Ask anyone with incredible taste, and they’ll tell you the secret to looking chic is to take shopping very seriously. Those with the best personal style will browse through every single product in a store like it's a competitive sport. And when it comes to sale time, you’ll never be able to get between them, a very stylish piece of clothing and their savings.
Amazon Prime Day is one of those rare sale periods that sends the entire fashion industry into overdrive. Offering discounts on already expensive-looking items, the annual event is an opportunity to stock up on summer capsule wardrobe basics and refined essentials that feature in any well-edited wardrobe—at a fraction of the regular price.
This Amazon Prime Day, however, I’m taking a more laser-focused approach to my shopping. Though I’m always tempted by the beauty and tech deals—because who can resist stocking up on the French pharmacy favourites beloved by the likes of Sienna Miller—I’ve decided to only opt for things that I know will have longevity. How have I done this? I’ve curated my cart through the lens of the uber-sophisticated over-50s style set, of course.
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As a 26-year-old fashion editor, you might be surprised to learn that the women who inspire me the most are twice my age. From Victoria Beckham to Pamela Anderson, my style muses know exactly how they like to dress and never deviate from a silhouette that brings them confidence. Having meticulously analysed the way they dress for years—this is a part of my job description, too, as well as being personally invested in my findings—I’ve uncovered that it really is the staple pieces that work the hardest in ensuring you always look considered.
I've learnt this skill from the most stylish person in my life—my mum. Though she's not quite over 50s yet, she's always stressed the importance that feeling your best will have you looking your best, and there's no easier way to do this than through what you wear. She's also imparted the very crucial lesson that less is sometimes always more, meaning you don't have to invest in the latest trend or buy something costly to look stylish.
Today is the last opportunity to shop on Amazon Prime Day, so whether you’re looking to stock up on some trusted favourites or are simply interested in knowing how these chic women would buy in the sale, scroll on below for my over-50s edit that even people in their 20s and 30s would covet.
Tk Chic Over-50s Pieces to Shop in the Amazon Prime Sale: