Not that many things in life are guaranteed, but one thing you can always count on is that everyone will wear white dresses in the summer, no matter what the trends of the season may be. And yes, this is the case for summer 2025, but there's another classic dress trend right now that's tearing people away from their beloved white summer dresses, and Kylie Jenner just wore the Miu Miu version of it (fittingly, as she's the newest celebrity face of the brand) while out to lunch with her family in Los Angeles.
The trend is gingham dresses, and Jenner opted for a Miu Miu-logoed black-and-white bodycon one which she wore with kitten-heel flip-flops. Gingham dresses are as timeless as white dresses are, but they're far more fun, and I've noticed they're flying out of stock across the internet. (Trust me—I've been checking.) Not only that, everywhere I go this summer, I encounter them. I'm partial to versatile black-and-white styles like Jenner's but other options, such as brown and white, red and white, pink and white, and navy and white abound, so you'll never get bored.
With that, keep scrolling to shop Jenner's exact Miu Miu dress, along with a few moer of my favorite black-and-white gingham dresses on the market right now.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.