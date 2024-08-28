5 Affordable Denim Trends French Women Are Wearing This Fall

When it comes to fall fashion, it's always best to look at the French, specifically what the cool "anti-trend style" crowd in Paris is wearing. My Instagram feed has been filled with sweaters, suede, and straight-leg jeans for the past few days as the weather gets colder in Paris and the French women I have closet crushes on start posting their fall 'fit pics. The one thing they all have in common? An abundance of cool denim trends. I'd usually succumb to buying an expensive pair of jeans this season to copy their look, but after scrolling on Nordstrom, I've found the five fall denim trends French women can't stop wearing this season at a fraction of the cost.

Below, scroll for the denim trends dominating Paris this fall, which are all available to shop now for under $150. If you're tempted to buy five items from this list, don't say I didn't warn you!

Straight-Leg Jeans

Straight-leg jeans are one of those quintessentially French wardrobe workhorses that you never let go of. While it technically isn't a trend, this tried-and-true staple surges in popularity every fall as the weather gets chillier throughout Paris and other chic cities.

MANGO Straight Leg Jeans $70 SHOP NOW

MANGO Mid Rise Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans $70 SHOP NOW

Levi's Wedgie High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

Wash Lab Denim Ella Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans $148 SHOP NOW

Denim Skirts

While this summer may have been dominated by pretty white skirts, rigid dark-wash denim is here to stay for the fall and beyond. Denim maxi skirts and circle skirts are on the rise among French influencers and style muses, and the majority are opting for mid-wash and darker-toned skirts paired with simple T-shirts and cardigans.

Madewell Mid Rise Denim Maxi Skirt $54 SHOP NOW

Wash Lab Denim Pieced Denim Midi Skirt $128 SHOP NOW

Wash Lab Denim The Lowdown Denim Maxi Skirt $64 SHOP NOW

Treasure & Bond Denim Midi Skirt $90 SHOP NOW

Denim Trucker Jackets

Ideal for any in-between weather, denim trucker jackets are a no-fuss, go-to outerwear option for chic Parisians on the go. This timeless style looks so good layered on top of a simple white button-down or a stretchy cotton midi dress, as styled above with sleek black slingbacks and a leather tote.

Levi's Relaxed Fit Trucker Jacket $98 SHOP NOW

KUT from the Kloth Jacqueline Denim Jacket $89 SHOP NOW

Levi's '90s Denim Trucker Jacket $98 SHOP NOW

Topshop Oversize Denim Jacket $56 SHOP NOW

Wide-Leg Jeans

The better the weather, the wider the jeans. French women love their streamlined straight-leg silhouettes, but come September, wide-leg jeans are part of the conversation. The trendier, roomier style is an obvious choice for those who are looking for a baggier, less polished fit perfect for casual outfits or pairing with an elegant tweed jacket.

HIDDEN JEANS Mid Rise Baggy Wide Leg Jeans $88 SHOP NOW

HINT OF BLU Myra Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans $69 SHOP NOW

Madewell Super Wide Leg Jeans $77 SHOP NOW

FRAME Le Jane Wide Leg Jeans $100 SHOP NOW

Chambray Shirts

Double denim for days. This classic pairing of a button-down and jeans is a riff on the Canadian tuxedo and, of course, Britney Spears's iconic VMAs red carpet look. A chambray shirt might be daunting, but when styled with polished jeans and a sleek leather belt, this piece reigns supreme in the fall months.

Lucky Brand Utility Denim Button-Up Shirt $90 SHOP NOW

Faherty Chambray Button-Up Shirt $138 SHOP NOW

Levi's Iconic Western Snap-Up Shirt $80 SHOP NOW