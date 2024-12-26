Stylish Londoners Have Officially Ditched Dresses for Skirts

Miquita Oliver in Burberry check skirt.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Over the past few years, the London street style look has revolved around dresses, whether that was a Rejina Pyo puff-sleeved midi, a Rixo floral tea dress, or a Molly Goddard tulle creation. Looking through recent street style pictures, it is clear that Londoners have taken a breather from their dress collections. The MVP of the street style scene in London right now is skirts, from bubble-hem minis to sweeping checked maxis. The general consensus is the bolder the skirt, the better.

The skirt revival has been happening across all four fashion cities, but London Fashion Week designers have been leading the charge. Aaron Esh introduced a cheeky bubble-hem mini, Molly Goddard has playful midis adorned with ruffle hems, and Chopova Lowena's signature pleated Carabiner skirts have become one of the city's most coveted fashion exports. Front-row darling Miquita Oliver also had me setting up secondhand alerts for a Burberry checked miniskirt after she wore one to the show.

A dress is a ready-made outfit that requires little-to-no styling, which certainly makes mornings a little easier. It can, however, limit how much of your own stamp you can put on a look. This is perhaps why skirts are having such a moment in 2024, and in London, we saw eccentricity overtake minimalism. Bubble-hem minis and riding boots? Sure! Naked skirts and sport jerseys? Why the hell not?! Keep scrolling to see how Londoners are using skirts to inject more personality into their looks.

How Londoners Are Styling Skirts This Fall

London Fashion Week street style.

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style notes: This moody Burberry outfit makes us want to book a vacation to the highlands. The riding boots, checked maxi skirt, and khaki knit are traditional winter staples, but the thigh-high slit gives the look a modern twist.

London Fashion Week street style.

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style notes: Bubble-hem skirts are trending, and we love how this black mini looks with knee-high riding boots and this printed second-skin top.

London Fashion Week street style.

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style notes: London Fashion Week is always about unexpected styling, so why not wear a naked skirt with a sport jersey?

London Fashion Week street style.

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style notes: Actor Naomie Harris embraced tonal styling in this Emilia Wickstead green feathered skirt with a matching sweater and pointed pumps.

London Fashion Week street style.

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style notes: When it comes to designers, Chopova Lowena is one of the buzziest names on the London schedule right now, and the iconic pleated Carabiner skirt is a street style staple. It has just the right amount of attitude.

London Fashion Week street style.

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style notes: A tartan pleated midi skirt has long been a British staple, but the crop top, platforms, and white socks give it a more youthful, rebellious energy.

London Fashion Week street style.

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style notes: This is an outfit combo I see every time I leave my East London flat, as rugby shirts and miniskirts have become a popular double act.

London Fashion Week street style.

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style notes: Tulle is toughened up with indigo denim and black leather accessories, showing it's not just a princess look.

London Fashion Week street style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style notes: If you pair your sequin party skirt with more casual wardrobe basics, you can make it daytime-appropriate.

Miquita Oliver in Burberry pleated miniskirt at London Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style notes: Oliver couldn't look more London in her pleated Burberry mini and matching tote bag, which she toned down with a black turtleneck.

Shop the Look

Wilder Gathered Taffeta Mini Skirt
MOLLY GODDARD
Wilder Gathered Taffeta Mini Skirt

Puff-ball skirts are having a moment, and this Molly Goddard iteration is a beauty.

Emilia Full Skirt
Free People
Emilia Full Skirt

This prom skirt is available in five colors, but this electric pink is our favorite.

Catherine Midi Skirt
Chopova Lowena
Catherine Midi Skirt

Chopova Lowena is always a winner.

Whitestone Plaid Midi Skirt
Free People
Whitestone Plaid Midi Skirt

Plaid checks are a very London look.

Pleated Taffeta Midi Skirt
MAISON MARGIELA
Pleated Taffeta Midi Skirt

The gathering and pleats make this a collectable piece.

Pleated Printed Twill Midi Skirt
SACAI
Pleated Printed Twill Midi Skirt

The dark color palette makes this pleated midi perfect for colder weather.

Sequined Suede Midi Skirt
COS
Sequined Suede Midi Skirt

The sequinned panels add a touch of glamour to this classic black skirt.

Shirred Tiered Midi Skirt
Molly Goddard
Shirred Tiered Midi Skirt

Another winner from London Fashion Week darling Molly Goddard.

Kazu Sequin Column Midi Skirt
Emilia Wickstead
Kazu Sequin Column Midi Skirt

The layering of sequins and tulle is divine.

Fp One Averie Maxi Skirt
FP One
Averie Maxi Skirt

This has a punk spirit that feels very London.

Mini Checked Pleated Skirt
ZARA
Mini Checked Pleated Skirt

You can't go wrong with this skirt.

Tiered Fringe Metallic Pencil Skirt
Endless Rose
Tiered Fringe Metallic Pencil Skirt

This is the ultimate party skirt. Festive season, we're ready for you.

Printed Organza Skirt Zw Collection
Zw Collection
Printed Organza Skirt

The organza layer adds a softness to this pencil-skirt silhouette.

Roberta Mixed Plaid Pleated Carabiner Miniskirt
Chopova Lowena
Roberta Mixed Plaid Pleated Carabiner Miniskirt

The Chopova Lowena Carabiner skirts are so fabulous we had to include a mini and a midi version.

In Full Swing Gingham Midi Skirt
Free People
In Full Swing Gingham Midi Skirt

This tiered skirt is a throwback to the '00s and is very Sienna Miller in her Primrose Hill era.

Pinstriped Pleated Skirt
MANGO
Pinstriped Pleated Skirt

A tartan mini is a staple for so many Brits.

Bead-Detail Knit Skirt
H&M
Bead-Detail Knit Skirt

The silver trim along the hem is an unexpected twist to this gray knitted skirt.

