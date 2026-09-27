I Always Share Clothes With My Mum—9 Autumn Pieces From COS That Caught Both Our Eyes

My 44-year-old mum doesn’t buy clothes without my approval, simply because of the fact we share so many. Ahead, shop the 9 autumn COS pieces I recommended she buy.

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An image of the chicest COS pieces for over 50s.
(Image credit: COS)
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Some people, like Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz, share clothes with their partners. Others, like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, co-own pieces with their sisters. However, when it comes to my mum and me, we’ve taken a Rory and Lorelai Gilmore route and made it quite the habit to shop each other’s wardrobes. They say necessity is the mother of invention, and I would argue that this adage certainly applies to us, especially since this unorthodox way of dressing emerged from our constant fawning over the same things. Rather than buying two identical items and running the risk of wearing them at the same time, we decided that taking turns would alleviate any sartorial-related arguments.

You see, we only have an age gap of about 16 years—told you we’re the real-life Gilmore Girls!—so sharing references, shopping together and picking out outfits for one another has been a common thread throughout my whole life. However, now that I’m a fashion writer, my recommendations have a little more weight behind them. These days, it’s rare for my mum to run out and buy something without consulting me first. She won’t take my advice every time, but when she does, it’s because she knows she’s doing us both a favour by investing in something we’ll both cherish.

An image of Who What Wear&#039;s Ava Gilchrist and her mum.

(Image credit: @avahgilchrist)

All this to say, the changing of the seasons was the perfect invitation for us to consider building out our cold-weather outfits. COS is somewhere we always turn to when stocking up on thoughtful autumn basics. The designs are always premium, worth the money and timeless enough that work for both our tastes. Truly the definition of expensive-looking high-street finds. After all, she’s a 44-year-old elder millennial whilst I’m a 27-year-old older Gen Z. More so, as we shift into brisker temperatures and grey skies, the high-street favourite is striking that balance between function and form, offering mood-boosting pieces that still make you look put together in spite of the elements.

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Consider this a shopping list to see you through the months ahead. From elevated knitwear to sumptuous coats and a few wardrobe enhancers that can uplift your jeans and trousers even in the darkest depths of winter, scroll on for an over-50s COS autumn edit that comes editor-approved.

Shop My Mum and My's Over-50s Cos Autumn 2026 Edit:

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Ava Gilchrist
SEO Writer

Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.