I'm here to, you guessed it, talk about chic things. What else is new, right? Specifically, basics (one of my favorite topics because they're the foundation of a solid wardrobe) and shoes (obviously). While I recommend basics and shoes from a variety of brands, Zara, J.Crew, and Reformation consistently stock standout styles.
I pulled specific finds that are elevated in nature with forward design details, yet still versatile. Looking for cool pants to wear with your favorite tees and tops? You better believe I included relevant picks (cue drawstring waist). Linen staples to get you through the season? Done. Lightweight knits like J.Crew's creative director, Olympia Gayot, is wearing above? You got it. And, of course, there are plenty of gorgeous sandals and flats to consider. Keep scrolling for more.
Zara
ZARA
Satin Drawstring Pants
Satin drawstring pants are a staple this season.
ZARA
Slim Fit Short Sleeve T-Shirt
ZARA
Satin Effect Stopper Shorts
Wedges are having a moment.
Fresh capri pants, anyone?
ZARA
Openwork Knit Jumper
The neckline! The sleeves!
ZARA
Linen Blend Henley Shirt
This shirt also comes in black.
ZARA
Lace Floral Print Shorts
Definitely an elevated basic but easy to style with a simple tee or tank.
Dress this tee up or down.
J.Crew
J.Crew
Summer Rollneck Sweater in Linen Blend
Such a chic lightweight sweater.
J.Crew
Luna Pant in Cotton Poplin
Fashion people love these pants.
J.Crew
Cruise Drawstring Short in Cotton Poplin