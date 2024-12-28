Sorry, But the UK Is Ahead of the U.S. With Trends—Here's What's Coming Up Next
On the international fashion stage, London has always had a reputation for being more rebellious and directional than New York, Milan, and Paris. The shows might not have the same budgets as the major fashion houses, but London-based designers always bring a sense of playfulness and grit—they aren’t exactly known for playing it safe. From JW Anderson to Chopova Lowena, these designers err towards more offbeat styling choices, presenting a very “London” way of getting dressed. You could wear an Arsenal football shirt with a giant Molly Goddard tulle skirt and Anna Wintour–esque sunglasses on the tube and no one would look up from their phones.
To put it plainly, anything goes. For this reason, many micro-trends bubble up in London first, seen on Central Saint Martins students and fashion editors game for trying anything that has hit the runway. Overall, there is a more maximalist, experimental approach to fashion, which means that the street style in London can be a good indicator of what is going to be the next big thing at Zara or Mango. I live in East London, and whether I'm on a lunchtime walk in the park or out for a drink in the pub, I'm endlessly people watching and making mental notes of the trends that are gaining momentum.
So what are Londoners wearing right now? While this city will always have an eccentric sensibility, a lot of the trending pieces have a more classic aesthetic right now. From brown suede handbags to royal-worthy barn jackets to sporty rugby shirts, keep reading for the trends that will surely be heading Stateside soon.
Studded Accessories
Boho is making a triumphant return and it is making many Londoners nostalgic for the way the Primrose Hill set dressed in the noughties. A studded belt was key to the Sienna Miller and Kate Moss look that we all bought into at Topshop at the time.
This might make some of you think of Carrie's signature belt in Sex and the City.
Barn Jacket
Thanks to its associations with the royal family, an outdoorsy barn jacket feels very British. Perfect for a weekend in the Cotswolds or a walk in Hyde Park, this waterproof jacket was given the fashion treatment via Prada and is a practical coat for our notoriously moody weather.
This is a trend that is wise to shop secondhand.
Brown Suede Totes
It seems like all of my friends are currently on the hunt for an oversized suede tote bag, preferably in brown.
The slouchy silhouette makes this even more of a Sienna Miller-coded throwback.
Rugby Shirt
When it comes to off-duty styling, there is one item that is proving quite popular — a preppy rugby shirt. Ideally with horizontal stripes and in rich, collegiate colors, you will want to live in this all weekend long.
Burgundy
Speaking of colors, I have noticed that the dominant shade is a rich oxblood or burgundy. Wear head-to-toe or just add a splash of this hue to all of your looks via accessories.
Oversize shirts
Button-down shirts are all I want to wear at the moment, preferably sized up so they create a really exaggerated silhouette. The London-based brand With Nothing Underneath is very popular with stylists and editors.
British fashion editors have a soft spot for Tolu Coker.
Long Pendant Necklaces
Fashion influencer Monikh is always ahead of the curve and her latest design collaboration with the independent jewelery brand Daphine is making us want stone pendants on long rope or leather necklaces.
This is high on my own personal wishlist.
London-based influencer Monikh has collaborated with Daphine on these pendants.
Indie Sleaze Boots
Indie sleaze is the term used to describe how It girls like Alexa Chung and Kate Moss dressed in peak indie band era, and it is making a comeback. Whether navigating the mud at Glastonbury or the sticky floors of your local pub, a pair of knee-high boots were key to the look and are much less controversial than skinny jeans.
The distressed leather makes these look more authentic and like something you would have seen in a pub in Camden in the '00s.
The circular buckle and studs give these boots an extra edge.
