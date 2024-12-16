Sydney Sweeney Just Wore the Winter Shoe Trend Rich Women in NYC and Paris Love

There are a lot of shoe trends swirling around this winter, from luxe fabrics like suede and velvet to sleek silhouettes, like rounded toes and comfortable (but sculptural) wedges. That said, none are as sought after as patent-leather shoes, be they boots, flats, or heels. Everybody's wearing them, from content creators in Paris to award-winning actresses in New York City. They are, without a doubt, winter's top shoe trend, and if you don't yet have a pair, you should. Period.

In case you've been waiting to invest in this trend due to a lack of styling inspiration, let me guide you in the right direction. First up, Sydney Sweeney's recent date-night ensemble from this weekend. The Euphoria actress was spotted on Saturday evening in the NoMad area of Manhattan alongside her fiancé Jonathan Davino. For their night out, Sweeney went for a daring leather-and-lace combination, pairing a Nana Jacqueline lingerie-style bustier with a leather jacket and matching pair of trousers. Completing the look, she added a feather handbag and a sophisticated pair of pointed-toe patent-leather boots. Essentially, she proved that there's no such thing as wearing too much leather, that is, as long as you style it right.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Sydney Sweeney: Nana Jacqueline Audrina Lace Top ($350)

For some more daytime options, just travel across the Atlantic Ocean to Paris, where every stylish, rich woman can be found wearing some variation of a patent-leather shoe. Ellie Delphine, the founder of Slip Into Style, wore her pair of pointed-toe flats by Saint Laurent with a cream-colored short-sleeve turtleneck sweater, barrel-leg jeans, and a brown suede Manu Atelier tote bag. In another area of the French capital, Musier Paris founder Anne-Laure Mais chose to style her patent-leather stiletto boots with just a gray, double-breasted coat and light-brown shoulder bag. Easy.

Convinced that you need a pair of your own yet? Get started on your patent-leather shoe search below. Trust me, a pair or two will work wonders to make every outfit, no matter how simple, Paris- or NYC-ready.

