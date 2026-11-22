Call it conjecture or call it fact, but economic theory suggests that the shorter the skirt, the better the state of things. This strange proposition, which conflates a healthy GDP with an increase in Mary Quant’s favourite minis, is called the hemline index and supposedly dictates that where a skirt falls on the legs is a strong indicator of spending habits. So, what can be said for the rise of knee-length skirts?
Ever the politically inclined, Miuccia Prada faced this question head-on in Prada’s recent spring/summer 2027 show, working with her co-creative director, Raf Simons, to create 63 distinctive skirts that mined the simple silhouette to its maximum potential. Writing in the show notes, the pair focused “on an interrogation of this single, universal garment, through protean variation.” This rigid paradigm for design might sound like a challenge for some, but for a veteran designer who once called a midi skirt her equivalent of a white T-shirt. (As she said in a 2006 interview, it’s where she puts all her ideas.)
For someone who earned a PhD in political science from the University of Milan, this framework holds a deeper meaning. After all, with a skirt so intricately entwined with fiscal trends, shouldn’t we begin to look at knee-length skirts as something more than a humble basic? Through matronly, pleated grey styles slashed at the knee to floral iterations layered under a Velcro sheath to, my personal favourite, saccharine pastel midis coated in a diaphanous gauze, the silhouette evolved from what could easily be described as the wardrobe equivalent of the tinned beans into something more insatiable.
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This isn’t the first time the world of fashion, or fine art for that matter, elevated the stature of the mundane. Over the summer, the reign of Versace’s face skirts, which were seen on everyone from Dua Lipa to Alexa Chung, proved that the shape could serve as a vessel for bolder design. Inspired by the portraits of Andy Warhol, which Gianna Versace first incorporated into the house in 1991, Dario Vitale’s creation riffed on the concepts of pop culture and body politics, creating something altogether disruptive. (And dare we say not too dissimilar to the backlash the Campbell's Soup Cans series received when unveiled in 1961 .)
Ultimately, the past year has proven that, yes, a knee-length skirt holds more power than initially thought. Still, it begs asking how best to wear one. Oftentimes, I feel like this in-between length can either make me look like Isabella Rossellini’s Sister Agnes in Conclave or Christina Hendricks’ Joan on Mad Men. (Quite literally the epitome of the Madonna-whore complex.) But with this skirt finally being presented with the reverence it deserves, it demands further introspection. Ahead, I present three chic (and quite distinctive) ways of wearing them this winter.
How To Wear a Knee-Length Skirt? 3 Ways To Style It For Winter 2026
Style Notes: After Hailey Bieber stepped out at the New York Times DealBook Summit wearing the same cream pencil skirt and Yohji Yamamoto Spring 1998 jacket as Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, it’s only fitting that we revisit this minimal outfit formula first. A neutral colour palette and earthy textures are your biggest companions to evoke this subtle sophistication, so reach for brown suedes, rich cashmere knits and plush black leathers to make your knee-length skirt feel like it’s just stepped out of a Calvin Klein’s slick New York office.
Style Notes: Opulence has never been more relevant. But if you’re looking for a way to bring the ornate, opera dressing trend into your everyday wardrobe, look no further than this outfit formula. The black tuxedo shirt is grounded with the satin cummerbund, before the croc-embossed skirt ushers in a sophistication synonymous with Truman Capote’s swans à la Lee Radziwill. Pair with a tassel necklace, like the ‘20s-inspired Ocelot necklace from Heaven Mayhem.
Style Notes: Knee-length skirts have a vice grip on the modern magpies, as this outfit proves. Splashes of teal sitting against the plush texture of a zebra-print skirt? Genius. Still, the pièce de résistance is the stirrup leggings that underscore it all. And who said that these calf-baring styles couldn’t be worn in the cold?
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's Fashion Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.