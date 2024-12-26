Stylish Londoners Have Officially Ditched Dresses for Skirts

Over the past few years, the London street style look has revolved around dresses, whether that was a Rejina Pyo puff-sleeved midi, a Rixo floral tea dress, or a Molly Goddard tulle creation. Looking through recent street style pictures, it is clear that Londoners have taken a breather from their dress collections. The MVP of the street style scene in London right now is skirts, from bubble-hem minis to sweeping checked maxis. The general consensus is the bolder the skirt, the better.

The skirt revival has been happening across all four fashion cities, but London Fashion Week designers have been leading the charge. Aaron Esh introduced a cheeky bubble-hem mini, Molly Goddard has playful midis adorned with ruffle hems, and Chopova Lowena's signature pleated Carabiner skirts have become one of the city's most coveted fashion exports. Front-row darling Miquita Oliver also had me setting up secondhand alerts for a Burberry checked miniskirt after she wore one to the show.

A dress is a ready-made outfit that requires little-to-no styling, which certainly makes mornings a little easier. It can, however, limit how much of your own stamp you can put on a look. This is perhaps why skirts are having such a moment in 2024, and in London, we saw eccentricity overtake minimalism. Bubble-hem minis and riding boots? Sure! Naked skirts and sport jerseys? Why the hell not?! Keep scrolling to see how Londoners are using skirts to inject more personality into their looks.

How Londoners Are Styling Skirts This Fall

Style notes: This moody Burberry outfit makes us want to book a vacation to the highlands. The riding boots, checked maxi skirt, and khaki knit are traditional winter staples, but the thigh-high slit gives the look a modern twist.

Style notes: Bubble-hem skirts are trending, and we love how this black mini looks with knee-high riding boots and this printed second-skin top.

Style notes: London Fashion Week is always about unexpected styling, so why not wear a naked skirt with a sport jersey?

Style notes: Actor Naomie Harris embraced tonal styling in this Emilia Wickstead green feathered skirt with a matching sweater and pointed pumps.

Style notes: When it comes to designers, Chopova Lowena is one of the buzziest names on the London schedule right now, and the iconic pleated Carabiner skirt is a street style staple. It has just the right amount of attitude.

Style notes: A tartan pleated midi skirt has long been a British staple, but the crop top, platforms, and white socks give it a more youthful, rebellious energy.

Style notes: This is an outfit combo I see every time I leave my East London flat, as rugby shirts and miniskirts have become a popular double act.

Style notes: Tulle is toughened up with indigo denim and black leather accessories, showing it's not just a princess look.

Style notes: If you pair your sequin party skirt with more casual wardrobe basics, you can make it daytime-appropriate.

Style notes: Oliver couldn't look more London in her pleated Burberry mini and matching tote bag, which she toned down with a black turtleneck.

Shop the Look

MOLLY GODDARD Wilder Gathered Taffeta Mini Skirt $725 SHOP NOW Puff-ball skirts are having a moment, and this Molly Goddard iteration is a beauty.

Free People Emilia Full Skirt $98 SHOP NOW This prom skirt is available in five colors, but this electric pink is our favorite.

Chopova Lowena Catherine Midi Skirt $1035 SHOP NOW Chopova Lowena is always a winner.

Free People Whitestone Plaid Midi Skirt $148 SHOP NOW Plaid checks are a very London look.

MAISON MARGIELA Pleated Taffeta Midi Skirt $1630 SHOP NOW The gathering and pleats make this a collectable piece.

SACAI Pleated Printed Twill Midi Skirt $945 SHOP NOW The dark color palette makes this pleated midi perfect for colder weather.

COS Sequined Suede Midi Skirt $450 SHOP NOW The sequinned panels add a touch of glamour to this classic black skirt.

Molly Goddard Shirred Tiered Midi Skirt $689 SHOP NOW Another winner from London Fashion Week darling Molly Goddard.

Emilia Wickstead Kazu Sequin Column Midi Skirt $1555 SHOP NOW The layering of sequins and tulle is divine.

FP One Averie Maxi Skirt $148 SHOP NOW This has a punk spirit that feels very London.

ZARA Mini Checked Pleated Skirt $56 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with this skirt.

Endless Rose Tiered Fringe Metallic Pencil Skirt $110 SHOP NOW This is the ultimate party skirt. Festive season, we're ready for you.

Zw Collection Printed Organza Skirt $90 SHOP NOW The organza layer adds a softness to this pencil-skirt silhouette.

Chopova Lowena Roberta Mixed Plaid Pleated Carabiner Miniskirt $1020 SHOP NOW The Chopova Lowena Carabiner skirts are so fabulous we had to include a mini and a midi version.

Free People In Full Swing Gingham Midi Skirt $128 SHOP NOW This tiered skirt is a throwback to the '00s and is very Sienna Miller in her Primrose Hill era.

MANGO Pinstriped Pleated Skirt $50 SHOP NOW A tartan mini is a staple for so many Brits.