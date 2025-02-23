This Toteme Jumper Has Been Around for a Few Seasons, but Its Finally Getting Its Due

If there's one brand that has a firm grip on the minimalist fashion crowd, it's Toteme. The Stockholm-based label, founded by Elin Kling and Karl Lindman, has mastered the art of understated luxury, delivering those forever pieces that feel just as relevant year after year. The signature striped knit? A staple. The scarf coat? An icon. The tailored trousers? Perfection. Personally, I find the brand's designs fit seamlessly into my wardrobe—they're classic but never boring, elevated yet effortless. If I'm being honest, Toteme makes up a good chunk of my winter wardrobe, and there's one piece in particular that gets a surprising number of compliments: the Boxy Alpaca Knit.

This isn't a brand-new release, but if my Instagram feed is anything to go by, it's having another major moment. Even Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a fan, and when she backs a knit, you know it's good. Made from a soft, fuzzy alpaca blend, it has that slightly oversized, boxy fit that makes it look and feel expensive (without being overly trendy). It's been a go-to of mine for years, and while we may be inching towards spring, this is one knit that works beyond winter. Picture it draped over a slip dress on cooler days, paired with relaxed denim and ballet flats, or layered under a trench coat for those in-between-season moments. If you're looking to invest in a quality knit that you'll reach for again and again, this is one to consider.

The good news? It's available in multiple colours. I have a soft spot for the light grey mélange—it works with everything and gives that effortless "I just threw this on" energy. But if you're leaning into quiet luxury, the stone shade is a no-brainer (Dawn Tan wears hers beautifully with a pair of leather trousers and loafers). Keep scrolling to see all the shades and find your perfect match.

Shop The Toteme Boxy Alpaca Knit:

Toteme Boxy Alpaca Knit Grey Mélange £480 SHOP NOW If you want a knit that you can throw over anything, this is it. The light grey feels fresh but still neutral enough to work with everything from dark denim to crisp white trousers. It's the one I reach for most.

Toteme Boxy Alpaca Knit Dark Grey Melange £480 SHOP NOW For those who prefer a deeper, moodier neutral, the dark grey is a great alternative. It has a slightly dressier feel, especially when styled with tonal tailoring or sharp leather accessories.

Toteme Boxy Alpaca Knit Black £480 SHOP NOW There's something about a black knit that always looks polished. The fuzzy texture of this one stops it from feeling too plain, and I love how it looks layered over a white tee for contrast.

Toteme Boxy Alpaca Knit Stone £480 SHOP NOW The perfect creamy neutral. This shade always reminds me of the impossibly chic women you see at Paris Fashion Week—imagine it with wide-leg trousers, a gold earring, and a sleek bun.

Toteme Boxy Alpaca Knit Marsh £480 SHOP NOW A wildcard, but a good one. The muted green tone is subtle but still adds a point of difference to your wardrobe. Pair it with ecru denim or black leather for a cool contrast.

Toteme Boxy Alpaca Knit Camel Melange £480 SHOP NOW A forever classic. This shade leans into that rich colour palette Toteme does so well, making it the perfect transitional piece. Wear it now with knit trousers and later with linen.

Shop More Toteme Knits:

TOTEME Striped Wool-Blend Turtleneck Sweater £420 SHOP NOW The knit that put Toteme on the map. It's been spotted on everyone from influencers to editors, and for good reason—it's equal parts relaxed and polished. If you don't own one yet, consider this your sign.

Toteme Heritage Turtleneck Black £530 SHOP NOW This new season stripe jumper has already started to amass a fan following—I saw four people out and about in London wearing both this and the camel colour version.

Toteme Embroidered Wool Cashmere Knit Grey Melange £480 SHOP NOW This wool-cashmere blend feels as luxurious as it looks. The exposed stitching detail gives it a casual edge, making it perfect for dressing up or down. I'd wear this with tailored trousers and loafers for an easy, put-together look.

Toteme Cashmere Turtleneck Hazel £530 SHOP NOW A classic neutral turtleneck is the backbone of any good wardrobe, and this cashmere version is one of the best I've tried. It's lightweight yet warm, and the slightly loose fit gives it that effortless Toteme drape.

Toteme Draped-Scarf Knit Grey Melange £480 SHOP NOW Like the Boxy Alpaca Knit but with an attached scarf. If you love a slouchy, thrown-on knit, this one's for you. Pair it with leggings and sleek boots for that Scandi off-duty vibe.