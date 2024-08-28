5 Affordable Denim Trends French Women Are Wearing This Fall

French influencer Sylvie Mus wearing a denim chambray shirt and denim straight-leg jeans and standing on a street in Paris.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

When it comes to fall fashion, it's always best to look at the French, specifically what the cool "anti-trend style" crowd in Paris is wearing. My Instagram feed has been filled with sweaters, suede, and straight-leg jeans for the past few days as the weather gets colder in Paris and the French women I have closet crushes on start posting their fall 'fit pics. The one thing they all have in common? An abundance of cool denim trends. I'd usually succumb to buying an expensive pair of jeans this season to copy their look, but after scrolling on Nordstrom, I've found the five fall denim trends French women can't stop wearing this season at a fraction of the cost.

Below, scroll for the denim trends dominating Paris this fall, which are all available to shop now for under $150. If you're tempted to buy five items from this list, don't say I didn't warn you!

Straight-Leg Jeans

Influencer Leasy in Paris wearing black t-shirt, black blazer, and straight-leg mid-wash denim jeans while standing in Paris street.

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Straight-leg jeans are one of those quintessentially French wardrobe workhorses that you never let go of. While it technically isn't a trend, this tried-and-true staple surges in popularity every fall as the weather gets chillier throughout Paris and other chic cities.

Straight Leg Jeans
MANGO
Straight Leg Jeans

Mid Rise Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
MANGO
Mid Rise Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans

Wedgie High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
Wedgie High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Ella Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
Wash Lab Denim
Ella Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans

Denim Skirts

Influencer Ellie Delphine wears a white tank top, wicker basket bag, and dark denim maxi skirt while posing on Paris street.

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

While this summer may have been dominated by pretty white skirts, rigid dark-wash denim is here to stay for the fall and beyond. Denim maxi skirts and circle skirts are on the rise among French influencers and style muses, and the majority are opting for mid-wash and darker-toned skirts paired with simple T-shirts and cardigans.

Mid Rise Denim Maxi Skirt
Madewell
Mid Rise Denim Maxi Skirt

Pieced Denim Midi Skirt
Wash Lab Denim
Pieced Denim Midi Skirt

The Lowdown Denim Maxi Skirt
Wash Lab Denim
The Lowdown Denim Maxi Skirt

Denim Midi Skirt
Treasure & Bond
Denim Midi Skirt

Denim Trucker Jackets

Influencer Sylvie Mus wears gray minidress, black slingback shoes, and denim trucker jacket while standing on Paris street.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Ideal for any in-between weather, denim trucker jackets are a no-fuss, go-to outerwear option for chic Parisians on the go. This timeless style looks so good layered on top of a simple white button-down or a stretchy cotton midi dress, as styled above with sleek black slingbacks and a leather tote.

Relaxed Fit Trucker Jacket
Levi's
Relaxed Fit Trucker Jacket

Jacqueline Denim Jacket
KUT from the Kloth
Jacqueline Denim Jacket

'90s Denim Trucker Jacket
Levi's
'90s Denim Trucker Jacket

Oversize Denim Jacket
Topshop
Oversize Denim Jacket

Wide-Leg Jeans

Associate editor Yusra Siddiqui wears long white cape shirt, wide-leg jeans, black hijab, and studded ballet flats.

(Image credit: @thegirlyusra)

The better the weather, the wider the jeans. French women love their streamlined straight-leg silhouettes, but come September, wide-leg jeans are part of the conversation. The trendier, roomier style is an obvious choice for those who are looking for a baggier, less polished fit perfect for casual outfits or pairing with an elegant tweed jacket.

Mid Rise Baggy Wide Leg Jeans
HIDDEN JEANS
Mid Rise Baggy Wide Leg Jeans

Myra Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans
HINT OF BLU
Myra Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Super Wide Leg Jeans
Madewell
Super Wide Leg Jeans

Le Jane Wide Leg Jeans
FRAME
Le Jane Wide Leg Jeans

Chambray Shirts

Influencer Symphony of Silk wears denim chambray shirt, straight-leg jeans, Chanel handbag, and brown belt.

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Double denim for days. This classic pairing of a button-down and jeans is a riff on the Canadian tuxedo and, of course, Britney Spears's iconic VMAs red carpet look. A chambray shirt might be daunting, but when styled with polished jeans and a sleek leather belt, this piece reigns supreme in the fall months.

Utility Denim Button-Up Shirt
Lucky Brand
Utility Denim Button-Up Shirt

Chambray Button-Up Shirt
Faherty
Chambray Button-Up Shirt

Iconic Western Snap-Up Shirt
Levi's
Iconic Western Snap-Up Shirt

Oversize Denim Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
Oversize Denim Button-Up Shirt

