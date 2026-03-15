I Direct Fashionable People to Nordstrom's Under-$100 Department (It's Great)—These Are the New Chic Items I Like

Hello, elevated silhouettes.

Bobby Schuessler's avatar
By
published
in News
expensive-looking Nordstrom items under $100
(Image credit: Nordstrom)

Nordstrom is always on my short list of retailers when someone asks where to shop for cool pieces. In fact, it's the under-$100 department where I often direct fashionable people to because the assortment is consistently strong.

Featuring standouts from labels like Mango to Nordstrom-owned brands (hello, Open Edit), the new spring items are particularly noteworthy, and I think any stylish person will be into them. Below, I rounded up chic picks that look expensive thanks to modern, forward-looking design details. Keep scrolling to shop the prettiest lace-trim shorts, cute tops in bold colors, and polished shoe silhouettes.