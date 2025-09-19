As a Gen Zer pushing further into my 20-somethings, I need to start dressing the part, especially this fall. I want to look expensive in exquisitely tailored pieces, soft sweaters, and luxe accessories. The tricky part is that I don’t want to spend a ton of money to get there. Luckily, Zara dropped some of its best pieces yet for its fall new arrivals, and I’m so glad to reap the benefits (and save my money). Zara is a great go-to for pieces that are trendy and affordable. It’s an easy and reliable brand for items that look high fashion or runway-ready, and are also high-quality.
I already had a running wish list, so I thought I’d share with you all the worthy new arrivals I’ve come across. From buttery-soft leather boots to classic polo tops, these picks are the answer to finding fall pieces that’ll make you look like a very rich 20-something. Keep scrolling through and shop all the best new arrivals from Zara. And hurry—these will sell out quickly.
ZARA
Plain Knit Polo Sweater
Polo sweaters will be everywhere this fall.
Zara
100% Wool V-Neck Sweater
V-neck sweaters are all I want to wear this fall.
ZARA
ZW Collection Poplin Shirt
A simple, white button-down will go such a long way.
Zara
Argyle Knit Polo Jacket
Argyle print will never get old to me.
ZARA
Embroidered Diamond Socks
Fall socks should always look this chic.
This is the perfect pop of color accessory.
ZARA
Leather Belt With Square Buckle
This belt is simple way to make an outfit look more put together.
ZARA
Trf High Waist Straight Leg Jeans With Loop
These are the dark wash jeans of my dreams.
Knee-high boots are always a good idea, but for fall they're necessary.
ZARA
Leather Corset Belt With Pockets
I need this pocket belt, it's so cool.
ZARA
Leather Slingbacks 50th Anniversary
Just throw on these kitten heels to elevate your outfits.
ZARA
ZW Collection Front Pleat Pants
This pair of pants is just perfect. No notes.
Zara
100% Wool Plain Knit Jacket
This knit sweater is simple, yet versatile.
ZARA
Satin Effect Lace Top
I love this dainty lace trim.
These are chicest pair of boots I've seen from Zara.
On warmer days, turn to these shorts.
ZARA
High-Waisted Satin Pants
Satin pants are a great addition to a fall wardrobe.
The scarf detail on this top is such a stunning detail.
This is just the perfect carry for fall.
ZARA
Square Toe Leather Ballet Flats
Simple, yet elegant black flats are a must for fall.
ZARA
Crinkled Satin Effect Oversized Shirt
Textured button-downs are my new fall go-to.
ZARA
High-Waisted Balloon Pants
Balloon pants are the It pants of the season.
ZARA
TRF Denim Bandeau Top
A strapless top for fall seems counterintuitive, but it's just so elegant.
ZARA
Asymmetric Rib Knit Top
I've never seen an asymmetrical sweater look so chic.
ZARA
Asymmetric Leather Bucket Bag
Brown leather bags are the embodiment of fall in an accessory.
ZARA
Pleated Balloon Pants
I've been on the hunt for the perfect pants, and dare I say, I've found it.
A simple, gray cardigan is all you need for fall.
I'm wearing textured pants to elevate my plain outfits.
ZARA
Zw Collection Contrast Trim Shirt
The contrast stitching on this striped shirt is so cool.
Zara
RUCHED STRAPLESS KNIT TOP
This is the top I'm wearing to dress up a basic outfit.
ZARA
Short Sleeve Knit Polo Top
Classic polo tops will never fail you.
ZARA
50th Anniversary Wool Blend Pleated Pants