I Always Share Clothes With My Mum—9 Autumn Pieces From COS That Caught Both Our Eyes

Some people, like Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz, share clothes with their partners. Others, like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, co-own pieces with their sisters. However, when it comes to my mum and me, we’ve taken a Rory and Lorelai Gilmore route and made it quite the habit to shop each other’s wardrobes. They say necessity is the mother of invention, and I would argue that this adage certainly applies to us, especially since this unorthodox way of dressing emerged from our constant fawning over the same things. Rather than buying two identical items and running the risk of wearing them at the same time, we decided that taking turns would alleviate any sartorial-related arguments.
You see, we only have an age gap of about 16 years—told you we’re the real-life Gilmore Girls!—so sharing references, shopping together and picking out outfits for one another has been a common thread throughout my whole life. However, now that I’m a fashion writer, my recommendations have a little more weight behind them. These days, it’s rare for my mum to run out and buy something without consulting me first. She won’t take my advice every time, but when she does, it’s because she knows she’s doing us both a favour by investing in something we’ll both cherish.
All this to say, the changing of the seasons was the perfect invitation for us to consider building out our cold-weather outfits. COS is somewhere we always turn to when stocking up on thoughtful autumn basics. The designs are always premium, worth the money and timeless enough that work for both our tastes. Truly the definition of expensive-looking high-street finds. After all, she’s a 44-year-old elder millennial whilst I’m a 27-year-old older Gen Z. More so, as we shift into brisker temperatures and grey skies, the high-street favourite is striking that balance between function and form, offering mood-boosting pieces that still make you look put together in spite of the elements.
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Consider this a shopping list to see you through the months ahead. From elevated knitwear to sumptuous coats and a few wardrobe enhancers that can uplift your jeans and trousers even in the darkest depths of winter, scroll on for an over-50s COS autumn edit that comes editor-approved.
Shop My Mum and My's Over-50s Cos Autumn 2026 Edit:
COS
Belted Double-Faced Wool-Blend Long Coat
Fluid lines and soft structures underpin this decadant coat.
COS
Scarf Jacket
There's so much to dissect here, from the red envelope clutch to the pleated satin trousers. However, it's the scarf jacket that is the real crème de la crème for me.
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
COS's jumpers are second to none, and this brushed cashmere feels perfect for elevating even the most simple outfit formulas.
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Triangle Scarf
Of course, I had to show you the matching scarf. Tie around your neck or style await your waist.
COS
Inlet Curved-Leg Jeans
As the temperature drops and days become shorter, hemlines become looser and denim gets more casual.
COS
Brushed-Cotton Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
Striped tops are such a perfect alternative to classic white tees.
COS
Merino Wool Buttoned Funnel-Neck Top
Half henley top, half mock neck, full class.
COS
Pleated Tulip Trousers
My mum and I aren't believers in the balloon trouser trend, but this style tows the line whilst still looking structured.
COS
Panelled Pointed Leather Wedge Ankle Boots
Sock boots have quickly become my current fixation, and this half patent, high vamp style is my favourite pair on the market.
Shop More Chic COS Pieces for Autumn 2026:
COS
Wing-Collar Cotton Tuxedo Shirt
If Chanel's Charvet shirt is out of the question, this COS tuxedo style will certainly scratch that itch.
COS
Tailored Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Coat
A black coat will last you a lifetime, and this style is a superb option.
COS
Frieze Bowling Bag
If The Big Lebowski met The Devil Wears Prada.
COS
Jersey Cardigan Top
Red is an excellent repellant for winter blues.
COS
Corduroy Straight-Leg Jeans
There's truly nothing I adore more than wearing a pair of corduroys on a cool autumn day, and this outfit is one I plan on replicating immediately.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.