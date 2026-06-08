Hello, Fashion People Care About Chic Basics and Shoes—These New Zara, J.Crew, and Reformation Items Are So Good

Linen pieces! Cool flip-flops! It's all here.

Bobby Schuessler's avatar
By
published
in News
how to style a sweater in summer
(Image credit: @olympiamarie)
Jump to category:

I'm here to, you guessed it, talk about chic things. What else is new, right? Specifically, basics (one of my favorite topics because they're the foundation of a solid wardrobe) and shoes (obviously). While I recommend basics and shoes from a variety of brands, Zara, J.Crew, and Reformation consistently stock standout styles.

I pulled specific finds that are elevated in nature with forward design details, yet still versatile. Looking for cool pants to wear with your favorite tees and tops? You better believe I included relevant picks (cue drawstring waist). Linen staples to get you through the season? Done. Lightweight knits like J.Crew's creative director, Olympia Gayot, is wearing above? You got it. And, of course, there are plenty of gorgeous sandals and flats to consider. Keep scrolling for more.

Zara

J.Crew