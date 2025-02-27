When Sydney Sweeney and Lady Gaga Own the Exact Same Boots, You Know They're Good
Celebrity style has been at its finest this month; between award season and fashion weeks across the globe, the stars have aligned for some truly sensational trend spotting. And the latest item to capture our attention appeared twice in the same week on two A-listers with very different vibes.
Enter the shoe of the moment: Jimmy Choo's Scarlett Ankle Boots ($1595), spotted recently on Lady Gaga and Sydney Sweeny. While both stars aren't shy about making a fashion statement, these lace-up stilettos are an interesting overlap in the Venn diagram of rah-rah and rom-com sensibilities. Obviously, we're 100% here for it.
Keep scrolling to see how Sweeney and Gaga styled the same shoes (in head-to-toe black, of course), and then pick up a pair of the designer Choos for yourself. Or, shop a selection of other black lace-up boots. There are plenty of other variations on the theme, so you're sure to find a perfect fit for your next big night out.
On Lady Gaga: Khaite coat; Saint Laurent blouse and skirt; Jimmy Choo boots
On Sydney Sweeney: MKDT studio coat; Oscar de la Renta dress and bag; Bottega Veneta sunglasses; Jimmy Choo boots
Shop Their Jimmy Choo Boots
Shop More Black Lace-Up Heeled Boots We Love
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.
