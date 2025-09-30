I'm Mytheresa's Menswear Buyer, and These Are My Absolute Top Picks for Fall

Summer may be over (sad), but with fall's arrival, it's time to start thinking about cool-weather outfits. Yay! To help us make sense of the season ahead, we tapped the supremely stylish Sophie Jordan, the menswear buying director of Mytheresa. Here, she tells us which fall trends to consider, how she would style them, what you should buy to shake up your wardrobe for the months ahead, which classic pieces are worth investing in, and so much more.
Hi, Sophie! What are some of the big trends and ideas you saw in the fall collections that you're picking up for the Mytheresa man?
Tailoring was for us. It's a key story we see every season, but for fall 2025, it's evolved with a more fashion-forward point of view. There were a lot of pinstripes for a strong sartorial take—a real 1980s, "Patrick Bateman in American Psycho" vibe. The Tom Ford runway is a key reference here and also Brioni tailoring, which they styled with striped shirts with contrast white collars and a pattered tie. It made for a really polished look.
We interpreted this as a "smartening up" or "making an effort" look. We also really considered the male customer who's buying into this category for the first time. Maybe he's buying into Auralee suiting, which was also styled with a shirt, tie, or even a knit. The result is super elegant but still cool.
What's a new brand that the Mytheresa customer should have on their radar this season?
A.Presse is a new brand from Japan that we introduced for fall, and it's already getting a fantastic reaction. The sweatshirts and jackets are already selling well. The fabrications are incredibly special ([everyone] mentions how lovely they are when you touch them), and the attention to detail and authenticity in their vision for the brand is very unusual to see. We're so happy to be partnering with them.
Saman Amel is a personal favorite but also a brand that continues to grow for us season after season. Their modern approach to tailoring and wardrobing is really exciting. Their silk shirts and pants are best sellers alongside the linen they introduced for high summer. The trajectory of this brand—and how much more room they have to develop their vision—is truly exciting.
What brands and items are getting good traction so far this season?
The cotton blouson jacket is probably one of the biggest highlights of the season and is already shaping up to be one of our best-selling categories. They come in a range of fabrications, silhouettes, and colors, and brands ranging from Our Legacy to Prada to Auralee all made excellent versions.
Jacques Marie Mage eyewear's growth is astounding: It's grown triple digits over last year. The acetate frame, colored lenses, and signature detailing on the temples are the perfect antidote to the previous trend we had seen of smaller shapes and metal frames. The Row, too, is doing incredibly well. We continue to have sellouts of the classic Soft Loafer, and categories such as denim, jackets, and their basic tees all overperform. Our customer is learning and coming again and again to The Row for their "best version" of everyday items, such as a loafer, straight jeans, and the perfect tee.
Prada's America's Cup sneakers are an iconic sneaker shape that sees no letup in demand. Interestingly, Prada's low-profile introduction of the Collapse in leather has also been selling briskly this season. It's cool to see such a diverse aesthetic performing well across one brand and category.
How would you suggest styling these key pieces?
Fall 2025 is a season of layering, a focus on personalization, and embracing more texture and color. It's all about the shirt and playing with it across smart and casual looks. Think layering add-ons, like a tie, in a more playful way or under a knit or fleece. It's all about taking smaller details into account, which then add up to the bigger picture in the final outfit.
Say you're open to mixing things up this season—what pieces should you buy? What pieces remain a safe investment?
If you want some change, consider making pants the focal point of your outfit. We've seen double-digit sales in pants so far this season as the customer shifts focus on this item and builds their outfit around them as a hero item. Think larger silhouettes and bold prints. Loewe is great for shape and volume, and Dries, as always, makes great seasonal patterns.
Cowboy boots are a micro-trend this season but also a confident update on a winter boot. RRL's suede versions are an authentic, inspired style or Prada runway cowboy boots for a fashion-y edge. I think this will continue to grow as we head into the fall 2026 season.
As for safe investments, the leather jacket remains a timeless piece. The shapes may evolve slightly from season to season, but they will always come back around. This season, Bottega Veneta, The Row, Saint Laurent, and Tom Ford are all great brands to consider, as they have made beautifully crafted, thoughtfully designed versions.
Loafers, too, are always in style. The John Lobb Lopez is the absolute ultimate in quality and craftsmanship. The Row's Soft Loafers are the perfect "dress up" or "dress down" shoes.
Shop more fall standouts:
Dries Van Noten
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
"This season, we're carrying an exclusive colorway of Dries's now-signature, best-selling low-profile sneakers. I love the retro blue colorway on this slim throwback silhouette—it makes for a true vintage look."
Bottega Veneta
Intrecciato Down Jacket
"I love this padded jacket as a nontraditional take on a down jacket. The woven leather Intrecciato collar detail is gorgeous and really elevates it."
God's True Cashmere
Plaid Cashmere Shirt With Sunstone
"God's True Cashmere made the ultimate versions of a plaid shirt crafted from the softest, most pettable cashmere. Once you try one, you'll be hooked. This one is part of our exclusive capsule, and I think the color combination is beautiful and just says fall to me. It's an easy, versatile piece you can wear over and over this season."
Jacques Marie Mage
Vendome Square Sunglasses
"Our customers cannot get enough of JMM. This Vendome pair with blue lenses is a statement maker that will definitely be a best seller."
Gucci
Savoy Medium Suede Duffel Bag
"New from Gucci, the suede Savoy duffel bag was a highlight of the brand's runway show. It's such a functional size and the perfect balance of timeless but not too classic thanks to the gray suede contrasting with the iconic Gucci webbing detail."
Saman Amel
City Moc Suede Boat Shoes
"This is such a versatile shoe—it's the perfect 'dress up' or 'dress down' option for the modern wardrobe. Wear it with jeans, chinos, or even a suit."
The Row
Morton Straight Jeans
"The Row does so many things well, but it has really mastered denim lately, and one of the season's best pairs is their Morton style. I love the clean '90s light wash and easy-to-wear straight fit."
The Row
Ferro Wool-Blend Coat
"Every wardrobe needs a 'go with anything' overcoat, whether that's over denim and a knit on the weekend or smart enough to throw over a suit, and the Ferro Coat from The Row is exactly that. The tie belt was a trend update for this season, but it's still a timeless piece."
Miu Miu
Fleece Half-Zip Sweater
"The half-zip fleece was a key trend this season, and [it's] such an easy piece to incorporate into your existing wardrobe. There were a lot of excellent options this season, but you can't beat this version from Miu Miu, which continues to be one of our hottest brands."
Bottega Veneta
Interview Leather Briefcase
"Bottega Veneta's Interview bag is a chic, casual update on a briefcase. It's brown grained leather with Intrecciato edges [that] add a soft, refined look to this functional everyday bag."