I don’t know about you, but I’m more than ready for autumn. Whilst I’ve appreciated the sunny days of the past few months, my mind has been occupied with trench coats, soft knit cardigans and jeans outfits that I can't wait to dive into. Rewatching Gilmore Girls for the hundredth time may have helped scratch the itch, but it's not enough. And after perusing the high street this week, there's one brand ready to help me embrace the upcoming seasonal shift: Zara.
As a champion of expensive-looking high-street pieces, Zara has long been my favourite place when I need a trend-led capsule wardrobe update. So with autumn on the brain, I couldn’t help but feel inspired as I scrolled. Trusted classics like leather accessories and suede are back, whilst the shades of blue and dramatic prints feel fresh ahead of the new season. Frayed tweed and fringing skims along hemlines, adding a cooler, more fashion-forward finish; and the more I dug, the more I uncovered. Having scrolled for what felt like days, I’ve narrowed it down to the best of the best. Any one of these runway-approved trends will easily help your summer staples transition into autumn and even further. Sound good? Scroll on to see more below.
1. Feeling Blue
Style Notes: Whilst the colour of summer was undoubtedly aquamarine, as we head into autumn, Zara is predicting a seasonal shift in shade. Blue is not out, in fact far from it. But instead of tranquil tones of teal, it's about to get gritty. Think cobalt, navy and indigo, woven into balloon trousers or replacing plain white tees. Not only do these moody hues feel cooler than black, but they're also in line with the palette seen on the A/W 26 runways.
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Shop the Trend:
ZARA
100% Leather Jacket
Dopamine-inducing.
ZARA
Nylon Midi Trench Coat
I'm so here for a blue trench.
ZARA
Short Gathered Shoulder Blazer
The structured finish of this jacket is an easy way to elevate jeans and graphic tees.
ZARA
Balloon Trousers
Simple, yet oh-so stylish.
ZARA
Satin Shirt With Frog Fastening
It's impossible to not look elevated in a frog-fastened jacket.
2. Tactile Tweed
Style Notes: If the Parisienne aesthetic is something you aspire to achieve, you’ll be happy to hear that tweed is back for autumn—and in a very big way. Whilst blazers remain a timeless classic, this season, Zara is thinking a little bigger. From zip-up jackets to miniskirts, the tweed is frayed, distressed and inherently more punk than Coco Chanel intended.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Textured Frayed Top
On a cooler day, add a black trench to finish the look.
ZARA
Textured Frayed Mini Skirt
This would also look chic with a white tee.
ZARA
Textured Fringed Blazer
I'd never thought of tweed as wearable before I saw this jacket.
ZARA
Textured Frayed Blazer
Who'd have thought mint and snake would work together so well?
ZARA
Textured Zip-Up Jacket
Zara is really backing fresh mint for autumn.
3. Pretty in Print
Style Notes: We’ve seen no shortage of heart-quickening colours and prints this summer, but for autumn, Zara is embracing full-blown maximalism. With a limited-edition edit of vintage-inspired scarf prints, each piece celebrates the rich, jewel-toned colour palettes and intricate designs that we associate with autumn. Be it pleated skirts or pretty heels, somehow each feels both nostalgic and undeniably modern.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Limited Edition Floral Heel Sandals
Add a playful pop to an all-black look.
ZARA
Limited Edition Printed Midi Skirt
An incredible statement piece for under £70.
ZARA
Limited Edition Printed Combined Midi Dress
Bring the beach with you.
ZARA
Limited Edition Printed Shoulder Bag
The internal silk ties actually make this bag extremely functional.
ZARA
Limited Edition Printed Pleated Midi Skirt
Autumn dressing made fun.
4. The Leather Look
Style Notes: Although I may yearn for a leather bomber, it's nowhere near cold enough yet to justify supersized layers. However, Zara’s accessories are just as deserving of attention right now. See the statement medallion belts and sleek Celine-like derby shoes—there's a timelessness to the simplicity and execution that can't be overlooked.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Leather Shoulder Bag
Every wardrobe needs a classic black leather shoulder bag.
ZARA
Leather Derby Shoes
Almost as good as their designer counterpart.
ZARA
100% Leather Belt
Medallion belts are set to be huge this autumn.
ZARA
Leather Heeled Shoes
These have landed straight in my basket.
ZARA
Leather Slingback Shoes
The perfect thrown-on-and-go pair.
5. Fringe Benefits
Style Notes: Set to continue as a standout trend well into next season, Zara’s latest collection proves that fringing has evolved far beyond its boho roots. Expect to find ruffled textures across linen blazers and adorning the hems of printed tops; the tactile motif brings movement and texture to otherwise pared-back silhouettes and makes simple pieces look even more expensive.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Linen Blend Fringed Jacket
I'd style this jacket exactly like this.
ZARA
Beaded Halter Top
This top is blowing up on social media right now.
ZARA
Fringed Knit Top
This is exactly how I'll be wearing the trend this season.
ZARA
Fringed Knit Cardigan
This cardigan would also look chic with a maxi skirt and ballet flat.
ZARA
Jacquard Fringed Top
Also ideal for late-summer holidays over linen trousers.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.