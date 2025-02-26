These Are the 6 Trainers Stylish People Will Wear On Repeat This Spring

I’ll admit it: I was late to the trainer game. For years, they felt like a strictly functional choice — something to slip into for workouts or long walks, but rarely part of my day-to-day capsule wardrobe. How wrong I was. Over time, I’ve come to appreciate their power, not just for their comfort but for the way they can shape and change the tone of an entire outfit. Investing in the right trainer trend can take even the most polished look and give it an effortless quality.

This season, trainers are making an even stronger case for being the most important shoes in your rotation. From bold statement styles to sleek, minimalist options, the spring/summer 2025 trends offer something for every mood and aesthetic. While some of these looks might feel like an easy add-to-basket moment, others push the boundaries in ways that take a little more consideration — but once you spot them on your favourite fashion people, you’ll see their appeal.

Whether you’re into striking colours, interesting textures, or directional shapes, these are the trainer trends set to dominate spring 2025.

6 Spring 2025 Trainer Trends I Need You to Know About

1. Vivid Green

Style Notes: If there’s one trainer colour that’s about to take over the streets this spring, it’s green—the brighter, the better. From punchy lime to grass-like tones, these statement shoes add an instant hit of personality to even the simplest outfits, while the green feels symbolic of spring.

Shop the Trend:

Veja Veja Campo Bold Sneakers £148 SHOP NOW The chunky white laces make this pair look even fresher.

SALOMON Xt-Whisper Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £140 SHOP NOW The yellow accents create a cool colour clash.

Gola Gola Elan Suede Trainers £90 SHOP NOW Gola trainers are taking off this season.

2. Laceless Silhouettes

Style Notes: Easy, sleek, and minimalist, laceless trainers are the ultimate slip-on-and-go shoe. The main inspiration for this spring trainer trend comes from two places—martial arts styles and ballet—depending on which interpretation you want to explore. Offering a refined fit that’s as comfortable as it is stylish, laceless trainers are perfect for those who love a clean, fuss-free aesthetic.

Shop the Trend:

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Taekwondo Metallic Textured-Leather Slip-On Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW Adidas's Taekwondo trainers are already a huge hit in fashion circles.

Ash Ash Rolls Sneakers £228 SHOP NOW This velcro pair taps into the ballet trainer trend we're seeing.

Charles & Keith Casey Mesh Mary Jane Sneakers £85 SHOP NOW As does this black pair.

3. Cow Print

Style Notes: Animal prints aren’t going anywhere, and this season, cow print has stepped firmly into the spotlight. Playful yet surprisingly versatile thanks to their typically monochrome or neutral palette, these spotted trainers add a fun twist to your everyday wardrobe without ever feeling over the top.

Shop the Trend:

ALOHAS Rife Soft Camel Leather Sneakers £210 SHOP NOW These have already sold out once, so don't pause on the restock.

Nike Air Max 90 Futura "cow Print" Sneakers £118 SHOP NOW If you prefer chunkier trainers, this is the cow-print pair for you.

ZARA Animal Print Trainers £28 SHOP NOW These look so much more expensive than they are.

4. Patent Finishes

Style Notes: Thanks to the latest iteration of Miu Miu's collaboration with New Balance, high-shine finishes are having a moment. Patent leather trainers deliver a glossy, polished twist on casual footwear—whether styled with tailored trousers or relaxed denim, they strike the perfect balance between sporty and sophisticated.

Shop the Trend:

Miu Miu X New Balance 530 Sl Patent Leather Sneakers £850 SHOP NOW The collaboration fashion people still can't get enough of.

ZARA Double Strap Faux-Patent Ballet Trainers £28 SHOP NOW Dainty trainers are key for spring.

DRIES VAN NOTEN Paneled Metallic Crinkled-Leather Sneakers £405 SHOP NOW This reflective pair has already sold out in the silver colourway.

5. Sporty & Silver

Style Notes: While we're seeing lots of streamlined trainer styles come to the fore this season, there's still a place for chunkier, sporty silhouettes, and it seems fashion people are most into them when they feature metallic, silver flashes. Their metallic finish makes even the most practical designs feel bold and directional, adding a cool payoff to laid-back looks.

Shop the Trend:

New Balance 1906r Trainers £140 SHOP NOW I own a pair of New Balance trainers and they're honestly the most comfortable I've ever owned.

ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £155 SHOP NOW Asics are still a fashion-person favourite.

NIKE Air Max Muse Mesh-Trimmed Metallic Leather Sneakers £145 SHOP NOW Take the futuristic approach with Nike's Air Max Muse trainers.

6. Brown Suede

Style Notes: For those who love a more understated take on trends, brown suede trainers offer a perfect mix of texture and timelessness. Their warm, neutral tones pair effortlessly with spring’s softer palettes while still feeling fresh and modern. Plus, the warmer weather and fewer rainy days makes wearing them less of a risk during spring.

Shop the Trend:

Miu Miu Plume Suede Sneakers £650 SHOP NOW It would be remiss of me not to mention the suede trainer OG.

NEW BALANCE 574 Panelled Brushed-Suede Sneakers £100 SHOP NOW This shade of brown will work with every denim wash.