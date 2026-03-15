I Direct Fashionable People to Nordstrom's Under-$100 Department (It's Great)—These Are the New Chic Items I Like

Nordstrom is always on my short list of retailers when someone asks where to shop for cool pieces. In fact, it's the under-$100 department where I often direct fashionable people to because the assortment is consistently strong.
Featuring standouts from labels like Mango to Nordstrom-owned brands (hello, Open Edit), the new spring items are particularly noteworthy, and I think any stylish person will be into them. Below, I rounded up chic picks that look expensive thanks to modern, forward-looking design details. Keep scrolling to shop the prettiest lace-trim shorts, cute tops in bold colors, and polished shoe silhouettes.
Open Edit
Drawstring Waist Satin Pants
These satin pants look like they could be triple the price.
MANGO
Mixed Stripe Crewneck Sweater
Open Edit
Lace Trim Satin Shorts
These shorts will sell out.
WAYF
Carolina Polka Dot Cotton Godet Maxi Dress
Picture this dress for your upcoming parties.
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandals
The fashion crowd can't get enough of these sandals.
English Factory
High Waist Column Midi Skirt
Style this skirt with a white button-up shirt.
Topshop
Orson Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Open Edit
Lace Trim Satin Camisole
Wear this cami on its own or layered.
English Factory
Stripe Polo Shirt
Nordstrom
Sirri Openwork Low Top Sneakers
These sneakers also come in brown.
MANGO
Mixed Media Asymmetric Hem Lace Trim Sweater
Topshop
Darted Cuff Oversize Button-Up Shirt
There's a feature where you can cinch the waist if you want.