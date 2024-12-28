Sorry, But the UK Is Ahead of the U.S. With Trends—Here's What's Coming Up Next

On the international fashion stage, London has always had a reputation for being more rebellious and directional than New York, Milan, and Paris. The shows might not have the same budgets as the major fashion houses, but London-based designers always bring a sense of playfulness and grit—they aren’t exactly known for playing it safe. From JW Anderson to Chopova Lowena, these designers err towards more offbeat styling choices, presenting a very “London” way of getting dressed. You could wear an Arsenal football shirt with a giant Molly Goddard tulle skirt and Anna Wintour–esque sunglasses on the tube and no one would look up from their phones.

To put it plainly, anything goes. For this reason, many micro-trends bubble up in London first, seen on Central Saint Martins students and fashion editors game for trying anything that has hit the runway. Overall, there is a more maximalist, experimental approach to fashion, which means that the street style in London can be a good indicator of what is going to be the next big thing at Zara or Mango. I live in East London, and whether I'm on a lunchtime walk in the park or out for a drink in the pub, I'm endlessly people watching and making mental notes of the trends that are gaining momentum.

So what are Londoners wearing right now? While this city will always have an eccentric sensibility, a lot of the trending pieces have a more classic aesthetic right now. From brown suede handbags to royal-worthy barn jackets to sporty rugby shirts, keep reading for the trends that will surely be heading Stateside soon.

Studded Accessories

Influencer India Edit in denim shorts, printed top and studded belt

Boho is making a triumphant return and it is making many Londoners nostalgic for the way the Primrose Hill set dressed in the noughties. A studded belt was key to the Sienna Miller and Kate Moss look that we all bought into at Topshop at the time.

The Benny Studded Leather Belt
KHAITE
The Benny Studded Leather Belt

Khaite is leading the studded belt renaissance.

Larkin Stud Belt
Streets Ahead
Larkin Stud Belt

This would look beautiful with denim or mid dresses.

Benny Studded Suede Belt
KHAITE
Benny Studded Suede Belt

The distressed leather is very Kate Moss in the 90s.

Stud Leather Belt
MANGO
Stud Leather Belt

This might make some of you think of Carrie's signature belt in Sex and the City.

Barn Jacket

ebony louise Francis in barn jacket and black trousers

Thanks to its associations with the royal family, an outdoorsy barn jacket feels very British. Perfect for a weekend in the Cotswolds or a walk in Hyde Park, this waterproof jacket was given the fashion treatment via Prada and is a practical coat for our notoriously moody weather.

Vintage Banana Republic Brown Barn Coat Selected by the Curatorial Dept.
The Curatorial Dept.
Vintage Banana Republic Brown Barn Coat Selected by the Curatorial Dept.

This is a trend that is wise to shop secondhand.

Pockets Cotton Parka
MANGO
Pockets Cotton Parka

This is the best affordable option.

Carhartt Wip Og Michigan Button Up Jacket in Black and Beige
Carhartt WIP
Carhartt Wip Og Michigan Button Up Jacket in Black and Beige

A weekend staple.

Cassidy Jacket
Rag & Bone
Cassidy Jacket

The leather collar makes this a more expensive-looking option.

Brown Suede Totes

Francesca Saffari in leather jacket, black trousers and Arket brown suede bag.

It seems like all of my friends are currently on the hunt for an oversized suede tote bag, preferably in brown.

Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Tote Bag

This rich, chocolate brown looks very expensive.

Elena Medium Studded Suede Shoulder Bag
KHAITE
Elena Medium Studded Suede Shoulder Bag

Studs AND suede? Yes please!

Leyden Suede Hobo Bag
Isabel Marant
Leyden Suede Hobo Bag

The slouchy silhouette makes this even more of a Sienna Miller-coded throwback.

The Large Tokyo Tote | Mocha Suede & Mocha Smooth | Demellier
Demellier
The Large Tokyo Tote

The gold fastening gives this extra polish.

Rugby Shirt

Lucy Williams in rugby shirt

When it comes to off-duty styling, there is one item that is proving quite popular — a preppy rugby shirt. Ideally with horizontal stripes and in rich, collegiate colors, you will want to live in this all weekend long.

Maeve Rugby Polo Sweater
Maeve
Maeve Rugby Polo Sweater

The raspberry and baby blue is a beautiful color combo.

Anna Rugby Shirt
Reformation
Anna Rugby Shirt

The cropped fit stops this looking too oversized.

Rugby 15 Tee
Ragabond
Rugby 15 Tee

The number gives this a more sporty look.

Piqué Textured Color Blocked Rugger
GANT
Piqué Textured Color Blocked Rugger

This is also available in navy blue.

Burgundy

Nlmarilyn in burgundy shirt and bag and denim Bermuda shorts

Speaking of colors, I have noticed that the dominant shade is a rich oxblood or burgundy. Wear head-to-toe or just add a splash of this hue to all of your looks via accessories.

cos
COS
Clean Cut Long-Sleeved T-Shirt

Who knew a t-shirt could be so chic.

Basic Knit Fitted Cardigan
ZARA
Basic Knit Fitted Cardigan

Of course Zara is right on

Alex Mid Rise Pant
Reformation
Alex Mid Rise Pant

A cool alternative to your everyday denim.

Squeeze Small Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Tote
LOEWE
Squeeze Small Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Tote

Burgundy handbags are trending.

Oversize shirts

Lindsey Holland in oversized shirt

Button-down shirts are all I want to wear at the moment, preferably sized up so they create a really exaggerated silhouette. The London-based brand With Nothing Underneath is very popular with stylists and editors.

Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt
H&M
Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt

This will be the cornerstone of your fall wardrobe.

Rile Oversized Coated-Cotton Shirt
TOLU COKER
Rile Oversized Coated-Cotton Shirt

British fashion editors have a soft spot for Tolu Coker.

Wide-Sleeved Linen Shirt
COS
Wide-Sleeved Linen Shirt

Chocolate brown is also trending.

Madewell, Easy Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
Easy Button-Up Shirt

Size up for a more fashion-forward look.

Long Pendant Necklaces

Monikh in cargo pants, vest top and necklace

Fashion influencer Monikh is always ahead of the curve and her latest design collaboration with the independent jewelery brand Daphine is making us want stone pendants on long rope or leather necklaces.

The Bones of Rebirth Recycled Silver and Leather Necklace
ALIGHIERI
The Bones of Rebirth Recycled Silver and Leather Necklace

This is high on my own personal wishlist.

Dhari Necklace
DAPHINE
Dhari Necklace

London-based influencer Monikh has collaborated with Daphine on these pendants.

Loewe, Fig Pendant in Calfskin and Brass
Loewe
Fig Pendant in Calfskin and Brass

This Loewe necklace would make a thoughtful gift.

Swin Necklace
DAPHINE
Swin Necklace

Another beauty designed by Monikh.

Indie Sleaze Boots

Harriet Stewart in Indie Sleaze boots, silver necklace, black miniskirt and sweatshirt

Indie sleaze is the term used to describe how It girls like Alexa Chung and Kate Moss dressed in peak indie band era, and it is making a comeback. Whether navigating the mud at Glastonbury or the sticky floors of your local pub, a pair of knee-high boots were key to the look and are much less controversial than skinny jeans.

Frances Knee High Boot
Reformation
Frances Knee High Boot

The distressed leather makes these look more authentic and like something you would have seen in a pub in Camden in the '00s.

Ride or Die Engineer Boots
Free People
Ride or Die Engineer Boots

The buckles add an extra something to these leather boots.

Leather Riding Boots
& Other Stories
Leather Riding Boots

This deep, burgundy shade is very right now.

+ Net Sustain Embellished Leather Knee Boots
ACNE STUDIOS
+ Net Sustain Embellished Leather Knee Boots

The circular buckle and studs give these boots an extra edge.

