If you’re shopping for a new pair of sandals right now, you’d be forgiven for thinking that '90s-inspired flip-flops are the only trend that matters. Dominating new-in sections and peppering Instagram feeds, these barely-there styles have become the defining shoe of the summer. But if you’re not entirely convinced by fashion’s buzziest trend, allow me to point you in the direction of a sandal silhouette with genuine staying power, and a glowing endorsement from none other than Victoria Beckham.
Spotted in sunny Ibiza, Beckham skipped the season’s ubiquitous flip-flops in favour of an eternally chic pair of Hermès Oran sandals (£650). With their sleek slip-on silhouette and elegant cognac-brown finish, the polished slides brought a low-key elegance to her warm-weather look that kept her styling feeling classic and summery, without trying too hard.
Whilst flip-flops have been known to swing in and out of style, classic slide sandals have a much more enduring appeal. Minimal and easy to style, they deliver a relaxed elegance that never feels overworked.
Latest Videos From
So, if you’re considering investing in a new pair of sandals this season, I’d suggest looking beyond the trend-led styles of the moment and turning instead to the enduringly elegant slide sandal trend. Scroll on to shop my edit of the best Victoria Beckham-worthy pairs below.
Shop Slide Sandals:
Hermès
Oran Sandal
Shop the specific sandals Victoria Beckham loves.
H&M
Braided Sandals
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Zara
Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals
This light-brown sandal is so easy to slot into a summer wardrobe.
Aeyde
Anna Leather Slides
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Reformation
Etta Flat Sandal
Style this with a flowing dress or pair it with cut-off denim shorts.
M&S
Suede Flat Mule Sandals
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Free People
Verona Slide Sandals
These also come in ten other shades.
Toteme
Woven Leather Slides
These are such an elegant flat shoe alternative if you don't feel like wearing heels.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.