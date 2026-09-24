Here You Go: Rain Spencer Loves These 4 Accessories for Fall

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Rain poses in open edit clothing from Nordstrom. She wears brown polka dot skirt, white cardigan, and heels.
(Image credit: Nordstrom)
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With temperatures cooling and a new season finally here, many brands are gearing up with seriously impressive fall arrivals. Recently, Nordstrom's contemporary brand Open Edit launched gorgeous, on-trend styles too. I sat down with actress Rain Spencer (The Summer I Turned Pretty), the star of the Working Girl campaign, to chat about her must-have accessories and favorite Open Edit clothing.

Since Spencer is all about cool accessories, she broke down her favorite items to dress up her fall outfits, from statement earrings to chic shoes. Don't worry. I've included plenty of shopping recommendations that'll help you tap into Spencer's vibe. Keep scrolling to read her thoughts on exactly what she's wearing for the months ahead.

Shop Rain Spencer's Must-Have Fall Accessories

Chic Shoes

"[I love] some good shoes. I wear a lot of sneakers. I like a heel, and you have your boots. Those are ... core [pieces] for your fall wardrobe."

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Handbags

"The right bag is crucial. I like to dress pretty cozy. If I can [put on] something to dress it up a little bit, like a bag, that makes it seem like … I did a little something."

Statement Earrings

"I love a statement earring because it can [bring] a chill outfit together. You add a little statement earring, and it makes it pop."

Trendy Scarves

"I love a tiny scarf. I like to just wrap it around [my] neck. I think it's so cute and can elevate an outfit so quickly."

Shop Spencer's Favorite Open Edit Clothing Items

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Chinazor &quot;Chichi&quot; Offor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Shopping Editor

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram & TikTok.