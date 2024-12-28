Sorry, But the UK Is Ahead of the U.S. With Trends—Here's What's Coming Up Next

On the international fashion stage, London has always had a reputation for being more rebellious and directional than New York, Milan, and Paris. The shows might not have the same budgets as the major fashion houses, but London-based designers always bring a sense of playfulness and grit—they aren’t exactly known for playing it safe. From JW Anderson to Chopova Lowena, these designers err towards more offbeat styling choices, presenting a very “London” way of getting dressed. You could wear an Arsenal football shirt with a giant Molly Goddard tulle skirt and Anna Wintour–esque sunglasses on the tube and no one would look up from their phones.

To put it plainly, anything goes. For this reason, many micro-trends bubble up in London first, seen on Central Saint Martins students and fashion editors game for trying anything that has hit the runway. Overall, there is a more maximalist, experimental approach to fashion, which means that the street style in London can be a good indicator of what is going to be the next big thing at Zara or Mango. I live in East London, and whether I'm on a lunchtime walk in the park or out for a drink in the pub, I'm endlessly people watching and making mental notes of the trends that are gaining momentum.

So what are Londoners wearing right now? While this city will always have an eccentric sensibility, a lot of the trending pieces have a more classic aesthetic right now. From brown suede handbags to royal-worthy barn jackets to sporty rugby shirts, keep reading for the trends that will surely be heading Stateside soon.

Studded Accessories

Boho is making a triumphant return and it is making many Londoners nostalgic for the way the Primrose Hill set dressed in the noughties. A studded belt was key to the Sienna Miller and Kate Moss look that we all bought into at Topshop at the time.

KHAITE The Benny Studded Leather Belt $580 SHOP NOW Khaite is leading the studded belt renaissance.

Streets Ahead Larkin Stud Belt $228 SHOP NOW This would look beautiful with denim or mid dresses.

KHAITE Benny Studded Suede Belt $550 SHOP NOW The distressed leather is very Kate Moss in the 90s.

MANGO Stud Leather Belt $60 SHOP NOW This might make some of you think of Carrie's signature belt in Sex and the City.

Barn Jacket

Thanks to its associations with the royal family, an outdoorsy barn jacket feels very British. Perfect for a weekend in the Cotswolds or a walk in Hyde Park, this waterproof jacket was given the fashion treatment via Prada and is a practical coat for our notoriously moody weather.

The Curatorial Dept. Vintage Banana Republic Brown Barn Coat Selected by the Curatorial Dept. $228 SHOP NOW This is a trend that is wise to shop secondhand.

MANGO Pockets Cotton Parka $160 SHOP NOW This is the best affordable option.

Carhartt WIP Carhartt Wip Og Michigan Button Up Jacket in Black and Beige £190 SHOP NOW A weekend staple.

Rag & Bone Cassidy Jacket $498 SHOP NOW The leather collar makes this a more expensive-looking option.

Brown Suede Totes

It seems like all of my friends are currently on the hunt for an oversized suede tote bag, preferably in brown.

Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag $498 SHOP NOW This rich, chocolate brown looks very expensive.

KHAITE Elena Medium Studded Suede Shoulder Bag $3100 SHOP NOW Studs AND suede? Yes please!

Isabel Marant Leyden Suede Hobo Bag $990 SHOP NOW The slouchy silhouette makes this even more of a Sienna Miller-coded throwback.

Demellier The Large Tokyo Tote £670 SHOP NOW The gold fastening gives this extra polish.

Rugby Shirt

When it comes to off-duty styling, there is one item that is proving quite popular — a preppy rugby shirt. Ideally with horizontal stripes and in rich, collegiate colors, you will want to live in this all weekend long.

Maeve Maeve Rugby Polo Sweater $118 SHOP NOW The raspberry and baby blue is a beautiful color combo.

Reformation Anna Rugby Shirt $98 SHOP NOW The cropped fit stops this looking too oversized.

Ragabond Rugby 15 Tee $120 SHOP NOW The number gives this a more sporty look.

GANT Piqué Textured Color Blocked Rugger $165 SHOP NOW This is also available in navy blue.

Burgundy

Speaking of colors, I have noticed that the dominant shade is a rich oxblood or burgundy. Wear head-to-toe or just add a splash of this hue to all of your looks via accessories.

COS Clean Cut Long-Sleeved T-Shirt $49 SHOP NOW Who knew a t-shirt could be so chic.

ZARA Basic Knit Fitted Cardigan $67 SHOP NOW Of course Zara is right on

Reformation Alex Mid Rise Pant $228 SHOP NOW A cool alternative to your everyday denim.

LOEWE Squeeze Small Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Tote $4100 SHOP NOW Burgundy handbags are trending.

Oversize shirts

Button-down shirts are all I want to wear at the moment, preferably sized up so they create a really exaggerated silhouette. The London-based brand With Nothing Underneath is very popular with stylists and editors.

H&M Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt $31 SHOP NOW This will be the cornerstone of your fall wardrobe.

TOLU COKER Rile Oversized Coated-Cotton Shirt $665 SHOP NOW British fashion editors have a soft spot for Tolu Coker.

COS Wide-Sleeved Linen Shirt $120 SHOP NOW Chocolate brown is also trending.

Madewell Easy Button-Up Shirt $85 SHOP NOW Size up for a more fashion-forward look.

Long Pendant Necklaces

Fashion influencer Monikh is always ahead of the curve and her latest design collaboration with the independent jewelery brand Daphine is making us want stone pendants on long rope or leather necklaces.

ALIGHIERI The Bones of Rebirth Recycled Silver and Leather Necklace $975 SHOP NOW This is high on my own personal wishlist.

DAPHINE Dhari Necklace $115 SHOP NOW London-based influencer Monikh has collaborated with Daphine on these pendants.

Loewe Fig Pendant in Calfskin and Brass $590 SHOP NOW This Loewe necklace would make a thoughtful gift.

DAPHINE Swin Necklace $115 SHOP NOW Another beauty designed by Monikh.

Indie Sleaze Boots

Indie sleaze is the term used to describe how It girls like Alexa Chung and Kate Moss dressed in peak indie band era, and it is making a comeback. Whether navigating the mud at Glastonbury or the sticky floors of your local pub, a pair of knee-high boots were key to the look and are much less controversial than skinny jeans.

Reformation Frances Knee High Boot $498 SHOP NOW The distressed leather makes these look more authentic and like something you would have seen in a pub in Camden in the '00s.

Free People Ride or Die Engineer Boots $298 SHOP NOW The buckles add an extra something to these leather boots.

& Other Stories Leather Riding Boots $399 SHOP NOW This deep, burgundy shade is very right now.