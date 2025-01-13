Sydney Sweeney Wore the Pretty Dress Trend Everyone Will Wear Until Linen Season Returns

In the dead of winter, you may not have the motivation to put on a dress for a frigid night out, but Sydney Sweeney may have just provided you with some. While stepping out to see a Broadway show in NYC over the weekend, Sweeney opted to forgo a sweater and trousers for a pretty dress trend that she paired with sheer tights, a black coat, and patent-leather pumps. The dress trend is a satin minidress, and if, like me, you eagerly await linen-dress season each year, consider this a very chic option to wear in the meantime.

Satin everything has been everywhere this winter, and I anticipate this will be the case well into spring, so it's not too late to buy into the trend. And if you don't know where to start, take a cue from Sweeney and shop for a short A-line dress in a rich color (like her navy one, which featured a lace deep-V panel). It's one of the easiest ways there is to feel a bit fancy with minimal effort—just whatever you do, don't forget your coat.

Scroll on to see how Sweeney styled her satin minidress for yourself, and shop some of the prettiest ones on the market.

On Sydney Sweeney: Givenchy Nano Voyou Bag in Satin With Bow Detail ($900)

Shop Satin Minidresses

