewer and restaurant reservations are a bit easier to snag. I don't love walking around in the sludge though, so I dress accordingly. So when I saw the outfit Sydney Sweeney wore in snowy NYC earlier this week, my first thought was that I loved her head-to-toe Chloé look, and my second was that I could never bring myself to wear it in the middle of winter in NYC.
The reason behind my bold statement? Sweeney wore a pair of wide-leg light-wash jeans that dragged along the ground. And while she looked incredibly cool, as Chloé creative director Chemena Kamali intended, there's zero likelihood that the bottom of her jeans made it throughout the day unscathed. Instead, I typically go for jeans in a darker wash that hit closer to the ankle. That said, that's what washing machines are for, so if you want to follow Sweeney's lead and wear your long light-wash jeans on the city streets, everything will be okay. If not, keep scrolling to shop jeans I'd wear during winter in NYC instead.
On Sydney Sweeney: Chloé Long Officer Jacket in Herringbone Wool ($2890), Draped-Sleeve Silk Top ($2990), High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans ($475), Iconic Chain Belt ($790), and Bracelet Embellished Glossed Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag in Tan($2850)
Shop Jeans For Wearing on City Streets
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
-
Ebony Obsidian's Six Triple Eight Character Is a Lesson to Us All
Discover the incredible true story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.
By Jessica Baker
-
Talk About Great Timing: My Friend Told Me Her Favorite Jeans Are From Mango, and Now, They're on Sale
I'm in my lucky girl era.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Talk About Great Timing: My Friend Told Me Her Favorite Jeans Are From Mango, and Now, They're on Sale
I'm in my lucky girl era.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Shoes That Always Look Good With Straight-Leg Jeans
Gigi Hadid is a fan, too.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Hailey Bieber Wore the Jean Color and Shoe Trend Combo That'll Be Everywhere This Spring
She nailed it with this Aspen outfit.
By Allyson Payer
-
24 Incredibly Chic, On-Sale Sweaters and Jeans to Mix and Match From J.Crew, Madewell, and Abercrombie
Bring on the cool winter outfits.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Sorry, Barrel Jeans—I Am Forever Loyal to This Classic, Effortless Denim Style
Five chic winter outfit ideas right this way.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
7 Major 2025 Denim Trends for Under $150
The styles and silhouettes to have on your radar.
By Judith Jones
-
No Offense to Trousers, But Gwyneth Paltrow Just Made This "Dated" Denim Trend Look Way More Elegant
I'm sold.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Sydney Sweeney Wore the Pretty Dress Trend Everyone Will Wear Until Linen Season Returns
Just in case you're tired of sweaters.
By Allyson Payer