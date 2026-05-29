Suddenly, Every Chic Dresser Is Parking Their Jeans For These 7 Elegant Skirt Trends

Fran Lebowitz famously claims that “favourites are for children”. Whilst what I’m about to confess to might not garner the famed New York-based critic and essayist's approval—little does, anyway—but I simply have to own up to the fact that when it comes to bottoms, skirts really are my preferred shape to wear.
I’m not alone in preference, with the season’s balmy climate and scorching temperatures convincing even the most stringent trouser loyalist to consider the breezy elegance and romantic effortlessness of summer’s key skirt trends.
“Skirts are having a real moment this season,” echoes Laura Broque, the founder of Melbourne-based and Scandi-inspired womenswear label Henne. “Interpretations are varied, both on the runway and in real life,” she notes before adding, “so too are hemlines and the choice of fabrics, which makes the style hard to ignore as a wardrobe foundation for summer.”
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Of the biggest summer skirt trends defining this season, Broque notes that there’s a discernible balance between “feminine softness and minimalist edge that feels especially relevant”. She explains: “There’s a definite rise in midi hemlines, sleek pencil shapes, lace trims, low slung ‘90s styles and utility detailing. Our customers are embracing these styles already and are quickly becoming key silhouettes for summer.”
Of course, it’s easy to spot the inspiration behind these key summer skirt trends if you know where to look. A renewed interest in Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s off-duty wardrobe has thrust greyscale workwear and quite minimalist back into view, with these motifs being translated through body-conscious staples that graze the knee and austere basics that serve as a blank canvas for a riveting summer outfit.
A shift towards hybrid fashion—see: clothes that can serve multiple purposes—has also been embraced, leading to more functional silhouettes that are reminiscent of Miu Miu’s spring/summer 1999 and spring/summer 2023 collections.
On that note, Mrs. Prada has a quote that often stays with me whenever I need reminding of the power that a summer skirt holds. “For me, the skirt is like a T-shirt. I put all my ideas on the skirt... and you can put so much more creativity [into it] than trousers," she quipped during a sit-down interview in 2006.
So, consider this your formal invitation to make like the industry’s best dress and invest in one of 2026’s biggest summer skirt trends. Who knows, you might just find yourself a convert.
7 Summer Skirt Trends Style Insiders are Wearing All Throughout 2026
1. Château Florals
Style Notes: Summer is the perfect time to escape to the French countryside. But if bookings at Abbaye des Vaux de Cernay or Airelles Château de Versailles have escaped your grasp, why not emulate the charming decor of these haunts through your skirt choices? Fusing the gothic romance we saw trend in the year to coincide with the release of Wuthering Heights, with a more Marie Antoinette colour palette, wearing this skirt trend should feel like you’ve just dressed yourself in the wallpaper of some palatial 17th Century home.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Flared Smock-Detail Skirt
This linen-blend skirt features a shirred ruching around the waist and Jacobean-inspired florals. Plus, it comes in a matching set.
DOEN
Marie Skirt
A style inspired by the natives that line the Prairie lands, it will look as sweet in a bustling city like Paris as it does a slower escape like Sedona.
Reformation
Layla Velvet Skirt
With a devoré effect, this style will last you all the way through the season and into the next.
2. Balearic Crochet
Style Notes: A tonic for your Balearic blues—a proverbial affliction that describes your dolefulness for not being on holiday in Palma orMahón—crochet skirts have emerged as a shortcut to sun-kissed stylings. Best worn by the coast, these hand-crafted silhouettes inject a bohemian sensibility in any ensemble and emulate the trademark motifs of Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza and Chloé. Pair with a neon orange cocktail, wedges and plenty of chunky jewellery.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Fleurine Cotton Crochet Mini Skirt
Time to book that Grecian escape.
ZARA
Rustic Crochet Skirt
An ensemble that's suitable for both brunch and beach days.
With Jéan
Grace Skirt
With Jéan truly does the best crochet pieces.
3. Côte d'Azur Embellishments
Style Notes: In a style that will instantly conjure the opening lilt of Charles Trenet’s “La Mer", embellished skirts are making their way off the shoreline and into the streets. From silver sequins to scintillating paillettes and glimmering embroidery, it’s never been more appropriate to dress in a skirt most suited for seaside shenanigans.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Asymmetric Sequin Skirt
This skirt's job is beach.
ZARA
Zw Collection Sequin Midi Skirt
Pair with minimal flip-flops and an oversized t-shirt and you'll be able to dress this down to suit more casual settings.
Reformation
Helen Low Waist Midi Skirt
This entire look feels like something straight out Sex and the City's iconic L.A. episodes.
4. Boudoir Trims
Style Notes: Summer is all about oscillating between coastal and city environments. But for those in-between moments when you don’t want something too overt, reach for a style more intimate and graceful, like the boudoir-approved lace-trim skirt. Slip into this to feel like Carrie Bradshaw polishing up her latest column at home following a trip to the Hamptons with the girls.
Shop the Trend:
Henne
Selina Skirt
"Take inspiration from '90s minimalism by pairing low-slung skirts with a shrunken tee or tank," says Broque about this skirt.