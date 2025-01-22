This Sydney Sweeney Outfit Is Top-Notch But I'd Never Wear Her Jeans in NYC

If you live in NYC or have ever visited it in January, you know that the condition of the sidewalks and streets can be less than ideal. Wet and icy with patches of leftover snow is the norm when it comes to what you're dealing with this time of year. I actually love visiting NYC in January as the crowds are far fewer and restaurant reservations are a bit easier to snag. I don't love walking around in the sludge though, so I dress accordingly. So when I saw the outfit Sydney Sweeney wore in snowy NYC earlier this week, my first thought was that I loved her head-to-toe Chloé look, and my second was that I could never bring myself to wear it in the middle of winter in NYC.

The reason behind my bold statement? Sweeney wore a pair of wide-leg light-wash jeans that dragged along the ground. And while she looked incredibly cool, as Chloé creative director Chemena Kamali intended, there's zero likelihood that the bottom of her jeans made it throughout the day unscathed. Instead, I typically go for jeans in a darker wash that hit closer to the ankle. That said, that's what washing machines are for, so if you want to follow Sweeney's lead and wear your long light-wash jeans on the city streets, everything will be okay. If not, keep scrolling to shop jeans I'd wear during winter in NYC instead.

Sydney Sweeney wearing light-wash jeans in NYC

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Image)

On Sydney Sweeney: Chloé Long Officer Jacket in Herringbone Wool ($2890), Draped-Sleeve Silk Top ($2990), High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans ($475), Iconic Chain Belt ($790), and Bracelet Embellished Glossed Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag in Tan($2850)

Shop Jeans For Wearing on City Streets

Levi's 501 Jeans
Levi's
501 Jeans in Deep Breath

Agolde 90s Pinch Waist Crop Jeans
Agolde
90s Pinch Waist Crop Jeans in Solace

Darted Barrel Leg Jeans
Madewell
Darted Barrel Leg Jeans in Irmo Wash

Arch Tapered Jeans
COS
Arch Tapered Jeans in Mid Blue

Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jeans
Reformation
Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jeans in Trinity

Mid Rise Straight Leg Ankle Jeans
Treasure & Bond
Mid Rise Straight Leg Ankle Jeans

Tapered Jeans
& Other Stories
Tapered Jeans in Medium Blue

Agolde Valen Vintage Straight Jeans
Agolde
Valen Vintage Straight Jeans in Hitch

