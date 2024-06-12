Scandi Girls Are Always Ahead of the Trends—8 I Spotted in Stockholm and Copenhagen

By
published

An influencer wears Adidas track pants.

(Image credit: @stephaniebroek)

If you're a regular here, you're well aware of how much we like to talk about Scandi style. The style in capitals like Stockholm and Copenhagen is resonating especially well right now. Swedish and Danish fashion people just possess a level of effortless polish that we're always fascinated by. "Effortlessly cool" is a term that gets thrown around a lot with French style, but I'd argue that their Scandi counterparts are equally as cool and have their own kind of unique flair.

I thought I was an expert after studying and reporting on it as frequently as I do, but seeing so many outfits IRL was another thing entirely. I just got back from spending a week and a half between Stockholm and Copenhagen, and my mind is overflowing with inspiration from all the cool looks I saw on the street in both cities. Both capitals are home to some of the most exciting designers right now, like House of Dagmar, Ganni, Lié Studio, Rotate, and more. Plus, they're usually ahead of the curve when it comes to the more experimental trends and micro-trends, so I paid close attention to what I saw people wearing on the street and what stores were stocking on their shelves to get a sense of the forward trends that we might be seeing trickle across the Atlantic soon.

While some of these trends are already starting to happen over here, they're out in full force in Sweden and Denmark, which only means that we can expect to see them ramping up stateside before too long.

Denim Bermuda Shorts

Influencer @slipintostyle wearing white denim Bermuda shorts in Paris.

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Part of what makes Scandi style seem so effortless and lived-in is that nothing is overly fitted or skin-baring. Instead, it's all about the relaxed look, and with summer just starting, I spotted a lot of Bermuda shorts in denim and tailored iterations.

Marlow High Waist Long Organic Cotton Denim Shorts
Citizens of Humanity
Marlow High Waist Long Organic Cotton Denim Shorts

Zara, Mid-Rise Denim Shorts
Zara
Mid-Rise Denim Shorts

The Low Favorite Bermuda Short
Favorite Daughter
The Low Favorite Bermuda Short

Elevated Thong Sandals

Influencer wearing thong sandals and a dress.

(Image credit: @amaliemoosgaard)

I noticed that Scandi women style even their most polished ensembles with thong sandals. I saw women wearing them with trousers and knits as though they were dressing for a New England summer. Instead of limiting flip-flops to strictly beach attire, I’ll be taking a cue and pairing mine with outfits they wouldn't normally otherwise go with. I think it gives them a cool contrast.

Kinto Leather Thong Sandals
A.Emery
Kinto Leather Thong Sandals

New Capri Thong Sandals in Leather
J.Crew
New Capri Thong Sandals in Leather

Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandal

Pajama-Inspired Trousers

@annelauremais wearing pajama-inspired trousers.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

I saw a lot of Gen Zers walking around in groups here, and without fail, at least one of them would be wearing a pair of pajama-like drawstring pants, which appear to be a huge thing. They always dressed for a casual vibe here, pairing them with graphic tees and Sambas or ballet flats.

Olina Linen Pant Es
Reformation
Olina Linen Pant

Tie Pant
DONNI
Tie Pant

Striped Poplin Pajama Pants
COS
Striped Poplin Pajama Pants

Poplin Shirts

Influencer wearing a blue striped shirt and white trousers.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Stockholm style is slightly more uniform compared to Copenhagen's quirkier personality. In the former, poplin shirting was everywhere, paired with white trousers or sleek maxi skirts. In Copenhagen, though, button-downs were styled with a more downtown flair alongside baggy denim and techy sneakers.

The Oversize Straight Hem Signature Poplin Shirt
Madewell
The Oversize Straight Hem Signature Poplin Shirt

Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom
Poplin Button-Up Shirt

Oversized Poplin Shirt
H&M
Oversized Poplin Shirt

Red Shoes

Linda Tol wearing red ballet flats with jeans.

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

You won't see many bright colors in this part of Northern Europe, but one color trend they are tapping into is red via shoes like ballet flats and scrappy sandals. They'll have a neutral outfit and use the shoes for a singular pop of color.

Javelin Flat
Tony Bianco
Javelin Flat

Swan-Lake Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Swan-Lake Flat

Cherish Red Patent Slip-On Heels | Women's Heels – Steve Madden
Steve Madden
Cherish Red Patent Slip-On Heels

Technical Sneakers

Influencer wearing Ganni x New Balance sneakers.

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Just like with their flip-flop styling, Scandinavians love to remix their sneakers with tailored pieces like a trench coat and trousers. They're favoring technical sneakers like Salomon XT-60s and Nike Shox partly out of practicality for the Danish conditions (I quickly learned it can start raining out of nowhere) and partly for style.

Air Max Plus Drift Sneaker
Nike
Air Max Plus Drift Sneaker

Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Salomon
XT-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Nike x Martine Rose, Shox Mule
Nike x Martine Rose
Shox Mule

Vintage-Looking Leather Jackets

An influencer wears a fitted leather jacket.

(Image credit: @annawinck)

It might be odd to note that I spotted a number of leather jackets on my trip there, but even in early June, it still felt like a New York spring. I saw plenty of cool leather looks that featured Y2K-influenced outwear like fitted silhouettes, racing styles, and distressed finishes that could pass as vintage.

Fade Take a Trip Jacket
House of Sunny
Fade Take a Trip Jacket

Hira Jacket
Lamarque
Hira Jacket

Women's Faux Leather Racer Jacket
Levi's
Faux Leather Racer Jacket

Track Pants

An influencer wears Adidas track pants.

(Image credit: @stephaniebroek)

If Copenhagen residents weren't wearing loose jeans or trousers, they were probably wearing some sort of track pants. Along the same lines as the techy sneakers I mentioned above, this crowd is embracing a certain athleisure aesthetic, and they're styling pieces like track pants in such inventive ways to make them feel utterly forward and not at all like they're attending soccer practice.

+ Wales Bonner Embroidered Striped Recycled-Jersey Track Pants
ADIDAS x Wales Bonner
Embroidered Striped Recycled-Jersey Track Pants

Remy Tie Detail Track Pants
EDIKTED
Remy Tie Detail Track Pants

Appliquéd Cotton-Jersey Straight-Leg Track Pants
GUCCI
Appliquéd Cotton-Jersey Straight-Leg Track Pants

Scandinavian Style
Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based.

