Scandi Girls Are Always Ahead of the Trends—8 I Spotted in Stockholm and Copenhagen
If you're a regular here, you're well aware of how much we like to talk about Scandi style. The style in capitals like Stockholm and Copenhagen is resonating especially well right now. Swedish and Danish fashion people just possess a level of effortless polish that we're always fascinated by. "Effortlessly cool" is a term that gets thrown around a lot with French style, but I'd argue that their Scandi counterparts are equally as cool and have their own kind of unique flair.
I thought I was an expert after studying and reporting on it as frequently as I do, but seeing so many outfits IRL was another thing entirely. I just got back from spending a week and a half between Stockholm and Copenhagen, and my mind is overflowing with inspiration from all the cool looks I saw on the street in both cities. Both capitals are home to some of the most exciting designers right now, like House of Dagmar, Ganni, Lié Studio, Rotate, and more. Plus, they're usually ahead of the curve when it comes to the more experimental trends and micro-trends, so I paid close attention to what I saw people wearing on the street and what stores were stocking on their shelves to get a sense of the forward trends that we might be seeing trickle across the Atlantic soon.
While some of these trends are already starting to happen over here, they're out in full force in Sweden and Denmark, which only means that we can expect to see them ramping up stateside before too long.
Denim Bermuda Shorts
Part of what makes Scandi style seem so effortless and lived-in is that nothing is overly fitted or skin-baring. Instead, it's all about the relaxed look, and with summer just starting, I spotted a lot of Bermuda shorts in denim and tailored iterations.
Elevated Thong Sandals
I noticed that Scandi women style even their most polished ensembles with thong sandals. I saw women wearing them with trousers and knits as though they were dressing for a New England summer. Instead of limiting flip-flops to strictly beach attire, I’ll be taking a cue and pairing mine with outfits they wouldn't normally otherwise go with. I think it gives them a cool contrast.
Pajama-Inspired Trousers
I saw a lot of Gen Zers walking around in groups here, and without fail, at least one of them would be wearing a pair of pajama-like drawstring pants, which appear to be a huge thing. They always dressed for a casual vibe here, pairing them with graphic tees and Sambas or ballet flats.
Poplin Shirts
Stockholm style is slightly more uniform compared to Copenhagen's quirkier personality. In the former, poplin shirting was everywhere, paired with white trousers or sleek maxi skirts. In Copenhagen, though, button-downs were styled with a more downtown flair alongside baggy denim and techy sneakers.
Red Shoes
You won't see many bright colors in this part of Northern Europe, but one color trend they are tapping into is red via shoes like ballet flats and scrappy sandals. They'll have a neutral outfit and use the shoes for a singular pop of color.
Technical Sneakers
Just like with their flip-flop styling, Scandinavians love to remix their sneakers with tailored pieces like a trench coat and trousers. They're favoring technical sneakers like Salomon XT-60s and Nike Shox partly out of practicality for the Danish conditions (I quickly learned it can start raining out of nowhere) and partly for style.
Vintage-Looking Leather Jackets
It might be odd to note that I spotted a number of leather jackets on my trip there, but even in early June, it still felt like a New York spring. I saw plenty of cool leather looks that featured Y2K-influenced outwear like fitted silhouettes, racing styles, and distressed finishes that could pass as vintage.
Track Pants
If Copenhagen residents weren't wearing loose jeans or trousers, they were probably wearing some sort of track pants. Along the same lines as the techy sneakers I mentioned above, this crowd is embracing a certain athleisure aesthetic, and they're styling pieces like track pants in such inventive ways to make them feel utterly forward and not at all like they're attending soccer practice.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
