Not that many things in life are guaranteed, but one thing you can always count on is that everyone will wear white dresses in the summer, no matter what the trends of the season may be. And yes, this is the case for summer 2025, but there's another classic dress trend right now that's tearing people away from their beloved white summer dresses, and Kylie Jenner just wore the Miu Miu version of it (fittingly, as she's the newest celebrity face of the brand) while out to lunch with her family in Los Angeles.

The trend is gingham dresses, and Jenner opted for a Miu Miu-logoed black-and-white bodycon one which she wore with kitten-heel flip-flops. Gingham dresses are as timeless as white dresses are, but they're far more fun, and I've noticed they're flying out of stock across the internet. (Trust me—I've been checking.) Not only that, everywhere I go this summer, I encounter them. I'm partial to versatile black-and-white styles like Jenner's but other options, such as brown and white, red and white, pink and white, and navy and white abound, so you'll never get bored.

With that, keep scrolling to shop Jenner's exact Miu Miu dress, along with a few moer of my favorite black-and-white gingham dresses on the market right now.

Kylie Jenner wearing a gingham Miu Miu dress and kitten-heel flip-flops

(Image credit: BlueLoveImages/Backgrid)

On Kylie Jenner: Miu Miu Viscose Dress in Black/White ($2450); Manolo Blahnik shoes

Get the Look

Miu Miu Viscose Dress
Miu Miu
Viscose Dress in Black/White

Krista Sandal
Tony Bianco
Krista Sandals

Shop More Gingham Dresses

The Drew Gingham Cotton Minidress
Joe's Jeans
The Drew Gingham Cotton Minidress

Amelia Square Neck Dress
Posse
Amelia Square Neck Dress

Rosemond Linen Dress
Reformation
Rosemond Linen Dress in Remy Check

Gap × DÔen Gingham Denim Mini Dress
Gap
× DÔEN Gingham Denim Mini Dress

Primrose Gingham A-Line Dress
Rails
Primrose Gingham A-Line Dress

Gingham Gathered Cotton Poplin Minidress
Faithfull
Gingham Gathered Cotton Poplin Minidress

Gingham Sleeveless Cotton Minidress
French Connection
Gingham Sleeveless Cotton Minidress

Carolina Midi Dress
Lovers and Friends
Carolina Midi Dress

West Cotton Mini Dress
Frankies Bikinis
West Cotton Mini Dress

La Ligne Talitha Silk Dress
La Ligne
Talitha Silk Dress

Connie Gingham Minidress
EDIKTED
Connie Gingham Minidress

Breena Dress
Elodie the Label
Breena Dress

Colenna Mini Dress
MORE TO COME
Colenna Mini Dress

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

