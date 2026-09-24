Here You Go: Rain Spencer Loves These 4 Accessories for Fall

With temperatures cooling and a new season finally here, many brands are gearing up with seriously impressive fall arrivals. Recently, Nordstrom's contemporary brand Open Edit launched gorgeous, on-trend styles too. I sat down with actress Rain Spencer (The Summer I Turned Pretty), the star of the Working Girl campaign, to chat about her must-have accessories and favorite Open Edit clothing.
Since Spencer is all about cool accessories, she broke down her favorite items to dress up her fall outfits, from statement earrings to chic shoes. Don't worry. I've included plenty of shopping recommendations that'll help you tap into Spencer's vibe. Keep scrolling to read her thoughts on exactly what she's wearing for the months ahead.
Shop Rain Spencer's Must-Have Fall Accessories
Chic Shoes
"[I love] some good shoes. I wear a lot of sneakers. I like a heel, and you have your boots. Those are ... core [pieces] for your fall wardrobe."
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Open Edit
Elara Pointed Toe Knee High Boot
Open Edit
Corina Slingback Pump
adidas
Handball Spezial Sneaker
Open Edit
Savannah Leather Tall Boot
Open Edit
Esme Mary Jane Flat
Handbags
"The right bag is crucial. I like to dress pretty cozy. If I can [put on] something to dress it up a little bit, like a bag, that makes it seem like … I did a little something."
MARGESHERWOOD
Soft Boston EW Leather Shoulder Bag
COACH
Chelsea 36 Suede Shoulder Bag
Chloé
Paddington Leather Satchel
COACH
Turnlock Haversack Suede Shoulder Bag
JW PEI
Aveline Faux Leather Shoulder Bag
Statement Earrings
"I love a statement earring because it can [bring] a chill outfit together. You add a little statement earring, and it makes it pop."
HEAVEN MAYHEM
Prize Earrings
Open Edit
Set of 2 Huggie Hoop Earrings
Nadri
Pisa Hoop Climber Earrings
Open Edit
Set of 2 Tulip Hoop Earrings
COS
Mismatched Clustered Pearl Earrings
Trendy Scarves
"I love a tiny scarf. I like to just wrap it around [my] neck. I think it's so cute and can elevate an outfit so quickly."
Lost Pattern
Retro Polka Silk Skinny Scarf
Nordstrom
Floral Print Silk Skinny Scarf
Open Edit
Core Wide Knit Scarf
Nordstrom
Brushed Wool & Cashmere Large Triangular Scarf
Apparis
Kai Pluche Faux Fur Pull-Through Scarf
TBCo
Merino Wool Neck Tie Scarf
Shop Spencer's Favorite Open Edit Clothing Items
Open Edit
Lace Trim Satin Midi Skirt
Open Edit
Herringbone Bomber Jacket
Open Edit
Tweed Miniskirt
Open Edit
Faux Leather Mini Skort
Open Edit
Faux Leather Fitted Blazer
Open Edit
Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
Open Edit
Satin Bias Mid Rise Pants
Open Edit
Icon Twill High Waist Wide Leg Trousers
Open Edit
Satin Maxi Skirt
Open Edit
Icon Twill High Waist Cigarette Pants
Open Edit
Icon Twill Relaxed Blazer
Open Edit
Suede Trench Jacket
Open Edit
Cotton Blend Track Jacket