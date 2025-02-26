These Are the 6 Trainers Stylish People Will Wear On Repeat This Spring
I’ll admit it: I was late to the trainer game. For years, they felt like a strictly functional choice — something to slip into for workouts or long walks, but rarely part of my day-to-day capsule wardrobe. How wrong I was. Over time, I’ve come to appreciate their power, not just for their comfort but for the way they can shape and change the tone of an entire outfit. Investing in the right trainer trend can take even the most polished look and give it an effortless quality.
This season, trainers are making an even stronger case for being the most important shoes in your rotation. From bold statement styles to sleek, minimalist options, the spring/summer 2025 trends offer something for every mood and aesthetic. While some of these looks might feel like an easy add-to-basket moment, others push the boundaries in ways that take a little more consideration — but once you spot them on your favourite fashion people, you’ll see their appeal.
Whether you’re into striking colours, interesting textures, or directional shapes, these are the trainer trends set to dominate spring 2025.
6 Spring 2025 Trainer Trends I Need You to Know About
1. Vivid Green
Style Notes: If there’s one trainer colour that’s about to take over the streets this spring, it’s green—the brighter, the better. From punchy lime to grass-like tones, these statement shoes add an instant hit of personality to even the simplest outfits, while the green feels symbolic of spring.
Shop the Trend:
2. Laceless Silhouettes
Style Notes: Easy, sleek, and minimalist, laceless trainers are the ultimate slip-on-and-go shoe. The main inspiration for this spring trainer trend comes from two places—martial arts styles and ballet—depending on which interpretation you want to explore. Offering a refined fit that’s as comfortable as it is stylish, laceless trainers are perfect for those who love a clean, fuss-free aesthetic.
Shop the Trend:
Adidas's Taekwondo trainers are already a huge hit in fashion circles.
This velcro pair taps into the ballet trainer trend we're seeing.
3. Cow Print
Style Notes: Animal prints aren’t going anywhere, and this season, cow print has stepped firmly into the spotlight. Playful yet surprisingly versatile thanks to their typically monochrome or neutral palette, these spotted trainers add a fun twist to your everyday wardrobe without ever feeling over the top.
Shop the Trend:
These have already sold out once, so don't pause on the restock.
If you prefer chunkier trainers, this is the cow-print pair for you.
4. Patent Finishes
Style Notes: Thanks to the latest iteration of Miu Miu's collaboration with New Balance, high-shine finishes are having a moment. Patent leather trainers deliver a glossy, polished twist on casual footwear—whether styled with tailored trousers or relaxed denim, they strike the perfect balance between sporty and sophisticated.
Shop the Trend:
The collaboration fashion people still can't get enough of.
This reflective pair has already sold out in the silver colourway.
5. Sporty & Silver
Style Notes: While we're seeing lots of streamlined trainer styles come to the fore this season, there's still a place for chunkier, sporty silhouettes, and it seems fashion people are most into them when they feature metallic, silver flashes. Their metallic finish makes even the most practical designs feel bold and directional, adding a cool payoff to laid-back looks.
Shop the Trend:
I own a pair of New Balance trainers and they're honestly the most comfortable I've ever owned.
Take the futuristic approach with Nike's Air Max Muse trainers.
6. Brown Suede
Style Notes: For those who love a more understated take on trends, brown suede trainers offer a perfect mix of texture and timelessness. Their warm, neutral tones pair effortlessly with spring’s softer palettes while still feeling fresh and modern. Plus, the warmer weather and fewer rainy days makes wearing them less of a risk during spring.
Shop the Trend:
This shade of brown will work with every denim wash.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.