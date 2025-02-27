When Sydney Sweeney and Lady Gaga Own the Exact Same Boots, You Know They're Good

Celebrity style has been at its finest this month; between award season and fashion weeks across the globe, the stars have aligned for some truly sensational trend spotting. And the latest item to capture our attention appeared twice in the same week on two A-listers with very different vibes.

Enter the shoe of the moment: Jimmy Choo's Scarlett Ankle Boots ($1595), spotted recently on Lady Gaga and Sydney Sweeny. While both stars aren't shy about making a fashion statement, these lace-up stilettos are an interesting overlap in the Venn diagram of rah-rah and rom-com sensibilities. Obviously, we're 100% here for it.

Keep scrolling to see how Sweeney and Gaga styled the same shoes (in head-to-toe black, of course), and then pick up a pair of the designer Choos for yourself. Or, shop a selection of other black lace-up boots. There are plenty of other variations on the theme, so you're sure to find a perfect fit for your next big night out.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Lady Gaga: Khaite coat; Saint Laurent blouse and skirt; Jimmy Choo boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Sydney Sweeney: MKDT studio coat; Oscar de la Renta dress and bag; Bottega Veneta sunglasses; Jimmy Choo boots

Shop Their Jimmy Choo Boots

Jimmy Choo Scarlett Ankle Boots 95 $1595 SHOP NOW The sculptural stiletto heel is a delightful detail.

Shop More Black Lace-Up Heeled Boots We Love

Prada Re-Nylon and Leather booties $1620 SHOP NOW

MANGO Lace-Up Leather Ankle Boots $140 $80 SHOP NOW

ROGER VIVIER Buckle-Embellished Leather Ankle Boots $1825 SHOP NOW

LEGRES 08 Leather Ankle Boots $895 SHOP NOW