I Tried On Every Pair of H&M Ballet Flats in Store —These Three Passed my Test

Whenever I’m searching for an expensive-looking high-street find, there’s one place where the rails almost speak to me: H&M. Offering row upon row of opulent colour palettes and sophisticated silhouettes, there has yet to be a time when, in a capsule-wardrobe fashion crisis, H&M hasn’t provided exactly what I’m looking for. In other words, over the decades, it has become my go-to for an affordable hit. From spring jackets that rival investment buys, to reliable denim that stands the test of time, I couldn’t think of a category I wouldn’t vouch for. And then I was asked about footwear.
Call it misplaced bias, but when I think of H&M's shoes, words like “cheap” tend to come to mind. But, if the brand’s other pieces had found a home in my wardrobe, why should the footwear be any different? With spring just around the corner and ballet flats on my mind, I thought there was no better time than the present to put H&M’s shoes to the test. And what I discovered might surprise you.
Now, just a quick bit about me and ballet flats. I don’t do breaking in. To me, any shoe that needs to be “broken in” isn’t worth the investment and with characteristically large and wide feet ( I’m 5’10 and wear a size 8 shoe), I feel like I’m the best person to clear up any preconceived assumptions. Anything which squeezed, widened or just wasn’t worth the spend didn’t make the list; however, 3 specific pairs did. Scroll down to discover the best H&M ballet flats, (with try-on images to boot) below.
1. Braided Ballet Flats
Style Notes: An offshoot of the mesh ballet flats popular in years prior, H&M’s braided ballet flat felt like their chicer older sister. With a straw-like consistency, the woven shoe cocooned the foot, offering a healthy dose of toe and keeping your feet ventilated yet covered from any malicious London weather. The delicate band hold the shoe in place, so if you’re worried about your foot slipping and sliding...don’t be!
Now, the quality was rather surprising. An extremely lightweight shoe, I was initially worried that these ballet flats would be a touch on the flimsy side. But, remarkably they weren’t. With a reinforced footbed, they were endlessly comfortable, well, at least as comfy as any ballet flat can be. To top it all off, the woven texture held its shape, regardless of the number of times I spilt my rather large feet in. Honestly, I was pretty surprised, especially when you take into consideration that this pair will set you back a modest £23.
Shop the Braided Ballet Flat:
H&M
Braided ballet flats
These come in black, brown and a sophisticated cream.
2. Suede Ballet Flats
Style Notes: When I spotted H&M offering suede ballet flats for £38, I knew that these were a pair I had to try. With a visible seam, they’re much like the glove flats that fashionable Parisians and every chic celebrity have been spotted in as of late. On a first glance, there’s nothing truly “special” about this pair. They have a small heel and flat footbed, but that's about it. Yet, it's on the foot when they truly shine.
Fitting looser than the other pumps I tried, they were effortlessly comfortable and truly very chic. The sand-like colourway in pictures showed up noticeably darker in person, which wasn’t a bad thing as it leant into that rich mahogany shade we’ve been obsessed with for so long. Slightly more cushioned than the other ballet flats tried, these were a pair I could see myself pulling out again and again, styled with everything from my tried-and-true stovepipes or a breezy spring skirt.
Shop the Suede Ballet Flats:
H&M
Suede Ballet Flats
These came home with me on the day.
3. Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Style Notes: In a spoiler to no one, I wouldn’t regard myself as your typical Mary Jane wearer. In fact, I have never owned a pair and infrequently try them. The narrow base tends to make my wide feet look far larger which is neither chic nor refined. Yet, whilst I didn’t love the look, I could appreciate that these, at their core, are a greatpair of Mary Janes.
With a slightly rounded and on-trend almond-toe, these ballet flats could easily rival a designer pair to the untrained eye. The buckle looked not only stylish but was truly functional, and the jersey interior meant the shoes mould to your foot. They were also finished with a well placed heel, making them better for walking long distances. Did I love the narrow finish? No. But having spoken to a sales associate, he (and H&M online) advised sizing up for a more comfortable finish. And honestly, I quite liked them with my jeans. Will I convert any time soon? Unlikely, but I did walk away with a new found appreciation for the timeless shape.
Shop Mary Jane Ballet Flats Below:
H&M
Mary Jane Ballet Flats
I genuinely can't believe these are only £20.
Shop more H&M Ballet Flats we Adore:
H&M
Braided-Look Ballet Flats
These would look so chic with a floral dress this spring.
H&M
Plastic Mesh Ballet Flats
This easy rivals the luxury iteration.
H&M
Leather Ballet Flats
The tan leather! The square toe! I just know these would be so comfortable.
H&M
Twist-Detail Ballet Flats
The braided ankle strap is a nice touch.
H&M
Braided Leather Ballet Flats
With a luxe-looking fine knit weave, these ballet flats have jumped to the top of my wishlist.