Zara's New-In Section Is Ticking Off Every Major Autumn Trend—These 5 Will Sell Out First

Autumn has officially landed at Zara. Scroll to discover the five trends that are guaranteed to sell out the quickest.

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I don’t know about you, but I’m more than ready for autumn. Whilst I’ve appreciated the sunny days of the past few months, my mind has been occupied with trench coats, soft knit cardigans and jeans outfits that I can't wait to dive into. Rewatching Gilmore Girls for the hundredth time may have helped scratch the itch, but it's not enough. And after perusing the high street this week, there's one brand ready to help me embrace the upcoming seasonal shift: Zara.

Zara early autumn fashion trends

(Image credit: Zara)

As a champion of expensive-looking high-street pieces, Zara has long been my favourite place when I need a trend-led capsule wardrobe update. So with autumn on the brain, I couldn’t help but feel inspired as I scrolled. Trusted classics like leather accessories and suede are back, whilst the shades of blue and dramatic prints feel fresh ahead of the new season. Frayed tweed and fringing skims along hemlines, adding a cooler, more fashion-forward finish; and the more I dug, the more I uncovered. Having scrolled for what felt like days, I’ve narrowed it down to the best of the best. Any one of these runway-approved trends will easily help your summer staples transition into autumn and even further. Sound good? Scroll on to see more below.

1. Feeling Blue

Zara early autumn fashion trends 2026

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: Whilst the colour of summer was undoubtedly aquamarine, as we head into autumn, Zara is predicting a seasonal shift in shade. Blue is not out, in fact far from it. But instead of tranquil tones of teal, it's about to get gritty. Think cobalt, navy and indigo, woven into balloon trousers or replacing plain white tees. Not only do these moody hues feel cooler than black, but they're also in line with the palette seen on the A/W 26 runways.

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2. Tactile Tweed

Zara early autumn fashion trends

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: If the Parisienne aesthetic is something you aspire to achieve, you’ll be happy to hear that tweed is back for autumn—and in a very big way. Whilst blazers remain a timeless classic, this season, Zara is thinking a little bigger. From zip-up jackets to miniskirts, the tweed is frayed, distressed and inherently more punk than Coco Chanel intended.

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3. Pretty in Print

Zara early autumn fashion trends 2026

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: We’ve seen no shortage of heart-quickening colours and prints this summer, but for autumn, Zara is embracing full-blown maximalism. With a limited-edition edit of vintage-inspired scarf prints, each piece celebrates the rich, jewel-toned colour palettes and intricate designs that we associate with autumn. Be it pleated skirts or pretty heels, somehow each feels both nostalgic and undeniably modern.

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4. The Leather Look

Zara early autumn trends 2026

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: Although I may yearn for a leather bomber, it's nowhere near cold enough yet to justify supersized layers. However, Zara’s accessories are just as deserving of attention right now. See the statement medallion belts and sleek Celine-like derby shoes—there's a timelessness to the simplicity and execution that can't be overlooked.

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5. Fringe Benefits

Zara early autumn fashion trends.

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: Set to continue as a standout trend well into next season, Zara’s latest collection proves that fringing has evolved far beyond its boho roots. Expect to find ruffled textures across linen blazers and adorning the hems of printed tops; the tactile motif brings movement and texture to otherwise pared-back silhouettes and makes simple pieces look even more expensive.

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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.