This Toteme Jumper Has Been Around for a Few Seasons, but Its Finally Getting Its Due
If there's one brand that has a firm grip on the minimalist fashion crowd, it's Toteme. The Stockholm-based label, founded by Elin Kling and Karl Lindman, has mastered the art of understated luxury, delivering those forever pieces that feel just as relevant year after year. The signature striped knit? A staple. The scarf coat? An icon. The tailored trousers? Perfection. Personally, I find the brand's designs fit seamlessly into my wardrobe—they're classic but never boring, elevated yet effortless. If I'm being honest, Toteme makes up a good chunk of my winter wardrobe, and there's one piece in particular that gets a surprising number of compliments: the Boxy Alpaca Knit.
This isn't a brand-new release, but if my Instagram feed is anything to go by, it's having another major moment. Even Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a fan, and when she backs a knit, you know it's good. Made from a soft, fuzzy alpaca blend, it has that slightly oversized, boxy fit that makes it look and feel expensive (without being overly trendy). It's been a go-to of mine for years, and while we may be inching towards spring, this is one knit that works beyond winter. Picture it draped over a slip dress on cooler days, paired with relaxed denim and ballet flats, or layered under a trench coat for those in-between-season moments. If you're looking to invest in a quality knit that you'll reach for again and again, this is one to consider.
The good news? It's available in multiple colours. I have a soft spot for the light grey mélange—it works with everything and gives that effortless "I just threw this on" energy. But if you're leaning into quiet luxury, the stone shade is a no-brainer (Dawn Tan wears hers beautifully with a pair of leather trousers and loafers). Keep scrolling to see all the shades and find your perfect match.
Shop The Toteme Boxy Alpaca Knit:
If you want a knit that you can throw over anything, this is it. The light grey feels fresh but still neutral enough to work with everything from dark denim to crisp white trousers. It's the one I reach for most.
For those who prefer a deeper, moodier neutral, the dark grey is a great alternative. It has a slightly dressier feel, especially when styled with tonal tailoring or sharp leather accessories.
There's something about a black knit that always looks polished. The fuzzy texture of this one stops it from feeling too plain, and I love how it looks layered over a white tee for contrast.
The perfect creamy neutral. This shade always reminds me of the impossibly chic women you see at Paris Fashion Week—imagine it with wide-leg trousers, a gold earring, and a sleek bun.
A wildcard, but a good one. The muted green tone is subtle but still adds a point of difference to your wardrobe. Pair it with ecru denim or black leather for a cool contrast.
A forever classic. This shade leans into that rich colour palette Toteme does so well, making it the perfect transitional piece. Wear it now with knit trousers and later with linen.
Shop More Toteme Knits:
The knit that put Toteme on the map. It's been spotted on everyone from influencers to editors, and for good reason—it's equal parts relaxed and polished. If you don't own one yet, consider this your sign.
This new season stripe jumper has already started to amass a fan following—I saw four people out and about in London wearing both this and the camel colour version.
This wool-cashmere blend feels as luxurious as it looks. The exposed stitching detail gives it a casual edge, making it perfect for dressing up or down. I'd wear this with tailored trousers and loafers for an easy, put-together look.
A classic neutral turtleneck is the backbone of any good wardrobe, and this cashmere version is one of the best I've tried. It's lightweight yet warm, and the slightly loose fit gives it that effortless Toteme drape.
Like the Boxy Alpaca Knit but with an attached scarf. If you love a slouchy, thrown-on knit, this one's for you. Pair it with leggings and sleek boots for that Scandi off-duty vibe.
Humaa is the Junior Branded Content Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she specialises in paid-for and affiliate content across beauty and fashion. She holds a BA Hons in English Literature and has previously held editor positions at British Vogue and Marie Claire US. Before joining Who What Wear UK, she was part of the US Branded Content team, bringing her expertise back home to help grow the UK division. With years of experience testing and reviewing fashion and beauty products, she writes trend-driven and commerce-focused stories. When she's not shopping for work, she's making her way through her Kindle TBR list—spoiler: it's a long one. Follow her on Instagram at @Humaa.Hussain
